He's our plan B. Lump it up to big Diogo.



hats off to the man, we needed him to step up with the lads off to afcon and he's done it in spades, continually came up with vital goals, you can't do more than that



proven to be a great signing and i definitely didn't see that coming



He's just as "elusive" as his goals. We tend to "forget" Diogo, but he's always there- in the background, lurking, then pops up and scores!He's very important. Not only does he score goals- he scores important goals. He has that quality to "disappear". Would make a great hitman or assassin if he wasn't a footballer!Was reading the comments on a football site and United fans are furious they didn't go in for him and that we "got him for a penny" (mad at us for that?).Few Liverpool supporters pointed out that no one was in for him in the first place and reminded them that they took the piss out of the signing casue they didn't rate him.