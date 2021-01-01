Celebrating unsustainable conversion rates is the new counting penalties as goals for strikers
Its just mad someone who looks at football numbers all week as their job can tweet that to highlight how good Jota is as opposed to highlight how hot hes running
Hes played really well for us and he looks like a great signing ... hes also not going to keep scoring a goal every 3.5 shots of converting at double his xG
By the way Im delighted he is running hot - we needed someone too as bobby and Sadio have been ice cold. And hes a great acquisition for us .... its just sitting through the whats happened to Diogo Jota takes when he has a cold spell is going to be trying ...