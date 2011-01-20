« previous next »
Welcome Diogo Jota

Bill Shepherd

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 11:45:45 PM
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:39:48 PM
Put him 1v1 and he looks like he'll score every time.

Give him the ball and he'll score every time, you say?  ;D
jckliew

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 11:47:25 PM
His runs in between the CBs reminds me of our greyhound named Rushie!  Not to mention the finishing!  Is he more clinical than Salah?
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 PM
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:50:43 PM
Bobby must be seriously worried.

Really hoped for Bobby to score today and looked like Salah also looked for him.. But I think he'll be fine. Klopp will look after him and maybe a bit of rest - and some selfishness will do him good
farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 11:49:57 PM
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:47:25 PM
His runs in between the CBs reminds me of our greyhound named Rushie!  Not to mention the finishing!  Is he more clinical than Salah?
Salah was clinical for most parts of his first season, but he's not been a very clinical player, I think. He would score a worldie and miss an easy chance, but hey, he gets a ton of chances...
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 PM
Any Jota match comps floating about yet?
smutchin

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 11:53:44 PM
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 11:45:45 PM
Give him the ball and he'll score every time, you say?  ;D
Liverpools number 20
Paul_h

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #886 on: Today at 12:03:19 AM
reminds me of a certain Ian Rush..
the way he moves around, and angles his body when he shoots
lets all hope he can follow in his footsteps..
IgorBobbins

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #887 on: Today at 12:03:38 AM
I was quite underwhelmed when we signed him, especially for such a large fee.

Yet more proof that I know sod all about footie.
RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #888 on: Today at 12:06:44 AM
Interviewer : do you think you have the best game in your career tonight?

Jota : I am not sure if this was my best game but I am definitely playing in the best team of my career!
Bakez0151

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #889 on: Today at 12:08:57 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:57 PM
Salah was clinical for most parts of his first season, but he's not been a very clinical player, I think. He would score a worldie and miss an easy chance, but hey, he gets a ton of chances...

I remember after one of Salah's first games for us I said to my friends that he looks like a player who'll get loads of chances and miss a fair few but get so many he'll still score a lot

But I don't know if that's so true now. Salah doesn't get the same number of clear chances he did that first season because teams focus on him so much, but he is actually quite clinical in the ones he gets I think.

As for Jota, it's very early days. The important thing is that the rest of his game looks to be as impressive as his finishing has been.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #890 on: Today at 12:13:41 AM
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:37:14 PM
To be fair, at least we get to give him a break. He looks a bit jaded to me. I think the chance to have a game or two off here and there will do him good.

I think he's going to get more than a game or two off here and there
Pistolero

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #891 on: Today at 12:14:25 AM
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 12:03:19 AM
reminds me of a certain Ian Rush..
the way he moves, and angles his body when he shoots
hope he can follow in his footsteps..

Yep, same here...those goals had Rushy written all over them....particularly the third
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #892 on: Today at 02:23:38 AM
Ole ole ole ole.... Diogoooo Diogoooo

Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #893 on: Today at 02:29:53 AM
His heatmap just in:

Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #894 on: Today at 02:30:37 AM
The good thing about being one of the few fans who doesn't think he's a manager or a scout is that I don't need to hold my hands up and say that I was underwhelmed or unsure or unconvinced by this signing. As soon Klopp and Edwards decided to buy him I knew he'd be absolutely boss because they know their stuff, even if I don't.   :)
stevieG786

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #895 on: Today at 02:32:34 AM
Salah Jota Mane

Every game. Please.
Sangria

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #896 on: Today at 02:51:30 AM
I'm probably the only person to make the comparison, but does anyone else think of a Robbie Keane with greater cool in front of goal? Competent in all individual aspects without really excelling in any one, but busy workrate and forever looking to make runs. While he may have failed with us, overall Keane had an excellent career.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #897 on: Today at 03:16:05 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:51:30 AM
I'm probably the only person to make the comparison, but does anyone else think of a Robbie Keane with greater cool in front of goal? Competent in all individual aspects without really excelling in any one, but busy workrate and forever looking to make runs. While he may have failed with us, overall Keane had an excellent career.

We didn't use him properly tbf.  He would've been a great support striker behind Torres but Gerrard making that spot his own rendered the Keane signing pointless.

Even this early Jota's showing that in terms of movements in the box,  anticipating situations and finishing... He could be our most useful attacker.  Tactically,  you want him working the box the most,  rather than back up Salah / Mane out wide unless it's an emergency.

Still early but good for him,  always had the quality,  saw a fair bit of him as he was linked to Italian clubs I keep an eye on,  early in his career,  and later Newcastle when Rafa was there,  Jota was playing in the second division at the time
Sangria

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #898 on: Today at 03:31:11 AM
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:16:05 AM
We didn't use him properly tbf.  He would've been a great support striker behind Torres but Gerrard making that spot his own rendered the Keane signing pointless.

Even this early Jota's showing that in terms of movements in the box,  anticipating situations and finishing... He could be our most useful attacker.  Tactically,  you want him working the box the most,  rather than back up Salah / Mane out wide unless it's an emergency.

Still early but good for him,  always had the quality,  saw a fair bit of him as he was linked to Italian clubs I keep an eye on,  early in his career,  and later Newcastle when Rafa was there,  Jota was playing in the second division at the time

Jota looks to be a different option from Firmino. Firmino is more of a creative cog that links the attack together. Jota is a more direct finisher. With Salah and Mane also being accomplished creators in their own right, Jota may offer a different threat to defences.
Zoomers

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #899 on: Today at 04:26:56 AM
Needs to start every game now, he's super
dmorgan

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #900 on: Today at 04:39:03 AM
What a feckin player and scary to think he has yet to reach his oeak
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #901 on: Today at 05:29:16 AM
Oh man, what a player!
Abin465

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #902 on: Today at 05:32:24 AM
His performance felt like watching the Virgil Van Dijk of forwards . He was finding it too easy, doing just enough to finish his job, no wasted effort, getting the angles right, slotting in the chances calm as you like. Just so dominant!
cipher

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #903 on: Today at 06:24:53 AM
Great game by Jota and his confidence must be through the roof.  Whether he starts against City, or comes in later, he will be a handful for them alongside the other two up front.

I guess we can look forward to news stories regarding Barcelona/Real Madrid and Jota in the future!  :) 
jckliew

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #904 on: Today at 07:10:38 AM

Since the start of last season, Diogo Jota has scored three hat-tricks in the Champions League and Europa League combined - the only player to have done so more than once.

 :o
him_15

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #905 on: Today at 07:35:26 AM
We have Jota while United has James. Good times.
Macca201188

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #906 on: Today at 08:03:39 AM
Absolutely incredible performance last night. One thing he is excellent at is getting in behind the defence, and 1v1 you fancy him every time.
PIPA23

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #907 on: Today at 08:05:59 AM
he probably did not celebrate that much because it was just so easy for him :D
