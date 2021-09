was wondering about that but wouldn't they need confirmation it was taken when in Portugal?





No, it's not required. The NHS antigen test is sufficient provided the return journey is within 72 hours from when the test was taken........'Taking your test in the UK before travel :If you are returning to the UK within 3 days, you can use the result of a COVID-19 test that you take in the UK before you travel.The service on which you will arrive back in the UK must set off for the UK within 3 days of when you took the test.'But, for amber list countries (Spain, Portugal & Italy ?) you also need to take a PCR test on day 2 after returning - but no quarantine if you're fully vaccinated and from a private provider (various costs right now). If you're not fully jabbed then quarantine applies and a further test on day 8.