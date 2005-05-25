« previous next »
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 PM »
The analysts who crunched the numbers on this lad deserve massive praise. Don't think anyone could have predicted how he's started. He just has that uncanny knack for scoring goals.
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 PM »
Surely even the scouts didn't think he'd be this good? Unbelievable start he's had, if we had a crowd there would be a buzz every time he gets the ball.
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 PM »
Same was said about Mo though wasnt it?

This club has its act together at every level, but in terms of playing football and identifying personnel, were on a different planet to everyone else.
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 09:37:25 PM »
Fits like a glove.
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 PM »
This kids just a footballer. If he wasn't pro he'd be playing down the park. He even looks exactly like what you'd think a footballer should look like. He just does the stuff that the good players at the park do, except at the highest level. 
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 PM »
Awesome. An LFC player.
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 PM »
Has a lot of Rush in his style.  That says it all for me.
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 PM »
Shearer and Wright saying that he was obviously identified as a talent by our recruitment team and the up he's had since joining is because he surrounded by other talented players. This is giving him more space to shoot because Mane and Bobby are meaning marked tighter. There's also the quality of the passes he receiving from the like of Robbo.

Phenomenal young talent.
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 09:53:22 PM »
Hes fucking immense. Another great find by the club.
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:09:11 PM
Michael Edwards is pissing himself laughing everytime this lads plays.

Wolves must be crying. Robbed them.
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 PM »
I said it a few weeks ago he will turn out to be the best ever signing if continues this form. Amazing!  :wave 8) :scarf :champ
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM »
Was disappointed we didnt get Werner, but this has more than made up for it.

Stunning talent, fits seamlessly into this team
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 PM »
What a player we have on our hands here. He has a bit of everything that you would look for in a forward.
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 PM »
Excellent performance today, easily MoM. Slightly incredible how well he's slotted into the system.
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:09:11 PM
Michael Edwards is pissing himself laughing everytime this lads plays.

Wolves is another club to add to the list that will charge us a tax anytime we go near one of their players, because weve absolutely rinsed them for this lad.
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 PM »
I love the way he runs with the ball. Think they're running at the same speed and he just darts in front of them and is through
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 10:36:39 PM »
Best front four in the world.
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 PM »
We badly needed forward depth. This guy gives it. Looking more like a liverpool player every time he plays. Another feather in the cap of the recruitment team.
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 PM »
Weve got the best front four in the world
Salah and Mane
Bobby and Jota
and Divock for Barcelona
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 PM »
Its funny how all of a sudden oppo fans, especially Man utd and Everton fans claim they always knew Jota was class, and that it wasnt some great bit of recruiment by Liverpool  ;D

When he signed I could have sworn hardly anyone called it let alone expected it.
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:03 PM
Its funny how all of a sudden oppo fans, especially Man utd and Everton fans claim they always knew Jota was class, and that it wasnt some great bit of recruiment by Liverpool  ;D

When he signed I could have sworn hardly anyone called it let alone expected it.
nobody was shouting for him to sign for their team and that includes us.
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:03 PM
Its funny how all of a sudden oppo fans, especially Man utd and Everton fans claim they always knew Jota was class, and that it wasnt some great bit of recruiment by Liverpool  ;D

When he signed I could have sworn hardly anyone called it let alone expected it.

Even some of the Wolves fans were claiming they were glad to see the back of him, I wonder if they still are now?
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 11:05:39 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:03 PM
Its funny how all of a sudden oppo fans, especially Man utd and Everton fans claim they always knew Jota was class, and that it wasnt some great bit of recruiment by Liverpool  ;D

When he signed I could have sworn hardly anyone called it let alone expected it.
Well, in fairness, United had their sights on so many top class players this summer...
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 11:11:23 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:03 PM
Its funny how all of a sudden oppo fans, especially Man utd and Everton fans claim they always knew Jota was class, and that it wasnt some great bit of recruiment by Liverpool  ;D

When he signed I could have sworn hardly anyone called it let alone expected it.
A Man U supporting friend called it straight away.  I only really remembered Jota for falling over when he had a good chance to grab a stoppage-time goal for Wolves against us but he was adamant that Jota was better than the much higher profile Traore.  It was a bit of a reverse of the Mane signing where I was delighted we'd got him and he thought we'd just thrown another summer transfer budget at Southampton.

All the noises coming from interviews are that Jota's a tactical sponge so I expect he'll just get better and better.  His balance, turn of pace and two-footedness are handy building blocks!
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 PM »

Just a brilliant footballer, I think hes even better than what weve seen, he could go on to become our best forward which is ridiculous even saying that out loud
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 11:21:37 PM »
Guy is simply incredible. Has that hunger in him we needed after winning last season. Always need those types to come in to freshen up the squad!
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 PM »
Superb in front of goal - I think that clinical presence will help all of our guys
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 PM »
I love how unfazed he is by it all.
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM »
His finising is going to cool off (just preparing you all) ... but its his overall play that's exciting - he really seems to have everything. Still maintain he looks more like a striker / 2nd striker than a wide forward but clearly we can play him anywhere in the front line.
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:05:34 PM
Even some of the Wolves fans were claiming they were glad to see the back of him, I wonder if they still are now?

I actually read their forum when he signed here, cos I have no problem admitting I knew barely anything about him! And a popular opinion was - its a great price, hes our 3rd / 4th choice, take it and run, and that hed been in poor form for a while.

but there where a few who said theyd much prefer that it was Traore being sold and not Jota.

 

« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 PM »
All the talk of 'signing someone who can genuinely challenge the front three' and the extended discussion about who is world class and would be happy to sit on the bench... Another stunning forward that blends into the magical mix like he's been here forever. Absolute monster scoring machine.
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 12:58:32 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM
His finising is going to cool off (just preparing you all) ...

Its too early to say. Obviously he wont keep scoring at the same rate over the entirety of his Liverpool career, but once we factor in better chances created for him coupled with further development under Klopp, I think we could potentially have someone who scores us a lot of goals. 20 in all competitions per season is a genuinely realistic target, which is very exciting no matter the player or the team.
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 01:15:37 AM »
I was pretty excited with his signing and was optimistically thinking he could hit 10 in the league this season, he already looks like smashing those expectations.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM
His finising is going to cool off (just preparing you all) ... but its his overall play that's exciting - he really seems to have everything. Still maintain he looks more like a striker / 2nd striker than a wide forward but clearly we can play him anywhere in the front line.

I keep being surprised when we start him on the right rather than left with Mane on the right, given that he seems to look a lot stronger on the left and Mane had a great first season for us on the right, but then he keeps scoring anyway so what do I know. I'm surprised you see him more as a striker though, he holds the width a lot and runs into that gap between the full back and centre back often, or cuts across the fullback and forces them to defend on their weaker foot, he looks like a wide player to me.
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 01:19:08 AM »
41mil of a bargain! 
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 01:27:37 AM »
Low center of gravity, pretty quick, two footed, high football IQ, can cut on a dime ...

Whats not to like!

(I think I made this same post like 1 month ago)
