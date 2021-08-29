« previous next »
Places we can travel to, without quarantine on arrival:
Porto - yes
Atletico - yes
Milan - not until after 31st of this month, then yes.

What exactly is the process for these currently - what test before and all that. I've not gone on holiday this year so behind the times.

Place we can travel to, but do they have limited home fans, and limited away, or even any away fans at the moment?
Porto ?
Atletico ?
Milan ?

Upcoming review dates/potential changes?

Upcoming UEFA announcements?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 27, 2021, 11:05:22 pm
Uusally 5% so about 4,000
If we got this allocation what are my chances of a ticket with 0 from 19/20 but 1 from 18/19 ( Barca away)?
Quote from: davidsteventon on August 29, 2021, 10:14:38 am
Places we can travel to, without quarantine on arrival:
Porto - yes
Atletico - yes
Milan - not until after 31st of this month, then yes.

What exactly is the process for these currently - what test before and all that. I've not gone on holiday this year so behind the times.

Place we can travel to, but do they have limited home fans, and limited away, or even any away fans at the moment?
Porto ?
Atletico ?
Milan ?

Upcoming review dates/potential changes?

Upcoming UEFA announcements?

All 3 have limited home fans. Between 30-50% capacity. At present. There are apparently away fans in Italy but can't find any info on numbers.
Read the artiicle in the Echo early August. Did UEFA ever confirm the situation with away fans?

I found this from the Daily Record, referring to both Glasgow clubs and their European fixtures. Article dated 27th August

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/celtic-rangers-fans-europa-league-24857297

As far as i am aware no Bank Holiday in Switzerland today, but no news from UEFA that i could find.

Quote from: AnthonyStabile on August 29, 2021, 04:57:20 pm
If we got this allocation what are my chances of a ticket with 0 from 19/20 but 1 from 18/19 ( Barca away)?

Not up on things like how much have our allocations have been since. But things like if we're already through (or out!) would come into it. Especially as the credit will only carry to future rounds this season, and not next. Also depends on whether your ST or member, as will go to all ST's before all members.

But as the credit won't go to next season, and some will be put off by Covid (and it's very difficult to say how that'll be in December - reports that vaccine is only affective six months,etc.), I'd say decent.
Only interested in Milan out of the 3, did Madrid last season, not worth risking anything for that

Badly want to visit the San Siro before it's gone. So tempted to book flights but think will hold off to see what the crack is with fans first, bonus with it being the last game gives us more time
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 31, 2021, 12:44:58 am
Not up on things like how much have our allocations have been since. But things like if we're already through (or out!) would come into it. Especially as the credit will only carry to future rounds this season, and not next. Also depends on whether your ST or member, as will go to all ST's before all members.

But as the credit won't go to next season, and some will be put off by Covid (and it's very difficult to say how that'll be in December - reports that vaccine is only affective six months,etc.), I'd say decent.

Thanks for the info 👍
::)
All back to Budapest then?

Bet they meant the VIPs not the players too in terms of the exemptions
on UEFA site :

NB: the current UEFA rule prohibiting the movement of fans during matches in UEFA club competitions is under review by UEFA and a decision will be communicated in the coming days. However, we advise supporters not to organize their trip until the decision is communicated.

Hurry up
Taking the piss a bit now, ban or allowed, whatever, just tell us.
Quote from: DelTrotter on September  6, 2021, 03:43:16 pm
Taking the piss a bit now, ban or allowed, whatever, just tell us.
Agreed. They said that they'll make an announcement in 7-10 days time...that was 11 days ago  ::)
away fans back, assuming local travel restrictions let you in:

https://twitter.com/FansEurope/status/1434899094116487172?s=20

if it's a red zone country, i wonder if the club will offer up the away allocation to local fans in that country?
Best way to Milan. Can we still go into other countries then into Milan
Quote from: lukeypool on September  6, 2021, 05:03:37 pm
Best way to Milan. Can we still go into other countries then into Milan

Really think the chartered options might be best this year especially in terms of flight insurance and simplicity, god help us if we get to St Petersburg!
So can I fly into Spain then into Milan. Same on way back ??
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  6, 2021, 04:47:09 pm
away fans back, assuming local travel restrictions let you in:

https://twitter.com/FansEurope/status/1434899094116487172?s=20

if it's a red zone country, i wonder if the club will offer up the away allocation to local fans in that country?
Whilst I'm fully aware that things can still easily change between now and when the matches are due to be played, thats potentially brilliant news! I'm so glad now that I took the punt and booked both Madrid and Milan really cheaply on the day of the draw  8)
That's 1 hurdle, but not the full picture yet.

So most of these places have limited home fans, and unknown on away fans.

Just because UEFA says we can. doesn't mean the country (or the club) will say yes.

Do we know if away fans can attend their league games at the moment. Is that full capacity also, again that's another hurdle.
step in the right direction on it !
Quote from: davidsteventon on September  6, 2021, 06:05:10 pm
That's 1 hurdle, but not the full picture yet.

So most of these places have limited home fans, and unknown on away fans.

Just because UEFA says we can. doesn't mean the country (or the club) will say yes.

Do we know if away fans can attend their league games at the moment. Is that full capacity also, again that's another hurdle.


Wouldn't bank on anything yet. Currently

Spain allow 40% capacity
Italy allow 50% Capacity
Portugal allow 33% capacity
Quote from: davidsteventon on September  6, 2021, 06:05:10 pm
That's 1 hurdle, but not the full picture yet.

So most of these places have limited home fans, and unknown on away fans.

Just because UEFA says we can. doesn't mean the country (or the club) will say yes.

Do we know if away fans can attend their league games at the moment. Is that full capacity also, again that's another hurdle.

fair point.

based off the group chats i'm in, a lot of regular euro away fans have taken a punt on flights already

great news in theory though
Done a bit of looking and pricing and you will need an Antigen Test for Portugal. Get the day you travel if possible and it covers for 3 days so no need for one over there. Still need to get another when you get back. Around £90 is about the cheapest I can see as long as you are travelling for less than 3 days
According to fc Copenhagen its 5% allocation of the current allowed capacity. So around 2k for San Siro and 800 for Porto and 1350 for Madrid
Have booked cheap flight for Milan, on the off chance. Smallest have qualified for previously was Porto 2019/20 when allocation was 2,500. Fingers crossed..
Quote from: Tiz Lad on September  6, 2021, 06:39:00 pm
Wouldn't bank on anything yet. Currently

Spain allow 40% capacity
Italy allow 50% Capacity
Portugal allow 33% capacity
No one is banking on anything, certainly not me. I said that its potentially brilliant news, which it is compared to UEFA just having a blanket ban on all away supporters for the group stages.
Quote from: ABJ on September  6, 2021, 09:05:25 pm
No one is banking on anything, certainly not me. I said that its potentially brilliant news, which it is compared to UEFA just having a blanket ban on all away supporters for the group stages.

Speculative booking is just that, deffo not banking on anything. Worth the punt though.
Quote from: Levitz on September  6, 2021, 09:08:22 pm
Speculative booking is just that, deffo not banking on anything. Worth the punt though.
100%. Thats exactly why I booked Madrid and Milan on draw day.
Booked a direct flight to Milan for £18. A lot can change before December from being completely free to go anywhere to a full lockdown. For £18 I thought it was worth a go.

I'll book my way back when we know more. In a worse case I can't go at all and wasted £18. Wasted far more than that watching Liverpool down the years, Hodgson springs to mind.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on September  7, 2021, 09:03:40 am
Hoping that this is more media scaremongering

https://inews.co.uk/news/covid-lockdown-government-plans-october-firebreak-restrictions-hospital-admissions-1185533

Decided to ignore anything a "SAGE' member came out with months ago. Constant negativity and half of the stuff they say never even happens.
I've booked Milan flights for £65 return, would regret not doing anything if it ended up happening so why not
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on September  6, 2021, 07:50:39 pm
Done a bit of looking and pricing and you will need an Antigen Test for Portugal. Get the day you travel if possible and it covers for 3 days so no need for one over there. Still need to get another when you get back. Around £90 is about the cheapest I can see as long as you are travelling for less than 3 days
was wondering about that but wouldn't they need confirmation it was taken when in Portugal?
Quote from: jdirckze on September  7, 2021, 01:03:48 pm
was wondering about that but wouldn't they need confirmation it was taken when in Portugal?

No, it's not required. The NHS antigen test is sufficient provided the return journey is within 72 hours from when the test was taken........

'Taking your test in the UK before travel :

If you are returning to the UK within 3 days, you can use the result of a COVID-19 test that you take in the UK before you travel. You must use a private test provider for the test and not an NHS test.

The service on which you will arrive back in the UK must set off for the UK within 3 days of when you took the test.'

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england

But, for amber list countries (Spain, Portugal & Italy ?) you also need to take a PCR test on day 2 after returning - but no quarantine if you're fully vaccinated and from a private provider (various costs right now). If you're not fully jabbed then quarantine applies and a further test on day 8.
Quote from: PaulKS on September  7, 2021, 09:25:53 am
Decided to ignore anything a "SAGE' member came out with months ago. Constant negativity and half of the stuff they say never even happens.

I mean, that's their job  ;D they're not gonna tell us stuff just to keep us happy
Quote from: Thepooloflife on September  7, 2021, 03:13:53 pm
No, it's not required. The NHS antigen test is sufficient provided the return journey is within 72 hours from when the test was taken........

'Taking your test in the UK before travel :

If you are returning to the UK within 3 days, you can use the result of a COVID-19 test that you take in the UK before you travel. You must use a private test provider for the test and not an NHS test.

The service on which you will arrive back in the UK must set off for the UK within 3 days of when you took the test.'

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england

But, for amber list countries (Spain, Portugal & Italy ?) you also need to take a PCR test on day 2 after returning - but no quarantine if you're fully vaccinated and from a private provider (various costs right now). If you're not fully jabbed then quarantine applies and a further test on day 8.
Nice one Thanks  :)
No away fans allowed in Spain.
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 03:54:06 pm
No away fans allowed in Spain.
Villarreal gave Atalanta 640 tickets for their game
Just got back from Portugal, done a few nights in Faro. Had to get an Antigen test before I went, they didn't ask for this until I got to Faro airport border control. Then on the return journey left it abit late an went to the airport, 30 euros for a test in the airport to fly home, in Portugal there quite strict with the whole mask thing, we flew home with easyjet an the girl wanted to see proof of the vaccines that we had been double jabbed, proof of the negative test in the airport, the public health locator form. Now i've just got home an ordered a day 2 kit aswell for £35 each that we need to do. It ruined a bit of the trip for me, all the messing round an jumping through hoops they want you to do. An you have to pay for it all, oh an the swab thing they shove up your nose is assault!

Anyway if your organised an get the right stuff sorted it's not too bad but if you leave things till last minute forget it an wait till you don't need to do all this crap.
