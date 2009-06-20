« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 690730 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,892
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6640 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
Think all of the arguments can be true - but maybe miss something. Litmanen was mentioned above, and that's a good analogy. I don't think either neccessarily had great overall times here - and neither could be said to have had a genuinely transformational impact - but sometimes it's nice to watch football as art. Thiago can do things others can't - and he's just fucking awesome to watch when he's on it. That goal against Porto, running the show against United, the touch and passing range. Probably Xabi Alonso is the only player on his level technically we've had in the middle.

That can be true - and also it can be true that his injury record makes Jamie Redknapp and Rob Jones look dependable, and that he both doesn't make our first choice midfield now (and isn't missed). If we could get some money from Saudi and it helped buy a 6 he'd be gone in the spring.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6641 on: Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:31:56 am
Well, we can agree to disagree on this. The midfield was awful the first season he was here - it was awful when everyone was fit, let alone when they got injured - the team as a whole has underperformed in two of his three seasons and we've failed to score in any final in which he's played.

None of this is to suggest he's shit or has been holding us back. But some people are too hung up on the idea of Thiago to pay attention to the reality, which is that he hasn't played very much and the matches where he's dominated the opposition or controlled the game are fewer still. He's a class player, he just doesn't fit with us the way he did at teams like Bayern and Barca which were set up to throttle and overwhelm the opposition with possession.

And the idea he's played a huge part in our success is just wrong - he's started 51 league matches in three and a bit seasons during a time when our midfield has often looked ponderous. Henderson and Fabinho were the ones who took the blame for that but you can't ignore that the problems started when Thiago arrived, or that our midfield has looked vastly better the last six months without him in it. We were getting hammered by the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in the last few games he started.

The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6642 on: Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm
The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
You don't remember how slow and inactive the midfield was with Thiago and Gini playing together? Okay. Why don't you look at the midfield thread from that season. Were there grave problems the season before when we won the league by 18 points? Because I don't remember them.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6643 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 03:05:23 am
Worrying trend with Thiago.  Just like Naby keeps getting small setbacks.   Feel we should let him go in Jan if he can't contribute.
You mean sort of put him in a cage on the back of  truck, drive out into the wilderness and open the cage door and shout "Go! You're free!"

Is that what you mean?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,152
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 03:11:38 am »
Will we get 20M?

That tells the story.
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 