Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 211460 times)

Offline jacobs chains

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2320 on: August 21, 2021, 08:38:25 pm »
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2321 on: August 21, 2021, 08:47:54 pm »
Diogoat Jota
Offline rocco

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2322 on: August 21, 2021, 08:55:39 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 21, 2021, 08:38:25 pm
The story of Fred Pagnam is interesting to say the least.

Sure is
Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2323 on: August 21, 2021, 09:05:29 pm »
Online BigCDump

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2324 on: August 21, 2021, 10:07:20 pm »
He's the GOTA!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2325 on: August 21, 2021, 10:10:31 pm »
Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2326 on: August 21, 2021, 10:13:05 pm »
The flip side of him being fucking brilliant is it should light a fire under Bobby as it looks like he's grabbed that starting spot. Having a rampant Bobby as sub is something we've not had before. Squad depth ehy!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2327 on: August 21, 2021, 10:14:10 pm »
Air Jota.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2328 on: August 22, 2021, 08:09:30 pm »
Scoring Boss. Love Jota Pinkman.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2329 on: August 22, 2021, 11:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on August 21, 2021, 10:13:05 pm
The flip side of him being fucking brilliant is it should light a fire under Bobby as it looks like he's grabbed that starting spot. Having a rampant Bobby as sub is something we've not had before. Squad depth ehy!

It seemed to me that he wasn't great in his first couple of starts and he had more impact as a sub. It was great to see him score early and now it seems that Bobby now has the hunger from the bench that Jota had.
Offline Peabee

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2330 on: August 23, 2021, 12:02:40 am »
Quote from: royhendo on August 21, 2021, 08:35:09 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1429153788728840197

Lovely. Also, two of the top four are current players.

We really shouldn't take this team, and Klopp, for granted. If it wasn't for the oil clubs, we'd be dominating the league.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2331 on: August 23, 2021, 07:53:35 am »
Ooh, ah, Jota little bit
Ooh, ah, little bit more!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2332 on: August 23, 2021, 08:16:11 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 21, 2021, 08:38:25 pm
The story of Fred Pagnam is interesting to say the least.

Apparently, the Pagman had the best songs being sung from the terraces back in the day.
Offline Persephone

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2333 on: August 23, 2021, 08:39:01 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August 23, 2021, 12:02:40 am
Lovely. Also, two of the top four are current players.

We really shouldn't take this team, and Klopp, for granted. If it wasn't for the oil clubs, we'd be dominating the league.
That list also makes me a bit sad for the immense talent that is Daniel Sturridge. Those injuries ruined what could have been a decorated career.
Offline MNAA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2334 on: August 23, 2021, 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on August 21, 2021, 05:49:29 pm
Jesse Pinkman always scores.
 Science, yo.
Wireeeeedddddd ...
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2335 on: August 23, 2021, 01:24:36 pm »
I feel like he's been pretty crap relatively since his injury but still has scored loads of goals lol. still think he's better when wide doing his vertical runs though.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2336 on: August 23, 2021, 01:25:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 23, 2021, 01:24:36 pm
I feel like he's been pretty crap relatively since his injury but still has scored loads of goals lol. still think he's better when wide doing his vertical runs though.

Pretty crap is a ridiculous statement.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2337 on: August 23, 2021, 01:48:57 pm »
He's not involved much when he plays in the center, but he can't not score. Very different from Firmino, a real poacher like Rush or Fowler. I don't think I have ever seen a non-striker player with such natural goal scoring skills.

Jota: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM3XVoSa3-g
Fowler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHhoP__8KZo
Offline fredfrop

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2338 on: August 26, 2021, 09:11:12 am »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2339 on: August 26, 2021, 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on August 26, 2021, 09:11:12 am
There's a smashing little bit on him by Mel Reddy here:
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/diogo-jota-liverpool-shots-goals-b1908767.html

Oh I like that. Sums the situ up well.

I love Jota already. Him pushing Bobby will be good for everyone! And while I still love Bobby he's getting on a bit.

Jota is just a live wire.
 Love his goals. His unpredictability.

The only thing you can predict is goals.
Offline jillc

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2340 on: September 7, 2021, 06:40:31 pm »
Another headed goal tonight and safely subbed.
Online kavah

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2341 on: September 8, 2021, 02:10:06 am »
Quote from: jillc on September  7, 2021, 06:40:31 pm
Another headed goal tonight and safely subbed.

praise be -  all on the way back to Kirkby now with a bit of luck  :scarf

(Edit - forgot about England and Greece)
Offline Believe

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2342 on: September 8, 2021, 08:40:41 am »
Could/should have had a hattrick! His movement is absolutely elite level.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 10:53:17 pm »
Another header for that chap, is he 7-foot tall?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 02:18:34 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:53:17 pm
Another header for that chap, is he 7-foot tall?
A well-timed leap embiggens the smallest man
