No, I mean the midfield got visibly better immediately last season, once he was out of the side and Jones came in. Three of his last four games last year were the 3-1 loss to Brighton and the 3-0 losses against Brentford and Wolves. Not that Hendo and Fabinho were shining lights, but Thiago was clearly the biggest issue. Even when he came on against Arsenal, the pace of our play slowed right down. We've moved on, and he was never going to be an important part of the team even if he did stay fit.



This is really wrong. Thiago was the only player making tackles, recovering the ball and offering any press resistance at points last season. His form probably dipped off before he got the injury that ruled him out for most of the rest of the season but he wasn't 'the biggest issue'. Henderson and Fabinho were so cataclysmically bad that they gave up on playing elite football in the summer. The improvement came not because Thiago was out but because Jones was in and Trent started to invert. If we'd played Trent inverted alongside Jones and Thiago from the start of the season top 4 would have been straightforward.It's bizarre to me that people still fail to see just how bad Fabinho and Henderson really were last season.