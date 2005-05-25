Michael Edwards is pissing himself laughing everytime this lads plays.
Rafacakes.Rafa. Fucking. Cakes.
Its funny how all of a sudden oppo fans, especially Man utd and Everton fans claim they always knew Jota was class, and that it wasnt some great bit of recruiment by Liverpool When he signed I could have sworn hardly anyone called it let alone expected it.
Even some of the Wolves fans were claiming they were glad to see the back of him, I wonder if they still are now?
His finising is going to cool off (just preparing you all) ... but its his overall play that's exciting - he really seems to have everything. Still maintain he looks more like a striker / 2nd striker than a wide forward but clearly we can play him anywhere in the front line.
