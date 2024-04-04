2 injury riddled seasons out of 3 (and we struggled in both those seasons). While the other season went great and he was a key player, we just fell short in the league and CL and he went off in the warm up in League Cup final. FA Cup semi against City probably his high point in a red shirt.
So this season was make or break both in terms of his Liverpool future and his Liverpool legacy. He'll join the what-ifs list of other injury riddled talents like Rob Jones, Babbel, Agger, Keita, Ox, Sturridge and Kewell.