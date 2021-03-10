He's come back from his injury looking like he's in decent form already, hopefully this increases even more when he gets fitter and less rusty.
Can't come soon enough either, as Salah is only one firing up top so will be nice to have another too.
And there I was sure that Mane scored yesterday?
Anyway this is the DJ thread. I did wonder why the hell we signed him in the summer. I mean, I didn't think "oh, shit, why the hell have we signed HIM?", but you know, I was just not overly enthused.
What the hell do I know about football... He's been superb.