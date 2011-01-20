This thread needs a bump
Okay I'm watching his goals compilation on LFC TV. He's had a few misses lately so want to dive further into the kind of player he is
Liverpool debut: 24.09.2020
Last appearance: 11.12.2021
Debut goal: 28.09.2020
Last goal: 01.12.2021
Contract expiry: 30.06.2025
Win ratio: 63.27% W:31 D:11 L:7
Games/goals ratio: 2.23
League games / goals / assists: 34 / 17 / 1
Total games / goals / assists: 49 / 22 / 2
From the start it was cheeky punts poacher style. Not afraid to dangle foot out or head the ball if it gets to the back of the net
Not afraid of an opportunity.
Humbled United. Dribbled through Arsenal. Scythed Southampton.
This boy can be lethal