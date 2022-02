One of Klopps many strengths I think. To play the system that suits the players. I doubt we can ever bring in anyone for a near enough straight swap. So tweak it to a) play to our strengths , b) give opponents different questions to answer.



This is so true. The Reason the players fail when they leave the system. aka Cout, Gini,They all looked world class in Klopp's system. When they are out of it, they are fishes out of water.