Isn't he better on the left? I'd start him over Mane with Firmino and Salah on Sunday.



Kyle Walker and Pep would love this. Sadio is the only player who Walker comes up against who he cant physically or psychologically impose his will on. Sadio has destroyed him numerous times in one on one situations which is the strength of Walker's game and we will also need Sadio's workrate and physicality when we dont have the ball. That's the same reason i would also start Bobby as well. Pep will flood the midfield and will try and take the crowd out with the possesion game in midfield by out numbering our midfield 3, we need Bobby dropping in to give us that diamond in the middle of the park. It also gives us a legit goal scorer on the bench in Jota and his freshness and movement will be very useful to call upon in the second half.