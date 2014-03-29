« previous next »
Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #920 on: Today at 10:12:09 AM »
It's only early days, but what a signing he has been up to now. I'm happy to admit that I was surprised when we signed him and wasn't overly excited, although I knew he was a decent player after seeing him for Wolves.

I doubt anyone envisaged that any of the front 3 could potentially be displaced this season but it looks like he is going to seriously ask the question.

The finishing for all 3 goals last night were boss.


Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #921 on: Today at 10:13:26 AM »
Left or right, Diogo looks deadly in front of goal





Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,674
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #922 on: Today at 10:16:41 AM »
We have a player that can rotate with any of the front three and keep all four fresh and hopefully injury free


Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #923 on: Today at 10:20:40 AM »
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.


Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #924 on: Today at 10:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.

It is incredible.

Deserves more recognition.

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #925 on: Today at 11:43:34 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.
You have to have Ronaldo levels of confidence to do that. Something not many would try. Just amazing.

Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • Et ceux qui ne font rien ne se trompent jamais....
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #926 on: Today at 11:44:39 AM »
What a signing this guy will turn out to be ,some of those finishes last night was reminiscent of Torres

I'm the kind of guy who stops the microwave at 1 second just to feel like a bomb defuser.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #927 on: Today at 11:53:40 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.

Thanks for explaining that, I've seen it many times but couldn't figure out how that happens. Genius!


Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #928 on: Today at 12:22:11 PM »
I remember reading an article at the backend of last year when we were looking for a 4th attacking player. I forgot the website it was on but I remember them comparing Jota (wolves stats) to Mane (southampton stats) and it was scary how similar they were stat wise before joining.

He seems to fit us like a glove and it looks like he's another one of these players we've picked up just before they explode on the scene.


Online IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #929 on: Today at 12:56:14 PM »
His first goal last night made me sit up and realise weve got a really good player on our hands. Great run and movement, strength to hold off the defender, then a cool chip for the finish. Absolute class.


Online abetts

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #930 on: Today at 12:59:18 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:56:14 PM
His first goal last night made me sit up and realise weve got a really good player on our hands. Great run and movement, strength to hold off the defender, then a cool chip for the finish. Absolute class.

That goal in particular reminded me of a certain Uruguayan forward.


Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #931 on: Today at 02:50:37 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.
Do you have any clips of that?

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #932 on: Today at 02:52:13 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:22:11 PM
I remember reading an article at the backend of last year when we were looking for a 4th attacking player. I forgot the website it was on but I remember them comparing Jota (wolves stats) to Mane (southampton stats) and it was scary how similar they were stat wise before joining.
Edwards clearly has a ''boss player alert'' set up. When someone has stats similar to Mane or any other of our boss players a klaxon goes off and we start the transfer process.

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,222
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #933 on: Today at 02:58:17 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:33:19 PM
Do you think he's quick now?  ;)
I mean, I guess if you're the type of person who thinks Craig Bellamy was quick...  :-X

Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #934 on: Today at 03:01:23 PM »
Diogo Jota: "I have to mention Jordan Henderson. Even before I arrived for my first training session he already texted me, saying that he will be there for me. It was a big thing for me and I was not expecting it and I just wanted to thank Jordan for that."

My CAPTAIN!

Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline joezydudek

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #935 on: Today at 03:10:00 PM »
Quote from: Goobs10 on September 19, 2020, 06:41:22 PM
What an awful signing.  Jota was never good enough to be picked regularly at Wolves and when he was he was always subbed off early.  Can't understand this transfer at all.

Wonder if he understands it yet


Offline princeoftherocks

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • black sheep scouse
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #936 on: Today at 03:15:34 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:50:37 PM
Do you have any clips of that?

It's his third goal.  There's a bit of luck in there, too.

dios esta buena

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #937 on: Today at 03:21:53 PM »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 03:10:00 PM
Wonder if he understands it yet

A very weird poster.  Registered in February 2014, went on a rant against us for a while, despite supporting us then disappeared until this year. Account resurrected to go on a few months ranting and then disappeared since September. Hmmmm....a bit weird


Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #938 on: Today at 04:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:51:30 AM
I'm probably the only person to make the comparison, but does anyone else think of a Robbie Keane with greater cool in front of goal? Competent in all individual aspects without really excelling in any one, but busy workrate and forever looking to make runs. While he may have failed with us, overall Keane had an excellent career.

It's no surprise their styles are similar. I read somewhere that Robbie keane was a boyhood Diogo Jota fan.


Offline King Kennys Pumas

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #939 on: Today at 04:20:26 PM »
There is no guarantee anyone will turn out like Mane, who has dragged the team through matches through sheer willpower (as have many of our players at various times). Happily, the recruitment team do their homework on player mentality and look to have landed another mentality monster (I know it's early days) with the right skillset.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:52:13 PM
Edwards clearly has a ''boss player alert'' set up. When someone has stats similar to Mane or any other of our boss players a klaxon goes off and we start the transfer process.


Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #940 on: Today at 04:23:39 PM »
Interesting that his pressing numbers are even above Firminos. Along with Keita, he has the highest figures out of the first team regs.


Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #941 on: Today at 04:34:10 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:14:29 PM
It's no surprise their styles are similar. I read somewhere that Robbie keane was a boyhood Diogo Jota fan.
:lmao

Very good!

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline joezydudek

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #942 on: Today at 04:58:41 PM »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:21:53 PM
A very weird poster.  Registered in February 2014, went on a rant against us for a while, despite supporting us then disappeared until this year. Account resurrected to go on a few months ranting and then disappeared since September. Hmmmm....a bit weird

Yeah very strange indeed!


Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #943 on: Today at 05:25:41 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:56:14 PM
His first goal last night made me sit up and realise weve got a really good player on our hands. Great run and movement, strength to hold off the defender, then a cool chip for the finish. Absolute class.

For a guy of his size, he's so strong. Defenders literally bounce off him.


Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #944 on: Today at 05:29:18 PM »
He sounds like he's really happy to be here too. Intelligent players around him, bags of ability, his was a brilliant acquisition.

officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 138
  • ******
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #945 on: Today at 05:58:26 PM »
I love this signing.

I love the fact that I watched Wolves at least 8 times last season and never once thought "that Jota would be a good signing for us".

I love the fact that I never saw any pundits massively singing his praises after games.

I love the fact that come transfer season I don't remember any 'experts' identifying him as a target that one of the big clubs should be going for (Traore and Jiminez got all of that talk).

I love the fact that there wasn't a single rumour linking us with him that I read.

I love the fact that the first mention of the story was Pearce saying a deal was agreed and he was signed within 24 hours, with no rubbish about haggling over fees or personal terms.

And of course I love the fact that he has come here, scored bags of goals, and generally looked like a player that had been custom designed to fit into this Liverpool team, complete with the selfless attitude and ridiculous hunger and work rate.

Edwards and his team aren't just playing on a different level to the rest of the clubs in the league, they are playing a different game entirely.


Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,507
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #946 on: Today at 06:04:14 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.

Need to see that again, initially I thought it hit the keeper and deflected to him but on replay, it was a lovely touch from Jota.

Been great so far to the point where he's already legitimately a first teamer.

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,020
  • I live!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #947 on: Today at 06:07:55 PM »
He simply has to start vs City imo. You don't score a hat trick away from home against very decent opposition while you're in the form of your life and then get dropped. Besides, Bobby once again looked slow and ponderous when he came on yesterday.


Offline daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #948 on: Today at 06:15:44 PM »
Have to say, the Jota signing has turned out the same as Mane's. Remember thinking, why have we spent 20 odd million on a Saints player who has never stood out to me?! Bonkers
He's genuinely made me feel like I was 12 again


Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #949 on: Today at 07:11:58 PM »
Going back to the Arsenal game...

Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on October  2, 2020, 07:59:51 PM
Anyone think of Fowler when Jota took the pass on his chest second half to move inbetween two defenders and get the half volley on his left which Leno saved?

Couple of times in last nights game where he reminded me of Robbie - looks a good buy for us.

I'm upgrading from "looks a good buy for us" to "he's really bloody good, fits in well anywhere in our front line - fucking lethal"

JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,312
  • 19:06
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #950 on: Today at 07:13:36 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:50:37 PM
Do you have any clips of that?

You see it best in the third reply of his hat-trick goal on this highlights video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>

RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #951 on: Today at 08:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:13:36 PM
You see it best in the third reply of his hat-trick goal on this highlights video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>
Filth. Glorious filth

The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
