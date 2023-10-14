« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6720 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 14, 2023, 12:25:54 am
Kirkland
R Jones  Agger   Kelly   Aurelio
Kewell  Thiago   Keita  Aquilani

Sturridge Ings
Would have been a decent team but made of plastic


Damn thats a heartbreaker of a team. All such class players when fit.

Aurelio for example  holy smokes, that guy was so so good but always so so injured.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6721 on: Yesterday at 12:07:29 pm »
Any news on when we can expect him to return from that never-ending injury?

He has comfortably replaced Keita as the most frustrating player to have at the club. Talented, consistently injured, extremely high salary and will leave on a free.
« Reply #6722 on: Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm »
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.
« Reply #6723 on: Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.

If he wasn't injured and was planning on leaving, then surely he would've been gone in the summer?  There was enough noise around him moving to the oil league.

He's just someone who takes forever to heal from an injury and picks up a few little setbacks as he does so.  Great player, but even if he does get over this latest injury, he'll need a month or so to get anywhere near match fitness.
« Reply #6724 on: Yesterday at 01:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.

Yeah? He's feigning an injury? Quit football to focus on his DJ career?  ::)
« Reply #6725 on: Yesterday at 01:10:43 pm »
He'd be very good in the Europa League games and playing 20 minutes here and there in the league.
« Reply #6726 on: Yesterday at 01:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.

Why would we not play him if he wasnt injured? Whats the conspiracy?
« Reply #6727 on: Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 01:16:00 pm
Why would we not play him if he wasnt injured? Whats the conspiracy?
Because we have better options.
We have bought like 5 players that can play his position , plus Jones, Harvey and Bajcetic.
Thiago must be quite rusty now, and whats the point in investing minutes in him over the others?
« Reply #6728 on: Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm
Because we have better options.
We have bought like 5 players that can play his position , plus Jones, Harvey and Bajcetic.
Thiago must be quite rusty now, and whats the point in investing minutes in him over the others?

Sure but if he's not injured as the original quote says, i'd expect him to make the matchday squad against Forest and not putting two keepers on the bench just to fill numbers up.
« Reply #6729 on: Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm
Because we have better options.
We have bought like 5 players that can play his position , plus Jones, Harvey and Bajcetic.
Thiago must be quite rusty now, and whats the point in investing minutes in him over the others?

All better options when he's fit? Laughable assertion if that's what you are implying!
« Reply #6730 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm »
If he is fit he makes the match day squad.  He offers something different which will be useful.  Still has a part to play this season.
« Reply #6731 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 14, 2023, 12:25:54 am
Kirkland
R Jones  Agger   Kelly   Aurelio
Kewell  Thiago   Keita  Aquilani

Sturridge Ings
Would have been a decent team but made of plastic

Just tore my hamstrings reading that
« Reply #6732 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
Just tore my hamstrings reading that
thanks for dropping by, Naby.
« Reply #6733 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 14, 2023, 12:25:54 am
Kirkland
R Jones  Agger   Kelly   Aurelio
Kewell  Thiago   Keita  Aquilani

Sturridge Ings
Would have been a decent team but made of plastic

I'd have Redknapp in CM. He was fantastic, but so unlucky with injuries, culminating in a bad knee injury. I remember him coming on for England v Scotland at HT in Euro 96. Changed the game, before going over on his ankle.

Owen up front?
Heggem on the bench. Another talent we didn't get to see flourish.
Babbel due to illness after a fantastic first season with us.
