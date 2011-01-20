« previous next »
got wound up by the boo boys - all's well that ends well though
https://twitter.com/i/status/1467960770453454858

he took the piss at goodison park  :lmao
Allez Allez Allez.

Don't really care what anyone else thinks but my youngest lad has been singing this just about non stop since Saturday - and if you haven't already bought it, BUY THE BOOK

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFlags/status/1467165457958510596



This thread needs a bump

Okay I'm watching his goals compilation on LFC TV. He's had a few misses lately so want to dive further into the kind of player he is

    Liverpool debut: 24.09.2020
    Last appearance: 11.12.2021
    Debut goal: 28.09.2020
    Last goal: 01.12.2021
    Contract expiry: 30.06.2025
    Win ratio: 63.27% W:31 D:11 L:7
    Games/goals ratio: 2.23
    League games / goals / assists: 34 / 17 / 1
    Total games / goals / assists: 49 / 22 / 2


From the start it was cheeky punts poacher style. Not afraid to dangle foot out or head the ball if it gets to the back of the net

Not afraid of an opportunity.

Humbled United. Dribbled through Arsenal. Scythed Southampton.

This boy can be lethal
That would have been some goal had it gone in, I love the way he is so instinctive with his chances feel he will score second half.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Good game from Jota. He's such a breath of fresh air ever since we signed him.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: farawayred on December 16, 2021, 10:33:03 pm
Good game from Jota. He's such a breath of fresh air ever since we signed him.
Another brilliant Klopp signing.
The quick reaction to get a second shot on the goal was key.
Dio .. GOAL!!!!
Diogo Otter is a dam fine forward.
Quote from: spider-neil on December 17, 2021, 04:27:25 pm
Diogo Otter is a dam fine forward.

Water player he is!
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Extremely fluid in his positioning and movement.
He's gotta lutra lutra skillz
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Like a fucking boss!
Great goal, but he should have had a penalty as well. Why did VAR not interfere as Tepid said in the commentary it was a clear mistake by the referee.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fantastic player and great header of a ball, just gets up when badly knocked over not like some other Big Tart..
Awesome goal, made that header look a lot easier than it actually was
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 19, 2021, 07:36:43 pm
Fantastic player and great header of a ball, just gets up when badly knocked over not like some other Big Tart..
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 19, 2021, 07:40:12 pm
Awesome goal, made that header look a lot easier than it actually was
And another header wasn't too far off the top corner. He really is a great header of the ball.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: farawayred on December 19, 2021, 07:41:48 pm
And another header wasn't too far off the top corner. He really is a great header of the ball.

Genuinely thought that was looping in

He times his jumps perfectly
Our best player today for me. His pressing and dropping in between the lines to pick up the ball in threatening positions is great. Hes deserving of the start over Bobby now as much as I love him.
He's really good now but in a couple of season's time he could be frighteningly good at this current trajectory he's going in.  :D
He's fucking boss!
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 01:04:27 am
He's fucking boss!
His heading is incredible considering his physique.
He's been absolutely brilliant since signing from wolves last year
What a signing. Always a threat
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 04:28:27 pm
Is that the Colin Pascoe tune? :D

Yes, I can never not think of those words sadly ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

funny whenever i sit and think he's playing shite or offering nothing he'll head one in moments later.
YNWA.

Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 06:01:14 pm
funny whenever i sit and think he's playing shite or offering nothing he'll head one in moments later.

Think you need to be a bit more critical of Jota's performances...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 06:01:14 pm
funny whenever i sit and think he's playing shite or offering nothing he'll head one in moments later.
I use Whatsapp during the game with my family. Yesterday I said "has Jota even touched the ball yet?" about 30 seconds before he scored.  ;D
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:40:17 am
I use Whatsapp during the game with my family. Yesterday I said "has Jota even touched the ball yet?" about 30 seconds before he scored.  ;D
Make sure you do that same thing 2-3 min into the next game.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Yeah, it's actually an invaluable quality for a player to have - to look like he's not in the game for X minutes and then suddenly score from nothing.

Our other attackers are always noticeably in the game - even when Salah is triple marked he's only triple-marked as he's so obviously a danger, and so is affecting the game by his very presence, and drawing all the oppo's attention. Mane runs them ragged all the time and Bobby can be found in almost every position except keeper.

But Diogo is like a ghost, stealing around the attacking third unseen, slipping between the lines and through the cracks of the game and, like all the best phantoms, suddenly appearing from nowhere to scare the crap out of defenders and keepers, and make them cry out in terror and frustration as he slots one home and wheels away in celebration...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
