« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 270566 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,884
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 11:46:50 am »
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.

Slightly off-topic, but it's hardest to find players for Bobby role. The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened, or whether the manager doesn't fancy him. Of course, there's Thomas Muller, who's off-limits and then there's Lautaro Martinez, who's more of a support striker, but can also play the Bobby role to an extent.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 11:48:36 am »
Who knew he would be this good when we signed him? I just love his snide.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,884
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 11:58:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:29 am
Salahs not a 9 and if you want to count him as one he's a better 9 than Mo
Prefer him to Benzema but its close, depends what attributes you prefer
(fwiw re my earlier post Benezma backs up the eye test on his numbers and does consistently over achieve his xg... although he's running unsustainably hot this season)

This is all based on this season by the way - which is actually half a season so he's got to keep this level over time

Salah is our primary goalscorer and has been for years, he should be considered a No. 9. A No. 9 is not just a target striker, even a mobile striker is a No. 9 if they are the primary goalscorer. I don't think he's better than Salah. Frankly, I think Benzema has always been good for many years, but he has had to play second fiddle to Ronaldo over the years. After Ronaldo left, Benzema was freed up to take the main striker role and has been coming into his own for a while now. If Benzema is running hot, so could be Jota.

As you say, he needs to keep this level over time, but yes, it's a good start for him.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 12:11:48 pm »
Jota is not a better 9 than Benzema, and I would still prefer Firmino there in this Klopp team, theres more to a 9 in our system than just scoring goals, the way Firmino holds up the ball, the way he can battle against opposing cbs, drop deep to help us gain numerical advantage in the midfield all of these help the overall team ten fold even if they dont show up in the stats.

Jota is a world class player but still prefer him on the left and I think all round his two best performances of this season have come in that position.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 12:13:50 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:46:50 am
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.

Slightly off-topic, but it's hardest to find players for Bobby role. The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened, or whether the manager doesn't fancy him. Of course, there's Thomas Muller, who's off-limits and then there's Lautaro Martinez, who's more of a support striker, but can also play the Bobby role to an extent.

Joao Felix is one I feel, as is Amine Gouiri although Ive barely watched the latter.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:46:50 am
The only player whom I watched recently reminding me of Bobby was Dani Olmo when he played for Spain in the Euros and for Leipzig last season. But for some reason, he has had a stop start this season, not sure what happened.
He missed many games due to muscle injuries and covid.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 12:27:55 pm »
Olmo isnt good enough for us. Cant get a player based of the Euro's

I think Jota will be our CF in the future.

We dont need to get in a player similar to Bobby.
A forward on the flanks with pace is needed more so. Since we have an aging forward line.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 12:36:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:27:55 pm
Olmo isnt good enough for us. Cant get a player based of the Euro's

I think Jota will be our CF in the future.

We dont need to get in a player similar to Bobby.
A forward on the flanks with pace is needed more so. Since we have an aging forward line.

never going to directly replace Firmino but Jota's weakness is passing at the moment, but maybe he'll improve. i'd rather Salah as the 9 right now - his playmaking abilities are the best they've been at the moment.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,363
  • Indefatigability
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 12:42:33 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:46:50 am
Role wise, Firmino has always been a Deep Lying forward. Mane is an Inside Forward, or Support Striker if I may. Jota is akin to Salah, wherever he plays, he ends up being a striker.

Jota is scoring and assisting at a very good rate, and is working hard off the ball, the only thing I would say is inferior to Mane and Firmino is his linkup play/overall game if he's not scoring/assisting, but I think he will develop more of that, the more he plays with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Definitely think he's one of the jigsaw pieces in our succession planning, along with Konate and Jones. In the next two years, we should look to find players for the Bobby role and Mane role as well if we want to retain the current system, and rotate over them (in case we can also extend the contracts of the original front three) and then the attack succession plan will be complete.


Succession planning is the key point here.

For al the tubthumping catastrophising across the internet,  I think there's a plan in place to evolve the team beyond the 2019 to 2020 peak. That's not a matter of wholesale changes at any one point, it's a matter of drip-feeding the squad with new, bright players that can continue the excellence of their predecessors...while their predecessors are still at the club.

Jota, Elliott, Jones, Gordon, Konate, Morton are - to varying degrees - the constituent parts of Klopp's Liverpool 2.0.

Obviously more talent will arrive but the process is already under way...even if many folk pretend it isn't.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 