I love this signing.



I love the fact that I watched Wolves at least 8 times last season and never once thought "that Jota would be a good signing for us".



I love the fact that I never saw any pundits massively singing his praises after games.



I love the fact that come transfer season I don't remember any 'experts' identifying him as a target that one of the big clubs should be going for (Traore and Jiminez got all of that talk).



I love the fact that there wasn't a single rumour linking us with him that I read.



I love the fact that the first mention of the story was Pearce saying a deal was agreed and he was signed within 24 hours, with no rubbish about haggling over fees or personal terms.



And of course I love the fact that he has come here, scored bags of goals, and generally looked like a player that had been custom designed to fit into this Liverpool team, complete with the selfless attitude and ridiculous hunger and work rate.



Edwards and his team aren't just playing on a different level to the rest of the clubs in the league, they are playing a different game entirely.