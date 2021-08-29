Just got back from Portugal, done a few nights in Faro. Had to get an Antigen test before I went, they didn't ask for this until I got to Faro airport border control. Then on the return journey left it abit late an went to the airport, 30 euros for a test in the airport to fly home, in Portugal there quite strict with the whole mask thing, we flew home with easyjet an the girl wanted to see proof of the vaccines that we had been double jabbed, proof of the negative test in the airport, the public health locator form. Now i've just got home an ordered a day 2 kit aswell for £35 each that we need to do. It ruined a bit of the trip for me, all the messing round an jumping through hoops they want you to do. An you have to pay for it all, oh an the swab thing they shove up your nose is assault!



Anyway if your organised an get the right stuff sorted it's not too bad but if you leave things till last minute forget it an wait till you don't need to do all this crap.