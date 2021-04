Well he Ďmakes chances for himself and allows others to create chances for himí at a measurable rate of roughly 0.4 xg per 90 so .... yeah heís good put whatever spin on it you want ... itís still measurable



Maybe that rate will increase over the next couple of years - only one way to find out



So in a sense, his current rate of output which is above his expected rate of output, is unsustainable and shouldn't be seen or understood to be something we should expect year on year.The question then becomes, can his expected rate of output increase as he improves? Is there space for his expected output to increase in a sustainable way? And if the answer is yes, so then even if his current rate of output transgress to the mean, the expected rate of output would be higher anyway. So he may maintain his current output, just not at the current rate of ultra efficiency.Either way,I'll honestly say I had no idea he had it in him. He plays with such a hunger to score, with a such intelligent movement in and around the box. Not only will the competition benefit Firmino above all but also Mane and Salah, but his constant threat on and off the ball buzzing around the box, will open up the game for them. I'd be interested if Klopp plays the 424 lineup outside of the last 20 mins of games.