Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Diogo Jota
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
67
68
69
70
71
[
72
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota (Read 258073 times)
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 92,028
Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
«
Reply #2840 on:
Today
at 07:34:17 am »
Think he scored a hat trick for Wolves in a 4-3 win over Leicester once didnt he? With a last minute winner? Back in the days of Puel. Maybe he just really hates them!
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Print
Pages:
1
...
67
68
69
70
71
[
72
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Diogo Jota
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2