Massive credit must go to all at the club who identify these players, go get them, then develop them. Jota was good at Wolves but did we think he could be this good?. Its not a one off either Mane and Salah are examples of us getting in players that were good players but them became top players here. I would imagine Diaz kicks on in the same way. Its just unreal and we must be the envy of the world (unless youve got oil money).



The way I look at it is that none of us knew how good he could be but once Klopp and Edwards went in for him we should have known there and then that he would be brilliant. Their interest is the imprimatur to his bossness, esp. as we bought him in at a difficult time for us financially; covid-poor yet we still went in for him (albeit helped by the buy-in-installments, part-exchange your old Hoever special offer).I freely admit I knew nothing about him, as I barely watched Wolves. But as soon as we bought him I knew he'd be great. There's no sense of 'Wow he's better than I could have dreamed' in my case because I expected him to be boss as soon as we decided to spend that amount on him. That's how much I trust the folks in charge, currently. And so the same applies to Diaz and Carvalho as wellThe most amusing thing is how none of the Rawk Gurus had a clue and none were calling for us to buy him