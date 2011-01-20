The constant 'he's not really involved in games' refrain (an anfield wrap fixation) is getting really waring ... mainly because its not remotely true

On Saturday he had 6 shots and 3 key passes .. oh and he won a penalty... if you like numbers he posted 0.97xg (!!) and 0.39 xA (!!) - the only way you get more involved in a match than that is if a kid is controlling you with a joystick on fifa - and this was in a game where we weren't great from an attacking pov



This weekend aside over the season he's in the top fraction of forwards for progressive carries, progressive passes, pressures, tackles etc etc etc - hes ridiculous defensively for a forward that gets off so many good shots normally strikers trade this off a bit ... just not really sure what people are watching with him

I'm pretty convinced its aesthetics that gets him under rated - he's not super flashy or ultra ultra quick, doesn't do many tricks, look a bit scruffy technically .. fact is in almost every aspect of football we can measure he's been one of the best forwards in the world this season not just at putting the ball in the net



