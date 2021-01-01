« previous next »
He's our plan B. Lump it up to big Diogo.
Reminding me more and more of God. That header was pure Fowler
Does goals.
hats off to the man, we needed him to step up with the lads off to afcon and he's done it in spades, continually came up with vital goals, you can't do more than that

proven to be a great signing and i definitely didn't see that coming
Another great finish by him he had a lot of do before putting the ball in the cross wasn't easy to control.
He's fully got that aura about him now were you expect him to score if he's on the team sheet.
Astoundingly good in the air.
Fantastic player
Motm for me. The real pleasing thing is he's not just in a good run of form where everything is coming off for him. He's getting into loads of great positions every game. Could have easily had a hat trick today.
Loves a goal does our Jota
Reminding me more and more of God. That header was pure Fowler
coaches can use the header as a training tool.  superb technique.
He's our plan B. Lump it up to big Diogo.
;D
Diogoal scores again 👏
He's our plan B. Lump it up to big Diogo.
hats off to the man, we needed him to step up with the lads off to afcon and he's done it in spades, continually came up with vital goals, you can't do more than that

proven to be a great signing and i definitely didn't see that coming
He's just as "elusive" as his goals. We tend to "forget" Diogo, but he's always there- in the background, lurking, then pops up and scores!
He's very important. Not only does he score goals- he scores important goals. He has that quality to "disappear". Would make a great hitman or assassin if he wasn't a footballer! ;D

Was reading the comments on a football site and United fans are furious they didn't go in for him and that we "got him for a penny" (mad at us for that?).
Few Liverpool supporters pointed out that no one was in for him in the first place and reminded them that they took the piss out of the signing casue they didn't rate him. ;D
He could improve on his link up play because he was guilty of being loose with it at times but his goalscoring ratio is incredible.
Probably should have had a hatrick today, missed two that were easier to score than the one he got.

Always seems to be in the right place to score important goals, and can create space for himself as well like the chance in the 4th minute. So important to us
That little flick to get round a player in the box was sublime

Lovely finish for the goal too, he's so so good in the air
Just ridiculously good. Fits us like a glove
Motm for me. The real pleasing thing is he's not just in a good run of form where everything is coming off for him. He's getting into loads of great positions every game. Could have easily had a hat trick today.

Its partly good form, but mostly sheer bloody hard work. You dont just find yourself in those scoring positions by accident. He properly earned that goal.
;DHe's just as "elusive" as his goals. We tend to "forget" Diogo, but he's always there- in the background, lurking, then pops up and scores!
He's very important. Not only does he score goals- he scores important goals. He has that quality to "disappear". Would make a great hitman or assassin if he wasn't a footballer! ;D

Was reading the comments on a football site and United fans are furious they didn't go in for him and that we "got him for a penny" (mad at us for that?).
Few Liverpool supporters pointed out that no one was in for him in the first place and reminded them that they took the piss out of the signing casue they didn't rate him. ;D

Everyone said we'd overpaid by loads as well, he's proved to be a bargain ;D
Phenomenal header, he's top class
Some people used to laugh at me when i said couple of months ago that he's the best Portuguese player in the world. Are you still laughing?
Diogo Crouch
Possibly the best thing anyone's ever bought on interest free credit
Reminding me more and more of God. That header was pure Fowler

Another Fowler-esque header, he doesnt quite have that finishing composure that he had though and hasnt yet turned and smashed it in from 25 yards. Ive never seen any other player do what a young Fowler did though.
Jota's Cruyff meg is under-appreciated, the quickness of thought and delicacy of the touch were both phenomenal...
said it before and saying it again.

before he joined, most pointed out one of his weaknesses is headed goals. He has that now in his locker. Doubt he is the full package yet and hope we are going to see more improvements yet.

This is scouting and coaching utopia combined.
