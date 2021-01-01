« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 284848 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,677
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:26:08 am
:)
As I think I posted at the time two things were true at the same time he was playing well and running hot - something like 50% over his xg last season
This season hes improved from excellent numbers and hes pretty much bang on his xg (actually running cold on assists)

Hes a decent example of peoples perception of what makes a player a production monster vs what really  matters - he gets called a deadly finisher etc a lot, hes actually deadly at constantly getting a lot of shots off from the most dangerous locations, thats what makes him special
Yeah, he's got very fast reactions (probably helps his FIFA performance too) and never takes an unnecessary touch. Just look at the second goal yesterday. If he's just a tenth of a second slower, the ball is gone. It wouldn't have been a shot, and it wouldn't have registered on the xG.

Didn't see him much at Wolves, but I can imagine that he was simply forced to play too much far away from the box. He's not the type of winger who takes the ball from around the sideline and scores, like Salah. Of course he didn't get served by the likes of Trent and Matip at Wolves either.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 11:55:29 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:38:15 am
Yeah, he's got very fast reactions (probably helps his FIFA performance too) and never takes an unnecessary touch. Just look at the second goal yesterday. If he's just a tenth of a second slower, the ball is gone. It wouldn't have been a shot, and it wouldn't have registered on the xG.

Didn't see him much at Wolves, but I can imagine that he was simply forced to play too much far away from the box. He's not the type of winger who takes the ball from around the sideline and scores, like Salah. Of course he didn't get served by the likes of Trent and Matip at Wolves either.

Yeah weve effectively changed his position as Im guessing most of his minutes will have been with a striker (Martinez on the pitch)

Heard Atkinson on RAWK recently say we should sign Cunha to replace Firmino which I found weird because Jotas tbe 9 now unless Firmino plays  and longer term you wouldnt sign another 9 and have 3 attackers for tbe left side or move one of the best strikers in football out of position

Weve taken a wide attacker / second striker with really good underlying numbers and turned him into one of the best 9s on the planet
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:11:57 am
To many draws
fare thee poorly
oh, dropped points...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 02:19:02 pm »
Well done is scoring 100 goals across all your teams Diogo.

Amazing goal stats for us

30 goals in 60 games

For attacking players you really want to play for this team as you are given so many chances to score.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,677
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 02:47:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:29 am
Yeah weve effectively changed his position as Im guessing most of his minutes will have been with a striker (Martinez on the pitch)

Heard Atkinson on RAWK recently say we should sign Cunha to replace Firmino which I found weird because Jotas tbe 9 now unless Firmino plays  and longer term you wouldnt sign another 9 and have 3 attackers for tbe left side or move one of the best strikers in football out of position

Weve taken a wide attacker / second striker with really good underlying numbers and turned him into one of the best 9s on the planet
Maybe, but it's also possible (just speculation) that we sell Mane and put Jota on the left.
The one problem with Jota as 9, I think, is that we get thin in midfield. Firmino does a lot more for our buildup and to connect defense with attack, and plays more like an AM. I think Diaz could be interesting at 9.
Making Jota do what Firmino does would take him too far away from the box IMO.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm »
Still never lost when he's scored.
Logged

Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm »
Top, top player. I think he would have more goals if he didn't go to smash some chances........can't grumble though.....!!!!!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,024
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 03:12:12 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 07:54:13 am
How the fuck are we so far behind City, our individual stats this season are beyond belief, its gut wrenching!!

We're not, its only 9pts with a game in hand. By the time we play them, that could be down to 3pts or less, as I'm convinced they'll lose a game or two once the CL starts fucking with Peds head again.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 08:51:13 pm »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:51:13 pm
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1492068866792562689

OMG that Shot Map is unreal
I feel like I'm missing something.  Can you explain what makes it better than other strikers' shot maps please?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:16:10 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,586
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:22:23 am
Massive credit must go to all at the club who identify these players, go get them, then develop them. Jota was good at Wolves but did we think he could be this good?. Its not a one off either Mane and Salah are examples of us getting in players that were good players but them became top players here. I would imagine Diaz kicks on in the same way. Its just unreal and we must be the envy of the world (unless youve got oil money).
The way I look at it is that none of us knew how good he could be but once Klopp and Edwards went in for him we should have known there and then that he would be brilliant. Their interest is the imprimatur to his bossness, esp. as we bought him in at a difficult time for us financially; covid-poor yet we still went in for him (albeit helped by the buy-in-installments, part-exchange your old Hoever special offer).

I freely admit I knew nothing about him, as I barely watched Wolves. But as soon as we bought him I knew he'd be great. There's no sense of 'Wow he's better than I could have dreamed' in my case because I expected him to be boss as soon as we decided to spend that amount on him. That's how much I trust the folks in charge, currently. And so the same applies to Diaz and Carvalho as well

The most amusing thing is how none of the Rawk Gurus had a clue and none were calling for us to buy him ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 09:19:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm
I feel like I'm missing something.  Can you explain what makes it better than other strikers' heatmaps please?
Like 90% of the shots of very central and are right around or below the penalty shot making them more likely to score goals. It basically the ideal shot chart limited outside the box and a lot in good spots to score.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,586
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:39:09 am
Agreed. Finally youre getting it.
Its how he got here after all  .. unless we magicked him up with the purity of our fandom.
I know you enjoy framing this non-existent battle but it really need not be one or the other. We all love transfers and we are all OK with a squad built via transfers. Just there seem to be differing views on how we behave, especially towards our current players, while we wait for the squad to be developed. Nothing we do or say plays any part whatsoever in the inexorable development (and your word 'churn') of the squad, so we have the option to not act like brats while we wait for it to happen.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm
I feel like I'm missing something.  Can you explain what makes it better than other strikers' shot maps please?
I'd imagine it's the location of the shots. He's always in the right areas.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:19:20 pm
Like 90% of the shots of very central and are right around or below the penalty shot making them more likely to score goals. It basically the ideal shot chart limited outside the box and a lot in good spots to score.
Thanks  :thumbup
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,356
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm
The way I look at it is that none of us knew how good he could be but once Klopp and Edwards went in for him we should have known there and then that he would be brilliant. Their interest is the imprimatur to his bossness, esp. as we bought him in at a difficult time for us financially; covid-poor yet we still went in for him (albeit helped by the buy-in-installments, part-exchange your old Hoever special offer).

I freely admit I knew nothing about him, as I barely watched Wolves. But as soon as we bought him I knew he'd be great. There's no sense of 'Wow he's better than I could have dreamed' in my case because I expected him to be boss as soon as we decided to spend that amount on him. That's how much I trust the folks in charge, currently. And so the same applies to Diaz and Carvalho as well

The most amusing thing is how none of the Rawk Gurus had a clue and none were calling for us to buy him ;)

Hey, but they asked for transfers, so they must have been right?
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,356
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm
I know you enjoy framing this non-existent battle but it really need not be one or the other. We all love transfers and we are all OK with a squad built via transfers. Just there seem to be differing views on how we behave, especially towards our current players, while we wait for the squad to be developed. Nothing we do or say plays any part whatsoever in the inexorable development (and your word 'churn') of the squad, so we have the option to not act like brats while we wait for it to happen.

It's strange that people are claiming that somehow some others are against transfers or whatever, while in truth, they are just calm, matured, safe in the knowledge to use the option that is bolded and know the context under which the club is/has been operating.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm
I know you enjoy framing this non-existent battle but it really need not be one or the other. We all love transfers and we are all OK with a squad built via transfers. Just there seem to be differing views on how we behave, especially towards our current players, while we wait for the squad to be developed. Nothing we do or say plays any part whatsoever in the inexorable development (and your word 'churn') of the squad, so we have the option to not act like brats while we wait for it to happen.

Oh Im just having fun cant speak to anyone being bratty
PiM brought transfers into this thead with his hilarious quoting of my hilarious transfer thread post  transfer bantz for the transfer thread imo.
And the people who are being bratty can do it in there and Ill keep battling you pearl clutchers in there :)

 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:45 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm
I feel like I'm missing something.  Can you explain what makes it better than other strikers' shot maps please?

So its a visual representation of his shot quality
His are incredibly clustered close to the goal and central - there are very few low quality shots

You can see this in his numbers this season - hes at 0.2xg per shot .. (ie hell score a goal for every 5 shots he hits )
For reference compare this to Mo whose always around 0.13/0.14 per shot (so he needs more like 7 to 8 shots to score)

The only thing about Jota this season is that his numbers including shot quality are a significant jump over what hes done previously. Some of this will be a different role and some improvement  however theres an obvious cautionary note that hes only done it for half a season and it might not be sustained 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:29 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,310
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 03:00:51 am »
Fox in and around the box, killer of Foxes.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,356
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 05:08:38 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
Oh Im just having fun cant speak to anyone being bratty
PiM brought transfers into this thead with his hilarious quoting of my hilarious transfer thread post  transfer bantz for the transfer thread imo.
And the people who are being bratty can do it in there and Ill keep battling you pearl clutchers in there :)

Hey, I was having a bit of fun too with that quoting.

You see, Jota was a transfer as well, so I can talk about transfers here.

Am I doing this right?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 