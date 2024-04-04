£250k a week, he was a glorious footballer on his day but I don't half think we could have used that money better.



In hindsight would have been ideal to sell last summer to someone in Saudi Arabia. Would have got the wages off the books and some money back for someone who played five minutes in a season. Still, at least the midfield looks better than it did a year ago. That's a lot of money saved in wages (which should obviously still be used elsewhere).Such a shame he wasn't able to contribute something this season and most of last season too. I think he should just go into coaching now, don't think he has anything left to offer at the top level despite all the talent.When we got him on the field in his first two seasons he was very useful, just a shame you can't say the same for the second half of his stint here. Provided some top quality and experience. When Gini left in summer 2021, I was absolutely gobsmacked we didn't sign two midfielders that summer, let alone one. The fact we didn't do so the year afterwards after playing practically every game that season was stupidity. Of course nobody could have foreseen what would happen with Fabinho, but if we could have signed someone like Rice in 2022 it'd have changed a lot I feel. All ifs and buts and of course we can find someone of real quality this summer ideally.