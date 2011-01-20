Think more than anything it's we've got a ridiculous amount of talent in attack and there's a tough balance in selecting what attributes lend themselves best to playing a side like City.



Jota is a hugeeeee goal threat, scores silly amounts... however facing City you know they want to dominate possession, Jota can be careless with possession. He's not the only one, but still.



You can do this for every one of our forwards. Firmino, excellent false 9 but we need goals. Mane scoring consistently atm but hasn't been quite as good as his best, Salah is sublime but in poor form, Diaz settled excellently but tactically not quite there with our other attackers because of time in the team and language barrier. Its not a slight on Jota... it's a reflection of the talent we have. You could start ANY front 3 and have completely valid arguments for changing it, that's a huge sign of a ridiculous wealth of options, it's not Jota specific. Funnily enough Klopp COULD start with any front 3, chances are some are more likely to start than others... but should he not start Jota has he lost it? No! There could be any number of tactical reasons for something like that.