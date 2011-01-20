« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 313911 times)

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3440 on: April 2, 2022, 03:34:17 pm »
Would love to see him run at opponents more often. Couple of times towards the end of that second half, he drove forward from the halfway line and the Watford defenders looked terrified of him.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3441 on: April 2, 2022, 03:37:32 pm »
Clutch player, as they say stateside.

Best header of the ball in a red shirt since Stevie G.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3442 on: April 2, 2022, 04:01:17 pm »
Hes deadly.

Almost undroppable
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,794
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3443 on: April 2, 2022, 04:39:23 pm »
Poacher. You always want one in your team. Without his goal this game would have been horribly different.

Diogo got MOTM and he was good, but I didn't think he was that great.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,183
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3444 on: April 2, 2022, 04:51:47 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline tuaz

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3445 on: April 3, 2022, 09:18:00 am »
Quote from: Bread on April  2, 2022, 03:34:17 pm
Would love to see him run at opponents more often. Couple of times towards the end of that second half, he drove forward from the halfway line and the Watford defenders looked terrified of him.

I'm almost sure the defender who rugby tackled him simply lost his head because he feared Jota was going to get on the end of the cross.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3446 on: April 3, 2022, 09:46:06 am »
The scorer of the 1st goal yet again
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3447 on: April 3, 2022, 10:11:07 am »
Cant remember the last time we had someone so consistent with scoring headers, he's incredible in the air
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3448 on: April 3, 2022, 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April  3, 2022, 10:11:07 am
Cant remember the last time we had someone so consistent with scoring headers, he's incredible in the air

luis garcia was pretty tasty. both towering midgets around the box.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,409
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3449 on: April 3, 2022, 10:25:23 am »
Quote from: The Test on April  3, 2022, 10:22:08 am
luis garcia was pretty tasty. both towering midgets around the box.

Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3450 on: April 3, 2022, 10:34:29 am »
Quote from: Hazell on April  3, 2022, 10:25:23 am
Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.

just popped off and watched his juve goal. quintessential big game player.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,409
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3451 on: April 3, 2022, 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: The Test on April  3, 2022, 10:34:29 am
just popped off and watched his juve goal. quintessential big game player.

What a goal! What a night!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,204
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3452 on: April 3, 2022, 10:50:30 am »
If someone told me God had his instinct and finishing prowess extracted and put into Diogo I wouldnt be surprised.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,201
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3453 on: April 3, 2022, 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  3, 2022, 10:25:23 am
Shout. His header against Anderlecht is one of my favourite goals.

I love his one v Chelsea in the 06 semi at OT. One reason was we were dead in line with the ball and my mate groaned when he hit it as he thought it was going over, before pandemonium broke out ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3454 on: April 3, 2022, 06:59:05 pm »
given how both Mo and Mane are of the pace right now - with good reason - thank christ we signed Jota.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,790
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3455 on: April 3, 2022, 08:14:00 pm »
He reminds me a bit of Owen in that his finishes are so often complete instinct, he's in the right places all the time. I think he just needs to play through the middle, yesterday when he came out to the left I don't think he ever looked particularly creative or likely to run at and beat a defender. Through the middle he is guaranteed goals.
Logged

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3456 on: April 3, 2022, 10:02:17 pm »
He is turning out to be a bit special
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,950
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3457 on: April 3, 2022, 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on April  3, 2022, 09:46:06 am
The scorer of the 1st goal yet again
Amen to that. I don't care whatever the f*ck he gets up to on the pitch for the other 80+ minutes. Keep banging in those openers, Diogo!!
Logged

Offline MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3458 on: April 4, 2022, 09:34:56 am »
What's the name of the original song which we have changed into Diogo Jota chant?
Logged
Good thing about pizza is that even when it's bad, it's still reasonably good.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3459 on: April 4, 2022, 10:04:29 am »
Quote from: MacKon on April  4, 2022, 09:34:56 am
What's the name of the original song which we have changed into Diogo Jota chant?

Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3460 on: April 4, 2022, 10:21:34 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April  3, 2022, 10:11:07 am
Cant remember the last time we had someone so consistent with scoring headers, he's incredible in the air

Erik Meijer
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3461 on: April 4, 2022, 10:48:48 am »
Quote from: Morgana on April  3, 2022, 10:11:32 pm
Amen to that. I don't care whatever the f*ck he gets up to on the pitch for the other 80+ minutes. Keep banging in those openers, Diogo!!

Considering how prolific he is at opening, do we know if Jota plays cricket and is England eligible?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3462 on: April 4, 2022, 10:52:40 am »
Interview, Klopp on Jota: "It was always clear that Diogo is not a pure winger. Diogo is a striker who can defend the wing and play on the wing  both wings."
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,757
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3463 on: April 4, 2022, 01:51:24 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April  3, 2022, 08:14:00 pm
He reminds me a bit of Owen in that his finishes are so often complete instinct, he's in the right places all the time. I think he just needs to play through the middle, yesterday when he came out to the left I don't think he ever looked particularly creative or likely to run at and beat a defender. Through the middle he is guaranteed goals.
Our wingers are often closer to goal than the central attacker, so I don't think that matters much. I prefer him on the wing actually.
I thought he was quite involved, but he's not in his best form. Still scores of course, he doesn't know how not to.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3464 on: April 4, 2022, 02:19:45 pm »
The constant 'he's not really involved in games' refrain (an anfield wrap fixation) is getting really waring ... mainly because its not remotely true
On Saturday he had 6 shots and 3 key passes .. oh and he won a penalty... if you like numbers he posted 0.97xg (!!) and 0.39 xA (!!)  - the only way you get more involved in a match than that is if a kid is controlling you with a joystick on fifa - and this was in a game where we weren't great from an attacking pov 

This weekend aside over the season he's in the top fraction of forwards for progressive carries, progressive passes, pressures, tackles etc etc etc - hes ridiculous defensively for a forward that gets off so many good shots normally strikers trade this off a bit  ... just not really sure what people are watching with him
I'm pretty convinced its aesthetics that gets him under rated - he's not super flashy or ultra ultra quick, doesn't do many tricks, look a bit scruffy technically .. fact is in almost every aspect of football we can measure he's been one of the best forwards in the world this season not just at putting the ball in the net

 
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3465 on: April 4, 2022, 02:43:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  4, 2022, 02:19:45 pm
The constant 'he's not really involved in games' refrain (an anfield wrap fixation) is getting really waring ... mainly because its not remotely true
On Saturday he had 6 shots and 3 key passes .. oh and he won a penalty... if you like numbers he posted 0.97xg (!!) and 0.39 xA (!!)  - the only way you get more involved in a match than that is if a kid is controlling you with a joystick on fifa - and this was in a game where we weren't great from an attacking pov 

This weekend aside over the season he's in the top fraction of forwards for progressive carries, progressive passes, pressures, tackles etc etc etc - hes ridiculous defensively for a forward that gets off so many good shots normally strikers trade this off a bit  ... just not really sure what people are watching with him
I'm pretty convinced its aesthetics that gets him under rated - he's not super flashy or ultra ultra quick, doesn't do many tricks, look a bit scruffy technically .. fact is in almost every aspect of football we can measure he's been one of the best forwards in the world this season not just at putting the ball in the net

 

I feel like there was one game recently where he really struggled and then scored out of nowhere. From there, the narrative kinda stuck even though hes massively involved in games as you say.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3466 on: April 4, 2022, 02:56:50 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on April  4, 2022, 02:43:03 pm
I feel like there was one game recently where he really struggled and then scored out of nowhere. From there, the narrative kinda stuck even though hes massively involved in games as you say.
Arsenal away he was pretty poor, then scored right before coming off.

I agree with Jack though. Not super flashy, but the results speak for themselves.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,081
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3467 on: April 4, 2022, 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April  3, 2022, 08:14:00 pm
He reminds me a bit of Owen in that his finishes are so often complete instinct, he's in the right places all the time.
If you put a bit of Kevin Keegan and Roger Hunt together, you would come up with Jota, he's that good.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3468 on: April 4, 2022, 04:37:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  4, 2022, 02:19:45 pm
The constant 'he's not really involved in games' refrain (an anfield wrap fixation) is getting really waring ...
 



Agree with your post. Seems a lot of football fan discussion is based upon set narratives, regardless of whether they are true or not.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3469 on: Yesterday at 08:52:31 am »
Multiple threads on here predicting our forward selection for Sunday and not including Jota in it which relates to the narrative thing that jack has been spouting about re Jota. Thing is, in reality hes definitely going to start.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3470 on: Yesterday at 09:25:42 am »
Think more than anything it's we've got a ridiculous amount of talent in attack and there's a tough balance in selecting what attributes lend themselves best to playing a side like City.

Jota is a hugeeeee goal threat, scores silly amounts... however facing City you know they want to dominate possession, Jota can be careless with possession. He's not the only one, but still.

You can do this for every one of our forwards. Firmino, excellent false 9 but we need goals. Mane scoring consistently atm but hasn't been quite as good as his best, Salah is sublime but in poor form, Diaz settled excellently but tactically not quite there with our other attackers because of time in the team and language barrier. Its not a slight on Jota... it's a reflection of the talent we have. You could start ANY front 3 and have completely valid arguments for changing it, that's a huge sign of a ridiculous wealth of options, it's not Jota specific. Funnily enough Klopp COULD start with any front 3, chances are some are more likely to start than others... but should he not start Jota has he lost it? No! There could be any number of tactical reasons for something like that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:13 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,757
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3471 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:52:31 am
Multiple threads on here predicting our forward selection for Sunday and not including Jota in it which relates to the narrative thing that jack has been spouting about re Jota. Thing is, in reality hes definitely going to start.
Agree. He's our most reliable goal scorer at the moment, and the fact that he was rested against Benfica is just another argument for that. I think it will be Mane, Jota, Salah, and I would prefer Mane in the central position.
Diaz looks great, but he does have a tendency to give up the ball by playing a bit too risky. He's the perfect sub if we need a goal.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3472 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:52:31 am
Multiple threads on here predicting our forward selection for Sunday and not including Jota in it which relates to the narrative thing that jack has been spouting about re Jota. Thing is, in reality hes definitely going to start.
He's definitely starting, Klopp rested him for a reason yesterday. He's also our biggest goal threat, with both Sadio and Mo lacking on the goal front of late.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 06:56:42 am »
Almost every team prediction on the match thread has him on the bench. Its just bizarre at this point.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:25:42 am
You could start ANY front 3 and have completely valid arguments for changing it, that's a huge sign of a ridiculous wealth of options, it's not Jota specific. Funnily enough Klopp COULD start with any front 3, chances are some are more likely to start than others... but should he not start Jota has he lost it? No! There could be any number of tactical reasons for something like that.

spot on.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:56:42 am
Almost every team prediction on the match thread has him on the bench. Its just bizarre at this point.

I love him but I'm surprised how many have said start Firmino. He's not played a lot of games recently and hasn't really pushed on much from his encouraging start to the season. Don't think he's been bad by any means and certainly looked better than he did last season but this isn't one I'd start him in. Bring him in for Benfica IMO.

Jota should start alongside Diaz and Salah IMO. Very harsh on Mane if he misses out after some big goals recently but Jota has been far too good in front of goal this season to miss out I feel.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 08:58:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:58:46 pm
I love him but I'm surprised how many have said start Firmino. He's not played a lot of games recently and hasn't really pushed on much from his encouraging start to the season. Don't think he's been bad by any means and certainly looked better than he did last season but this isn't one I'd start him in. Bring him in for Benfica IMO.

Jota should start alongside Diaz and Salah IMO. Very harsh on Mane if he misses out after some big goals recently but Jota has been far too good in front of goal this season to miss out I feel.
It'll be Mane, Jota and Mo. Jurgen generally goes for experience in these games, and those three know each others games perfectly. Diaz will come on as a sub if we need impetus.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 