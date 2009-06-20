« previous next »
GreatEx

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7520 on: February 9, 2024, 10:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February  9, 2024, 09:50:50 am
As I have said before in this thread, I am somewhat underwhelmed by the signing in the sense that he was proclaimed as this generational midfielder and the best in the world when we signed him, and the expectation from that was, when he could play, he would be utterly transformative for us. And he wasn't. He was an utterly fantastic midfielder who slot in to our system really well - he didn't particularly change how we played though. And for as good as he was in that system, that was already a system that won everything.

The way he was spoken of I was expecting him to, when available, change us entirely into a team which, as Hogstein said when we signed him, "Would win everything" from that point. And what he was, was an amazing player who didn't really change us that much, he didn't massively improve us (although you couldn't improve us much at the time, but he was portrayed as one of the few people who COULD).

I guess for me it was the weight of expectation of this player being described as a real game changer a level above the players in what was probably the best team in the world.

There have been "worse" players who have come in and did more for us as a team

This post articulates how I feel about Thiago's Liverpool career. Lovely to watch, but his impact seems overstated to me.
BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7521 on: February 10, 2024, 12:08:05 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on February  8, 2024, 02:52:59 pm
Anyone got any info about whether he was injury prone before we signed him?

According to Transfermarkt he's been out for roughly 1,300 days over the past 11 seasons.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7522 on: February 10, 2024, 12:16:35 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on February  9, 2024, 08:47:53 pm
Damn, that's such a shame. It's very rare that we sign a player of his quality and it's always been such a joy watching him play.

I reckon he may end up retiring now.

He should retire. Maybe could be tempted to be part of Xabi back room staff if he takes over
jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7523 on: February 11, 2024, 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on February 10, 2024, 12:16:35 am
He should retire. Maybe could be tempted to be part of Xabi back room staff if he takes over

Make him Rehab Room attendant at half salary.  100k quid per week.

The classiest bloke in pro sports to my mind and millions of others, was a lad named Bobby Orr, the Boston Bruins legendary star.

In his final move, he signed for the Chicago Blackhawks.

During the three years he played with Chicago, Orr managed to play only 26 games due to injury. As a measure of the man, he refused to cash even a single paycheque, stating he was paid to play hockey and he would not accept a salary if he was not playing.
« Last Edit: February 11, 2024, 03:11:39 pm by jambutty »
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7524 on: February 11, 2024, 02:21:57 pm »
Great player but playing him on the pitch is like putting a Ferrari into the Dakar rally you know it won't last past the first bit of rough terrain.
Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7525 on: February 11, 2024, 03:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  9, 2024, 01:34:27 pm
No, I mean the midfield got visibly better immediately last season, once he was out of the side and Jones came in. Three of his last four games last year were the 3-1 loss to Brighton and the 3-0 losses against Brentford and Wolves. Not that Hendo and Fabinho were shining lights, but Thiago was clearly the biggest issue. Even when he came on against Arsenal, the pace of our play slowed right down. We've moved on, and he was never going to be an important part of the team even if he did stay fit.

This is really wrong. Thiago was the only player making tackles, recovering the ball and offering any press resistance at points last season. His form probably dipped off before he got the injury that ruled him out for most of the rest of the season but he wasn't 'the biggest issue'. Henderson and Fabinho were so cataclysmically bad that they gave up on playing elite football in the summer. The improvement came not because Thiago was out but because Jones was in and Trent started to invert. If we'd played Trent inverted alongside Jones and Thiago from the start of the season top 4 would have been straightforward.

It's bizarre to me that people still fail to see just how bad Fabinho and Henderson really were last season.
darragh85

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7526 on: February 17, 2024, 08:28:57 pm »
For him to be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury it would have have to be a complete rupture and that wasn't the case. Even with a grade 2 tear he would have had to come off.

Dis he get injured walking back to the dressing room?
Snusmumriken

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7527 on: February 17, 2024, 08:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on February 11, 2024, 03:16:06 pm
This is really wrong. Thiago was the only player making tackles, recovering the ball and offering any press resistance at points last season. His form probably dipped off before he got the injury that ruled him out for most of the rest of the season but he wasn't 'the biggest issue'. Henderson and Fabinho were so cataclysmically bad that they gave up on playing elite football in the summer. The improvement came not because Thiago was out but because Jones was in and Trent started to invert. If we'd played Trent inverted alongside Jones and Thiago from the start of the season top 4 would have been straightforward.

It's bizarre to me that people still fail to see just how bad Fabinho and Henderson really were last season.

Agree, remember thinking Fabinho wouldn't be good enough to start in any PL teams midfield at points last season, he was truly dreadful.
jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7528 on: February 21, 2024, 10:03:41 am »
Any signs of Lazarus with us in sick bay?
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7529 on: February 21, 2024, 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February 21, 2024, 10:03:41 am
Any signs of Lazarus with us in sick bay?

Scored the winning goal last time he played in a League Cup Final. Might do it again.
BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7530 on: February 21, 2024, 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 21, 2024, 10:09:49 am
Scored the winning goal last time he played in a League Cup Final. Might do it again.

Has he ever scored in two consecutive matches?  ;)
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7531 on: February 21, 2024, 11:11:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 21, 2024, 10:42:53 am
Has he ever scored in two consecutive matches?  ;)

Just checked. He scored in the match before the League Cup Final and twice more in the match that followed the League Cup Final.
jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7532 on: February 21, 2024, 03:57:13 pm »
We're desperate.

I'll take him on one leg.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7533 on: February 21, 2024, 04:06:55 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February 21, 2024, 03:57:13 pm
We're desperate.

I'll take him on one leg.

You might have to. He's still alive, but he's 85 now. His fellow-scorer that day is also still with us, but probably pissed most of the time.
DangerScouse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7534 on: February 27, 2024, 01:58:27 pm »
Sounds like he won't feature again this season or ever again in a red shirt. :'(
Persephone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7535 on: February 27, 2024, 02:06:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 27, 2024, 01:58:27 pm
Sounds like he won't feature again this season or ever again in a red shirt. :'(
What a sad end to an absolutely brilliant player, he was a joy to watch.
Redley

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7536 on: February 27, 2024, 02:15:51 pm »
Such a shame. Was so good in our near quad season and then an absolute disaster since then.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7537 on: February 27, 2024, 04:28:50 pm »
Ask Xabi to take him on as a coaching member because his playing years are done.
jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7538 on: February 28, 2024, 10:13:55 pm »
He'll get a fat contract somewhere.
BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7539 on: March 1, 2024, 02:59:31 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February 28, 2024, 10:13:55 pm
He'll get a fat contract somewhere.

He'd probably get an injury carrying it.
jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7540 on: March 15, 2024, 10:39:38 am »
Is he still in the treatment room?

We should charge him rent.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7541 on: March 15, 2024, 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: jambutty on March 15, 2024, 10:39:38 am
Is he still in the treatment room?

We should charge him rent.

As long as he can pay by electronic transaction. Don't make him write a check - sprained wrist likely.
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7542 on: March 15, 2024, 11:56:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on March 15, 2024, 11:44:11 am
As long as he can pay by electronic transaction. Don't make him write a check cheque - sprained wrist likely.
TAA66

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7543 on: March 15, 2024, 12:00:08 pm »
Dont think he plays for us again. 
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7544 on: March 15, 2024, 12:25:28 pm »
KurtVerbose

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7545 on: March 15, 2024, 12:26:45 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on March 15, 2024, 12:00:08 pm
Dont think he plays for us again. 

Sadly.
jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 03:28:12 am »
