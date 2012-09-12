« previous next »
If he was only a foot further ahead when Ederson made the blunder...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: farawayred on April 11, 2022, 04:25:44 pm
If he was only a foot further ahead when Ederson made the blunder...

I can just imagine it now in a few years time. Like we speak of the 11mm goal line clearance in 18/19.

'If only Jota was a foot further ahead'
Quote from: farawayred on April 11, 2022, 04:25:44 pm
If he was only a foot further ahead when Ederson made the blunder...

Or if he had just thrown his left foot at it rather than taking the extra step and sliding in with his right. Who knows?

The finest of margins, once again.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 11, 2022, 01:25:51 pm
He's a pretty decent dribbler too but doesn't run at defenders enough. But it's true he's great in front of goal but his all round play especially playing that number 9 spot in the team, you need to be able to bring others into play and drop deep and pass through the lines but that's not his strength. He's more of an out and out striker who plays on the shoulders
He's not rapid but he's quick. First world problems lol.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 11, 2022, 06:40:13 pm
He's not rapid but he's quick. First world problems lol.

Sooooo he doesnt have pace?
Good assist tonight.
Excellent when he came on, shows the depth we have. Think he starts Sunday.
It's brilliant. All the forwards are upping their game. Such is the competition now and desire to play.
Lovely assist tonight, great to see him getting another
Jesse Pinkman assists well.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Lovely assist tonight, great to see him getting another
Hopefully many more like that to come from him.
Should have buried the header at the end.

sell him.
