His finising is going to cool off (just preparing you all) ... but its his overall play that's exciting - he really seems to have everything. Still maintain he looks more like a striker / 2nd striker than a wide forward but clearly we can play him anywhere in the front line.



I was pretty excited with his signing and was optimistically thinking he could hit 10 in the league this season, he already looks like smashing those expectations.I keep being surprised when we start him on the right rather than left with Mane on the right, given that he seems to look a lot stronger on the left and Mane had a great first season for us on the right, but then he keeps scoring anyway so what do I know. I'm surprised you see him more as a striker though, he holds the width a lot and runs into that gap between the full back and centre back often, or cuts across the fullback and forces them to defend on their weaker foot, he looks like a wide player to me.