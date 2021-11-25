Yer what?
to be honest mate I have no idea what the fuck happened there
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
The original post is one of the most random things that I've ever read
absolutely no idea what happened
Having problems filling the details in. Just does 1 ticket for the details. Doesnt update the others
yeah doesn't look like it's a requirement to get into the match but you'd have to go to Italy 5 days before
With the ID situation can a ST holder buy for a member, as long as they put the members information in the details?
Yep, just have to make sure that the details entered are for the person who is going to be using the ticket.
Looking at next round, PSG, Juve, Sporting, Benfica would all have similar allocations. Barca and Inter would be the biggest and probably best chance of dropping. Villarreal and Atlanata will have the smallest. No idea who's qualifying from Group G
Not sure about Juve - doesn't their new stadium only hold about 41,000 ? That would make allocation about 2000+. Whereas, for example Benfica's is 65,000, so it'll probably be about 3,200 for that if at full capacity. Think the other two are about 50k, so that would make it about 2,500 for them. You never know, Barca might provide an upset and beat Bayern.Yep, Group G is wide open - hope Wolfsburg make it...never been there.
Is the rule still there that group winners play away in the first leg? Not sure if they've scrapped that or not, but don't think so
What allocation would we be looking at for benfica?
Is there any chance the qf away goes to all members like previous matches this season? or any members who recorded at least one away this year? All european grounds apart from villarreal hold 45K plus
if it's limited capacity and/or there's stringent travel requirements then it may drop but as it's latter stages I reckon most will travel. if the credit counts then there's no chance.they've already said credits from previous rounds won't give you priority too
Good chance of a 4th trip to the Wanda in 3 years. Take the Covid season out as well ...
Where did you read that?Are we saying the sales for the QF away won't include any of this seasons UCL away credits?
