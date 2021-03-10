« previous next »
Offline Caligula?

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2000 on: March 10, 2021, 10:42:13 pm »
He needs to start in every single game possible until the end of the season at Firmino's expense. Harsh on Firmino, but Jota offers so much more at the moment.
Offline MNAA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2001 on: March 10, 2021, 10:44:16 pm »
Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2002 on: March 10, 2021, 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2021, 10:44:16 pm
Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...
A hat-trick maybe? The header, the side netting and maybe the saved shot.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2003 on: March 10, 2021, 11:59:47 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2021, 10:44:16 pm
Still a little rusty. Pre-injury Jota would probably have gotten 2 tonight. Great assist for the 1st goal ...

Some brilliant moments but you can see the lack of sharpness too. He's fading a bit late in games too which you'd expect. I'm expecting him to really explode in the next few games. Brilliant to have him back.
Offline ljycb

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 12:04:45 am »
I like him a lot. Looks like a nightmare to play against. Still lacking match sharpness understandably but can be a great option for the rest of the season.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 03:29:04 am »
He dribbles like Suarez.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 02:57:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:29:04 am
He dribbles like Suarez.

He really does. Knocks the ball past defenders at the perfect time they're unbalanced. He's quick enough to make use of that skill as well.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 03:05:04 pm »
He's come back from his injury looking like he's in decent form already, hopefully this increases even more when he gets fitter and less rusty.

Can't come soon enough either, as Salah is only one firing up top so will be nice to have another too.
Offline missis sumner

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:05:04 pm
He's come back from his injury looking like he's in decent form already, hopefully this increases even more when he gets fitter and less rusty.

Can't come soon enough either, as Salah is only one firing up top so will be nice to have another too.

And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?  ;)

Anyway this is the DJ thread.  I did wonder why the hell we signed him in the summer.  I mean, I didn't think "oh, shit, why the hell have we signed HIM?", but you know, I was just not overly enthused.

 What the hell do I know about football... He's been superb.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm »
He's just one example of how we've been hamstrung by the series of lengthy injuries we've had.

Could you imagine how many points we would have gained in those narrow defeats if he'd have been available?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm
And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?  ;)

He did, but he's hardly in form is he?
Offline MNAA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm
And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?  ;)

Scoring a goal or goals does not equate to being in good form. Mane is still trying to rediscover his form. His movement, touch, runs, shooting, etc have all gone to shit since we dont remember when. The world class Mane has gone missing and we need that version back

Jota though is back and once he has shaken off the rust, he will be back among the goals
Online Knight

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 07:33:50 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm
He's just one example of how we've been hamstrung by the series of lengthy injuries we've had.

Could you imagine how many points we would have gained in those narrow defeats if he'd have been available?

Yep. That was obvious even when we first started dropping points in early January.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Who would've guessed he would end up being pivotal to our performances this season.
