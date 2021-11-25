Where did you read that?

Are we saying the sales for the QF away won't include any of this seasons UCL away credits?



Yes, its been on all 4 euro away selling notices this season, clear as day :Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so. This policy will be reviewed on a game-by game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.