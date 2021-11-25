« previous next »
Author Topic: Next European Away?  (Read 38184 times)

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #440 on: November 25, 2021, 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on November 25, 2021, 05:18:11 pm
Yer what?
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on November 25, 2021, 05:28:44 pm
to be honest mate I have no idea what the fuck happened there
The original post is one of the most random things that I've ever read  :lmao

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #441 on: November 25, 2021, 08:26:16 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 25, 2021, 06:49:33 pm
The original post is one of the most random things that I've ever read  :lmao
absolutely no idea what happened
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #442 on: November 25, 2021, 10:35:49 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on November 25, 2021, 08:26:16 pm
absolutely no idea what happened

It was a bit Eric Cantona and Seagulls
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #443 on: November 26, 2021, 08:26:19 am »
Having problems filling the details in. Just does 1 ticket for the details. Doesnt update the others
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #444 on: November 26, 2021, 08:58:27 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on November 26, 2021, 08:26:19 am
Having problems filling the details in. Just does 1 ticket for the details. Doesnt update the others

You have to press next at the bottom.
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #445 on: November 26, 2021, 09:51:02 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on November 25, 2021, 01:25:08 pm
yeah doesn't look like it's a requirement to get into the match but you'd have to go to Italy 5 days before

This was in my confirmation:

Photo ID will be requested at the stadium and/or turnstiles and checked against the name on the ticket.
With effect from 6th December, access to the San Siro stadium will only be permitted by showing the NHS COVID Travel pass proving double vaccination.
This check will form part of the entry process and therefore we advise all supporters to arrive at the stadium early.
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #446 on: November 26, 2021, 02:28:58 pm »
I hope this new variant doesn't fuck this up
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #447 on: November 26, 2021, 03:25:23 pm »
With the ID situation can a ST holder buy for a member, as long as they put the members information in the details?
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #448 on: November 26, 2021, 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on November 26, 2021, 03:25:23 pm
With the ID situation can a ST holder buy for a member, as long as they put the members information in the details?

Yep, just have to make sure that the details entered are for the person who is going to be using the ticket.
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #449 on: November 26, 2021, 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Tankobus on November 26, 2021, 03:26:42 pm
Yep, just have to make sure that the details entered are for the person who is going to be using the ticket.
Thanks
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #450 on: December 8, 2021, 09:58:32 am »
Looking at next round, PSG, Juve, Sporting, Benfica would all have similar allocations. Barca and Inter would be the biggest and probably best chance of dropping. Villarreal and Atlanata will have the smallest. No idea who's qualifying from Group G
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #451 on: December 8, 2021, 05:42:02 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December  8, 2021, 09:58:32 am
Looking at next round, PSG, Juve, Sporting, Benfica would all have similar allocations. Barca and Inter would be the biggest and probably best chance of dropping. Villarreal and Atlanata will have the smallest. No idea who's qualifying from Group G
Not sure about Juve - doesn't their new stadium only hold about 41,000 ? That would make allocation about 2000+. Whereas, for example Benfica's is 65,000, so it'll probably be about 3,200 for that if at full capacity. Think the other two are about 50k, so that would make it about 2,500 for them. You never know, Barca might provide an upset and beat Bayern.

Yep, Group G is wide open - hope Wolfsburg make it...never been there.
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #452 on: December 8, 2021, 06:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on December  8, 2021, 05:42:02 pm
Not sure about Juve - doesn't their new stadium only hold about 41,000 ? That would make allocation about 2000+. Whereas, for example Benfica's is 65,000, so it'll probably be about 3,200 for that if at full capacity. Think the other two are about 50k, so that would make it about 2,500 for them. You never know, Barca might provide an upset and beat Bayern.

Yep, Group G is wide open - hope Wolfsburg make it...never been there.
thought the Allianz was about 50k my bad
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #453 on: December 8, 2021, 09:02:18 pm »
2099 Utd got for Juve
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #454 on: December 10, 2021, 11:57:18 am »
Sporting would be nice - ynwa !
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #455 on: December 11, 2021, 11:41:54 am »
Is the rule still there that group winners play away in the first leg? Not sure if they've scrapped that or not, but don't think so
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #456 on: December 11, 2021, 02:34:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 11, 2021, 11:41:54 am
Is the rule still there that group winners play away in the first leg? Not sure if they've scrapped that or not, but don't think so
yes it's away first leg
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #457 on: December 11, 2021, 09:11:46 pm »
15th, 16th, 22nd or the 23rd of February is the away
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm »
What allocation would we be looking at for benfica?
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm
What allocation would we be looking at for benfica?

2323 in 2006
3497 in 2010 (Europa)

Think United got 3,200 in 2017
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Is there any chance the qf away goes to all members like previous matches this season? or any members who recorded at least one away this year? All european grounds apart from villarreal hold 45K plus
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm
Is there any chance the qf away goes to all members like previous matches this season? or any members who recorded at least one away this year? All european grounds apart from villarreal hold 45K plus

if it's limited capacity and/or there's stringent travel requirements then it may drop but as it's latter stages I reckon most will travel. if the credit counts then there's no chance.

they've already said credits from previous rounds won't give you priority too
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
if it's limited capacity and/or there's stringent travel requirements then it may drop but as it's latter stages I reckon most will travel. if the credit counts then there's no chance.

they've already said credits from previous rounds won't give you priority too

Got Roma/Barcelona here... Hoping for a good draw
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm »
Good chance of a 4th trip to the Wanda in 3 years. Take the Covid season out as well ...
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm
Good chance of a 4th trip to the Wanda in 3 years. Take the Covid season out as well ...

torture. such a lovely ground with great memories but it's a slog there.
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm »
Yeah guess i forgot how much of a factor covid was for previous games - funny how there was more chance of a ticket for a 50% capacity san siro than the Bernabeu would be for example with double the capacity. Also qfs a much bigger deal
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #466 on: Today at 01:50:22 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
if it's limited capacity and/or there's stringent travel requirements then it may drop but as it's latter stages I reckon most will travel. if the credit counts then there's no chance.

they've already said credits from previous rounds won't give you priority too

Where did you read that?
Are we saying the sales for the QF away won't include any of this seasons UCL away credits?
Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #467 on: Today at 02:11:50 am »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 01:50:22 am
Where did you read that?
Are we saying the sales for the QF away won't include any of this seasons UCL away credits?
Yes, its been on all 4 euro away selling notices this season, clear as day :

Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so. This policy will be reviewed on a game-by game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.

