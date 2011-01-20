« previous next »
Welcome Diogo Jota

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:06:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 21, 2022, 04:30:43 pm
fbref.com is the most accurate / best resource - you can see xg vs actual production pretty clearly also
the numbers i posted after for league games only and I purposely posted xg and actual goals per minute so you'd have underlying and top level/actual - Salah has 5 league pens and has played more minutes basically (I think its a goal every 135 minutes v 150 minutes or something)
To be clear Salah is a better overall attacking player I wasn't claiming otherwise, I was talking purely about the decision to shoot and the likelihood of it being a goal ... Jota's one of the best in the world at it this season (he's at 0.2xg per shot.... or if you want it in in English every 5 shots = a goal ... he just doesn't shoot from bad positions)
Jota's just freakishly good at doing the things that directly result in goals efficiently or at least he has been this season... and I do keep posting this about him, he's only been at this level THIS season so lets see what happens in future


Like ive said love Jota, but im not seeing how any or all of these stats make him our best goalscorer. Not a single one of these things are raised when it comes debates about goalscorers for example, is Messi or Ronaldos place in footballing history ever boiled down to where they shoot from or how many minutes its taken to get their goal tallies. Stats have their place but are we really transforming football into okay he got more goals than anyone in the league this season and won the golden boot but have you seen his xG or where he shoots from?

These stats are better placed in discussions about Jotas role in the team as we transition from our famed front 3 or in a debate about his best position. Maybe im just being stubborn but ive seen nothing to sway me from believing Mo Salah is our best goalscorer. Remove his 5 pens still top goalscorer across the league and thats having missed a few with AFCON as well!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:09:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2022, 03:58:57 pm
I mean if you're focusing purely on what affect the outcome of games then Diogo is right up there anyway, the only goal he's scored this season which wasn't the first or second was the fourth against the Bitters.

Agree 100% mate and thanks for posting that as its interesting info on the type of goals too.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:13:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2022, 04:42:15 pm
User transfermarkt

1st goal - 12
2nd goal - 6
4th goal - 1

So out of the 19 goals he's scored this season 12 were the first goal and 6 were the 2nd goal. Thats hyper clutch.

Thanks for that, I think last season he had a habit of getting the first goal as well, that's an invaluable knack to have.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:18:31 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 21, 2022, 06:06:22 pm
Like ive said love Jota, but im not seeing how any or all of these stats make him our best goalscorer. Not a single one of these things are raised when it comes debates about goalscorers for example, is Messi or Ronaldos place in footballing history ever boiled down to where they shoot from or how many minutes its taken to get their goal tallies. Stats have their place but are we really transforming football into okay he got more goals than anyone in the league this season and won the golden boot but have you seen his xG or where he shoots from?

These stats are better placed in discussions about Jotas role in the team as we transition from our famed front 3 or in a debate about his best position. Maybe im just being stubborn but ive seen nothing to sway me from believing Mo Salah is our best goalscorer. Remove his 5 pens still top goalscorer across the league and thats having missed a few with AFCON as well!

I mean messi and Ronaldo get lots of goals in the same way as every other player - shots from dangerous areas
The more shots (and headers obv) from the more dangerous areas the more goals you get plus or minus finishing ability (which makes less of a difference than shot location and volume)
All this work has been done and tested to death by far more intelligent people than me - we just get to see the outcome

No ones transforming football into anything fwiw - xg and so on just measure whats happening more reliably than one persons eyes  thats it

In terms of the discourse .. Totally cool youre not into discussing it I dont think underlying numbers should be for everyone, everyone can enjoy football however they like  
In terms of Jota vs Salah  I dont disagree we can say Mo is a better goal scorer because hes done it over 4 years not 1
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:30:29 pm
I believe it was Pep Lijnders who said, not long after we bought him, that Jota's shot maps belong in the louvre.  ;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:39:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 21, 2022, 06:18:31 pm
I mean messi and Ronaldo get lots of goals in the same way as every other player - shots from dangerous areas
The more shots (and headers obv) from the more dangerous areas the more goals you get plus or minus finishing ability (which makes less of a difference than shot location and volume)
All this work has been done and tested to death by far more intelligent people than me - we just get to see the outcome

No ones transforming football into anything fwiw - xg and so on just measure whats happening more reliably than one persons eyes  thats it

In terms of the discourse .. Totally cool youre not into discussing it I dont think underlying numbers should be for everyone, everyone can enjoy football however they like  
In terms of Jota vs Salah  I dont disagree we can say Mo is a better goal scorer because hes done it over 4 years not 1

Funnily enough though youll hear zero mention of it in ANY discussion about the greatest goalscorers (which was the original discussion in here) if its the determining factor then why isnt it used in any of these discussions? Even at a simple level, no one is ever claiming Shearer has been bettered at PL level, he has the most goals but no one talks xG, amount of game played etc its just he holds the record for the most scored, simple as.

Maybe im just old fashioned then but all this xG stuff is tiresome recently. I watch a game and hear what the xG was when a team who deserved to win a match went and won a match, the stat misses out so so many crucial things in what makes football what it is. Again stats have their uses but the statistics debate can be laughable, xG isnt adjusted for Salah sprinting goalwards one on one with a keeper and for Ayew in the same situation, the difference to an actual football fan in those scenarios is astronomical. You could say the same for a good few keepers and Alisson in a one on one situation, it removes so much of the important factors of actual football. For all the claimed accuracy they neglect to factor in some of the very things that determine the outcome of these in game situations, funnily enough id argue your eyes and watching football would likely pass a test on these more accurately than the likes of xG. Theyre great for some things but when used too much they warp perception of the game, the eye test and stats work well together but an imbalance of one or the other is dangerous.

I couldnt imagine even the top say 10 managers in world football choosing anyone but Salah when posed with the question of our best goalscorer be it this season or previous. He scores the most goals, penalties or not
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:52:51 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 21, 2022, 06:39:25 pm
Funnily enough though youll hear zero mention of it in ANY discussion about the greatest goalscorers (which was the original discussion in here) if its the determining factor then why isnt it used in any of these discussions? Even at a simple level, no one is ever claiming Shearer has been bettered at PL level, he has the most goals but no one talks xG, amount of game played etc its just he holds the record for the most scored, simple as.

Maybe im just old fashioned then but all this xG stuff is tiresome recently. I watch a game and hear what the xG was when a team who deserved to win a match went and won a match, the stat misses out so so many crucial things in what makes football what it is. Again stats have their uses but the statistics debate can be laughable, xG isnt adjusted for Salah sprinting goalwards one on one with a keeper and for Ayew in the same situation, the difference to an actual football fan in those scenarios is astronomical. You could say the same for a good few keepers and Alisson in a one on one situation, it removes so much of the important factors of actual football. For all the claimed accuracy they neglect to factor in some of the very things that determine the outcome of these in game situations, funnily enough id argue your eyes and watching football would likely pass a test on these more accurately than the likes of xG. Theyre great for some things but when used too much they warp perception of the game, the eye test and stats work well together but an imbalance of one or the other is dangerous.

I couldnt imagine even the top say 10 managers in world football choosing anyone but Salah when posed with the question of our best goalscorer be it this season or previous. He scores the most goals, penalties or not

I think a lot of it is due to how natural a finisher Jota looks even compared to Salah, from just watching them I get the impression that Salah creates more opportunities to score goals for himself via dribbling and having a bettter all round game than Jota, but Jota seems to score more from less chances, thats just from my naked eye though without no stats to back it up.

Also Jota scores with both feet  and head while Salah uses his right foot sparingly, I used Fowler as an example because thats one player who always got tagged as the most natural finisher in the league when other players like Cole and Shearer would out score him, a lot of this is down to perception though, Andy Cole for example was one of the greatest goalscorers in this league as was someone like Henry, but when you think about the best finishers in this leagues history youd probably mention Fowler and Van Nistelrooy before them.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 21, 2022, 06:58:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 21, 2022, 06:39:25 pm
Funnily enough though youll hear zero mention of it in ANY discussion about the greatest goalscorers (which was the original discussion in here) if its the determining factor then why isnt it used in any of these discussions? Even at a simple level, no one is ever claiming Shearer has been bettered at PL level, he has the most goals but no one talks xG, amount of game played etc its just he holds the record for the most scored, simple as.

Maybe im just old fashioned then but all this xG stuff is tiresome recently. I watch a game and hear what the xG was when a team who deserved to win a match went and won a match, the stat misses out so so many crucial things in what makes football what it is. Again stats have their uses but the statistics debate can be laughable, xG isnt adjusted for Salah sprinting goalwards one on one with a keeper and for Ayew in the same situation, the difference to an actual football fan in those scenarios is astronomical. You could say the same for a good few keepers and Alisson in a one on one situation, it removes so much of the important factors of actual football. For all the claimed accuracy they neglect to factor in some of the very things that determine the outcome of these in game situations, funnily enough id argue your eyes and watching football would likely pass a test on these more accurately than the likes of xG. Theyre great for some things but when used too much they warp perception of the game, the eye test and stats work well together but an imbalance of one or the other is dangerous.

I couldnt imagine even the top say 10 managers in world football choosing anyone but Salah when posed with the question of our best goalscorer be it this season or previous. He scores the most goals, penalties or not

What? Cumulative xG of a match just shows who had better chances. You understand that, right? An xG of 0.5 means that an average player scores that chance 50% of the time. Over performing xG shows that you are a better player. We have conceded less goals the our Expected Goals Against (xGA) would indicated. Mostly due to Alisson being incredible and teams have missed some great chances vs us as well. Probably because Alisson makes them piss their pants. Goals not matching up to xG is the exciting part as it indicates something crazy happened. An insane save, a terrible miss or an incredible finish.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 22, 2022, 01:48:11 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 21, 2022, 04:45:23 pm
I agree with you not much difference between Jota and Salah in terms of finishing, one could argue Jota even may be the more natural goal scorer in the same way Fowler was always talked about as being the most natural goal scorer of his England generation even at times when other forwards were scoring more goals.

The variety he has is great, left foot right foot headers can score goals in any type of way.

I agree Jota is the squad's most natural goal scorer. Salah will get more goals due to his superior pace and dribbling ability . However the variety of Jota's goals is crazy - very Fowleresque.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 22, 2022, 09:36:36 pm
Quote from: ac on March 22, 2022, 01:48:11 pm
I agree Jota is the squad's most natural goal scorer. Salah will get more goals due to his superior pace and dribbling ability . However the variety of Jota's goals is crazy - very Fowleresque.
Isnt Taki the best finisher?
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 22, 2022, 11:20:05 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 22, 2022, 09:36:36 pm
Isnt Taki the best finisher?
Statistically , it's Allisson. 100% of his shots have hit the back of the net. Match winners all of them too.
He's decent on assists too, though I know that's not what we're measuring.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 23, 2022, 04:24:36 am
Quote from: PaulF on March 22, 2022, 11:20:05 pm
Statistically , it's Allisson. 100% of his shots have hit the back of the net. Match winners all of them too.
He's decent on assists too, though I know that's not what we're measuring.
That's so last year... Ali has been struggling to rediscover his form...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 24, 2022, 08:30:40 pm
Scored with a perfectly placed header against Turkey.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 24, 2022, 08:33:59 pm
It was an absolute peach of a finish, his heading is extraordinary.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 24, 2022, 09:59:14 pm
That header is near impossible to score against a semi professional keeper let alone an international one. That's two goalies he's made look ordinary on the near post, that isn't just coincidence. Supreme finisher. They should make a Mortal Kombat character of him!
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 24, 2022, 10:23:39 pm
He's a joke in the air. Hasn't been in top form but he has scored in 3 straight games now.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 25, 2022, 12:23:11 am
Quote from: BigCDump on March 24, 2022, 09:59:14 pm
That header is near impossible to score against a semi professional keeper let alone an international one. That's two goalies he's made look ordinary on the near post, that isn't just coincidence. Supreme finisher. They should make a Mortal Kombat character of him!

He scored a similar goal for Wolves against United
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 25, 2022, 03:46:31 am
remembered when he signed for us that two of his cons were inconsistency and his aerial game

guess both has been put to rest now.

think his movement inside the box is pretty cute as well. How he manages to peel away from his marker to find that space and credit to the passer in finding him as well. Players like him make space in a phone booth looks like a playboy mansion
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 25, 2022, 11:17:08 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on March 25, 2022, 03:46:31 am
remembered when he signed for us that two of his cons were inconsistency and his aerial game

guess both has been put to rest now.

think his movement inside the box is pretty cute as well. How he manages to peel away from his marker to find that space and credit to the passer in finding him as well. Players like him make space in a phone booth looks like a playboy mansion

Robbie Fowler incarnate
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
March 27, 2022, 01:23:47 pm
Only player in the Prem I can think of off the top of my head who can score a goal like that is Ronaldo and maybe Kane.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
I'm sure most people knew but I've only just found out Jota is his nickname  :duh
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 04:24:42 pm
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
I'm sure most people knew but I've only just found out Jota is his nickname  :duh
It's the first letter of his middle name - Jose.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 04:57:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:24:42 pm
It's the first letter of his middle name - Jose.

I know his full name is Diogo José Teixeira da Silva...

Didn't realise he originally wore Silva when he was Wolves...unless its shopped ?
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
I'm sure most people knew but I've only just found out Jota is his nickname  :duh

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 20, 2022, 11:30:29 pm
I wonder how many Blues know when they say Jota, they're actually using a nickname, as Jota isn't his surname  :D

Only found that out recently myself  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm
Diogo J

It's the done thing. Salah is not Salah's surname either :)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm
Only found that out recently myself  :D

same here...and when I say recently, I mean approx 2 mins ago
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
same here...and when I say recently, I mean approx 2 mins ago

Me and all
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 12:03:14 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:24:42 pm
It's the first letter of his middle name - Jose.
:o
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 08:35:03 am
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 04:57:12 pm
I know his full name is Diogo José Teixeira da Silva...

Didn't realise he originally wore Silva when he was Wolves...unless its shopped ?

You're right,it was when wolves were in the championship. Also found images of match worn shirts on a wolves memorabilia site


Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 08:37:47 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm
Diogo J

It's the done thing. Salah is not Salah's surname either :)

Greg Thomas's first name is John. For some reason he preferred to be known as Greg. Probably made the switch in primary school.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 08:58:53 am
Come to think of it, surnames don't seem to be as big a thing in Brazil as well.
Is the family surname not something that is deemed important enough to pass through generations? Plenty of Brazilian players have nicknames on the back of their jerseys, or their first name. Isn't it so that Ronaldo (the one from Portugal) isn't actually his family name and his mother gave him that name because she liked Ronald Reagon?
Quite interesting.
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 09:31:24 am
This is just an observation, I don't know for sure, but having lived in Portugal for a long time now I suspect that one of the reasons is we have very little variety in names here.  In Jota's case,  Silva is one of the most common surnames ("João Silva" is used like "John Smith" as an example of a generic name), so using nicknames is probably more appealing.

Until a few years ago, first names had to be picked from a list of allowed names (and as a catholic country they are almost always saint names). As for surnames, I'm not sure of the reason but there just seems to be less variety compared to England. Santos, Silva, Gonçalves, Ferreira, Rodrigues..  (Small country with an isolationist policy for much of the last century maybe?)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 09:53:16 am
Id love to see this happening with Irish players.a lot of families have nicknames. You could have for talk sake 5 different Murphy families in the one village. Each one will have their own nickname.Spuds, Bakers, Slashers.just some of the ones I know.would be hilarious to have a Centre Back from the Slasher Murphys with that splashed across his back!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 10:39:45 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:03:14 am
:o

Jota is the Portuguese pronunciation of the letter J, so it's like him being called Jay if he was English.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 10:42:38 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:39:45 am
Jota is the Portuguese pronunciation of the letter J, so it's like him being called Jay if he was English.

Cricket fans may remember when Ivar used to play for Glamorgan.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3435 on: Today at 10:47:49 am »
So JOTA stands for Jota A T A,
where JOTA stands for Jota A T A,
where JOTA stands for Jota A T A...
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3436 on: Today at 12:33:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:39:45 am
Jota is the Portuguese pronunciation of the letter J, so it's like him being called Jay if he was English.

Jam master Jota, the big beat blaster...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
