Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.



Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.



Slightly off-topic, but it's hardest to find players for Bobby role. The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened, or whether the manager doesn't fancy him. Of course, there's Thomas Muller, who's off-limits and then there's Lautaro Martinez, who's more of a support striker, but can also play the Bobby role to an extent.