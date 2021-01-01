« previous next »
Offline James_1906

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:10:02 am »
Quote from: LFC_777 on Today at 05:58:39 am
What would the allocation be for the Bernabeu with the building work going on? 60,000 capacity in the PSG game
Wasn't the reduced capacity due to covid restrictions? Not building work?
Offline Graeme

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:10:02 am
Wasn't the reduced capacity due to covid restrictions? Not building work?

About half of the lower tier is covered over at the moment. Don't think it's covid reasons as everyone else is crammed into all the tiers above....




Online RainbowFlick

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:47:09 pm
Do games being limited capacity put people off going that much. I guess there may be a few, but surely this number will be smaller than  the difference in numbers of tickets.

my point is more that if it's limited capacity the credit more than likely won't count so people don't buy them for their mates or whatever to keep their credit history
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:52:01 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:41:20 am
About half of the lower tier is covered over at the moment. Don't think it's covid reasons as everyone else is crammed into all the tiers above....






yeah, was a sold-out match of 60,000. their restrictions lifted just a few days before the match.

my general expectation is most of these countries will probably not go back to limited capacities now with so many people vaccinated. but cases are pretty rampant in the UK (even if we're ignoring it) and Europe seems to follow our plague island patterns. fingers crossed it's as simple and enjoyable as possible.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:10:02 am
Wasn't the reduced capacity due to covid restrictions? Not building work?
no only 60,000 because work hasn't completed yet
Offline James_1906

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #485 on: Today at 11:17:41 am »
So if we come out of the draw first does that mean away first leg then home second leg and vice versa?
Offline Graeme

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #486 on: Today at 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 11:17:41 am
So if we come out of the draw first does that mean away first leg then home second leg and vice versa?

Out first means home first I think
Online ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #487 on: Today at 04:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:20:10 am
Out first means home first I think
Yes it does.
