Think all of the arguments can be true - but maybe miss something. Litmanen was mentioned above, and that's a good analogy. I don't think either neccessarily had great overall times here - and neither could be said to have had a genuinely transformational impact - but sometimes it's nice to watch football as art. Thiago can do things others can't - and he's just fucking awesome to watch when he's on it. That goal against Porto, running the show against United, the touch and passing range. Probably Xabi Alonso is the only player on his level technically we've had in the middle.



That can be true - and also it can be true that his injury record makes Jamie Redknapp and Rob Jones look dependable, and that he both doesn't make our first choice midfield now (and isn't missed). If we could get some money from Saudi and it helped buy a 6 he'd be gone in the spring.