I think Suarez had more skill on the ball and tried more tricks to get past an opponent.

Yeah especially considering we keep getting told he canít do the 'Firmino' role.



I have doubts he can do the Firmino role to the same effect, itís not talked about much but Firmino is actually a decent physical presence, he is about 6ft deceivingly strong and actually has no problem for the most part being playing the role of a traditional number 9 in terms of holding up the ball, contending for headers and providing a physical presence for the rest of the team to build on. For me that would be the main reason he couldnít quite do the Firmino role, he simply isnít built the same, the question is whether we still need a player to full that same role going forward.