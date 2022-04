Fixture details for Liverpoolís Champions League semi-final against Villarreal have been confirmed.



The Reds will host Unai Emeryís team at Anfield in the first leg on Wednesday April 27, before travelling to Estadio de la Ceramica for the second leg on Tuesday May 3.



Both matches will kick off at 8pm BST and ticket details will be announced on Liverpoolfc.com in due course.