I'm probably the only person to make the comparison, but does anyone else think of a Robbie Keane with greater cool in front of goal? Competent in all individual aspects without really excelling in any one, but busy workrate and forever looking to make runs. While he may have failed with us, overall Keane had an excellent career.
We didn't use him properly tbf. He would've been a great support striker behind Torres but Gerrard making that spot his own rendered the Keane signing pointless.
Even this early Jota's showing that in terms of movements in the box, anticipating situations and finishing... He could be our most useful attacker. Tactically, you want him working the box the most, rather than back up Salah / Mane out wide unless it's an emergency.
Still early but good for him, always had the quality, saw a fair bit of him as he was linked to Italian clubs I keep an eye on, early in his career, and later Newcastle when Rafa was there, Jota was playing in the second division at the time