Is it just me, or does he have zero finesse in his shots? You'd expect your forward to curl the ball, touch the ball, strike the ball, etc. Jota doesn't. He just swings his foot at the ball, which then hits the net. Maybe it's his body position or something else that makes one think of technically adept players, but on the ball, Jota is the definition of an uncomplicated player. He's all brain.