Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 808334 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7680 on: April 4, 2024, 02:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on April  4, 2024, 02:18:02 pm
In a parallel universe our starting midfield would be Mac, Naby and Thiago

Is the parallel universe Diddyland?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7681 on: April 4, 2024, 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on April  4, 2024, 02:18:02 pm
In a parallel universe our starting midfield would be Mac, Naby and Thiago

That would be a midfield that didn't cover a lot of ground and was not the strongest. Granted - no one would get the ball from them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7682 on: April 4, 2024, 04:14:10 pm »
2 injury riddled seasons out of 3 (and we struggled in both those seasons). While the other season went great and he was a key player, we just fell short in the league and CL and he went off in the warm up in League Cup final. FA Cup semi against City probably his high point in a red shirt.

So this season was make or break both in terms of his Liverpool future and his Liverpool legacy. He'll join the what-ifs list of other injury riddled talents like Rob Jones, Babbel, Agger, Keita, Ox, Sturridge and Kewell.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7683 on: April 4, 2024, 04:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on April  4, 2024, 02:18:02 pm
In a parallel universe our starting midfield would be Mac, Gerrard Naby and Thiago
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7684 on: April 6, 2024, 12:06:40 pm »
I'm ready to be hurt once more.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7685 on: April 6, 2024, 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  6, 2024, 12:06:40 pm
I'm ready to be hurt once more.


good for you, enjoy the chains, but you don't need to tell the rest of us about the S & M kinks mr grey ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7686 on: April 9, 2024, 12:21:10 am »
It was bad enough we're paying him 200k a week just to prepare him for his next job, now I learn his next job is Dancing With The Stars.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
So Pearce sends out a tweet this morning saying that Thiago is leaving Liverpool this summer, and hours later his thread is still on page 3. Says a lot really.

Wonder if you told anyone last April 2023 that he had played his final minutes for the club what they would have made of it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 02:29:37 pm »
or earlier

no surprise

a shame but 11m in wages off the books
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:26:03 pm
Wonder if you told anyone last April 2023 that he had played his final minutes for the club what they would have made of it.

Well if they could see into the future they would have said you were lying.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 02:40:02 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 02:31:27 pm
Well if they could see into the future they would have said you were lying.

A good, useful comment.

I was doing him a favour by discounting the worst 5 minutes anyone has ever played for this club, his cameo against Arsenal. He came on, gave it away every touch, and tore his hamstring clean off the bone all in the time it takes a kettle to boil.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 02:43:41 pm »
I will miss Thiago. For all his injury woes, he was incredible when he did take the pitch.

Have fond memories of the 21/22 season. The one season he remained relatively injury free (he made 39 appearances!), and was a huge part of our chase for the Quadruple. Remember the 4-0 against United at home where he was absolutely majestic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 02:45:17 pm »
£250k a week, he was a glorious footballer on his day but I don't half think we could have used that money better.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm »
In hindsight would have been ideal to sell last summer to someone in Saudi Arabia. Would have got the wages off the books and some money back for someone who played five minutes in a season. Still, at least the midfield looks better than it did a year ago. That's a lot of money saved in wages (which should obviously still be used elsewhere).

Such a shame he wasn't able to contribute something this season and most of last season too. I think he should just go into coaching now, don't think he has anything left to offer at the top level despite all the talent.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:45:17 pm
£250k a week, he was a glorious footballer on his day but I don't half think we could have used that money better.

When we got him on the field in his first two seasons he was very useful, just a shame you can't say the same for the second half of his stint here. Provided some top quality and experience. When Gini left in summer 2021, I was absolutely gobsmacked we didn't sign two midfielders that summer, let alone one. The fact we didn't do so the year afterwards after playing practically every game that season was stupidity. Of course nobody could have foreseen what would happen with Fabinho, but if we could have signed someone like Rice in 2022 it'd have changed a lot I feel. All ifs and buts and of course we can find someone of real quality this summer ideally.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7694 on: Today at 02:48:31 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1788542454817243647

Quote
As Anfield prepares to say goodbye to a managerial icon, there will be considerably less fanfare for the departure of one of the most technically gifted players of the Klopp era.

For Thiago, this is the end of the road at #LFC.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7695 on: Today at 02:50:01 pm »
I seem to remember he said he didn't want to go to Saudi. Wonder if he'll have changed his mind now after the year he's had though.
