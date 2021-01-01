« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 180707 times)

Offline MD1990

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm »
only started 7 league games but has 8 goals
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm
only started 7 league games but has 8 goals
He scored quite a few more than Mane before he got injured, IIRC (2nd behind Salah). Now he's gonna inspire Mane too to kick in. Love it all.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Case in point, tonights game

We scored 2 in 5 PL premier league games late December/ early Jan. That simply does not happen with more options up top. It's not so much about Jota as a front 2 who've fallen off a cliff in front of goal and a desperation for more cutting edge. Our xg in lots of those games wasn't the issue. Jota happens to have been running hot all season so it's not a stretch to think he may have provided what we desperately needed. And if that initial drop off doesn't happen, do we continue to lose 1-0 at home through Feb and March?

I think saying Jota staying fit solves all our problems is simplistic but it's not that hard to imagine a scenario where he solves most of them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm by Knight »
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm

I think saying Jota staying fit solves all our problems is simplistic but it's not that hard to imagine a scenario where he solves most of them.
I think todays game is a microcosm for our season. We had plenty of possession for 60 minutes but no cutting edge or creativity until Jota came on, then the game changed completely.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
So when Jota got injured and we drew 3 or 4 games just after Christmas and could not score and some folk on here said, this wouldnt be happening if Jota were fit and others said the problem is our defence , everything is out of sync etc etc... I think its increasingly fair to say that very little of what occurred between January and March would have happened if Jota were fit. With him in the team we will score goals.

When he got injured i said we need this guy on the pitch more than we need VVD. Jota gives us that extra push this season. I pray to God for him to stay fit 🙏🙏
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm »
We need to make up a new word that means "catalyst for our attack".

Oh.. wait.. I GOT IT - Diogo!

Now we need a song.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm »
What a signing, best signing this season in the PL?

Out attack is so fluid when he plays.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
Who's celebration was he copying?
Offline FLRed67

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
So when Jota got injured and we drew 3 or 4 games just after Christmas and could not score and some folk on here said, this wouldnt be happening if Jota were fit and others said the problem is our defence , everything is out of sync etc etc... I think its increasingly fair to say that very little of what occurred between January and March would have happened if Jota were fit. With him in the team we will score goals.

We would have been comfortably second right now. And possibly still in a title race.

Diogoal, Fab, Hendo: the three most important players in the squad, at this time.
Offline johnj147

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
A think a good name for him is .the terminator 2 )
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Said it a couple of times and still believe in hindsight the Midytlland game is probably the one that ruined our season.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 12:22:14 am »
It's like a flippin' Simple Simon Simplistics Symposium round here
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 12:43:57 am »
Felt like I was assured that "someone is there, in front" when he was playing.

Always providing an option and being helpful when he is at the front line.
Offline jckliew

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 01:19:54 am »
Jot did not look happy with his 2nd goal.....OOOps.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 01:23:19 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm


Celebrating unsustainable conversion rates is the new counting penalties as goals for strikers

Its just mad someone who looks at football numbers all week as their job can tweet that to highlight how good Jota is as opposed to highlight how hot hes running

Hes played really well for us and he looks like a great signing ... hes also not going to keep scoring a goal every 3.5 shots of converting at double his xG

By the way Im delighted he is running hot - we needed someone too as bobby and Sadio have been ice cold. And hes a great acquisition for us .... its just sitting through the whats happened to Diogo Jota takes when he has a cold spell is going to be trying ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:47 am by JackWard33 »
Offline mallin9

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 01:31:59 am »
Watching Jota feels a bit like watching Fernando Torres Liverpools number nine
Offline jckliew

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 01:33:55 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:31:59 am
Watching Jota feels a bit like watching Fernando Torres Liverpools number nine
Reminds me of Rushie.  The runs he makes behind the defenders.
Offline Beninger

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 01:36:16 am »
Top notch player
Offline kj999

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 07:37:39 am »
For me he has a lot of Robbie Fowler in him. The no-nonsense finishing and positioning in the box is very God-like.
Online Caston

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 08:17:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:23:19 am
Celebrating unsustainable conversion rates is the new counting penalties as goals for strikers

Its just mad someone who looks at football numbers all week as their job can tweet that to highlight how good Jota is as opposed to highlight how hot hes running

Hes played really well for us and he looks like a great signing ... hes also not going to keep scoring a goal every 3.5 shots of converting at double his xG

By the way Im delighted he is running hot - we needed someone too as bobby and Sadio have been ice cold. And hes a great acquisition for us .... its just sitting through the whats happened to Diogo Jota takes when he has a cold spell is going to be trying ...

Strange post Jack!
Offline ljycb

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 08:23:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:23:19 am
Celebrating unsustainable conversion rates is the new counting penalties as goals for strikers

Its just mad someone who looks at football numbers all week as their job can tweet that to highlight how good Jota is as opposed to highlight how hot hes running

Hes played really well for us and he looks like a great signing ... hes also not going to keep scoring a goal every 3.5 shots of converting at double his xG

By the way Im delighted he is running hot - we needed someone too as bobby and Sadio have been ice cold. And hes a great acquisition for us .... its just sitting through the whats happened to Diogo Jota takes when he has a cold spell is going to be trying ...

I guess Jota putting in the same kind of numbers either side of an almost three month injury means there is potential there for him to just really be this good, and any drop in that is natural and probably not even noticeable (see Salahs first season compared to him now).
