First there was the Keita disappointment, followed by Thiago's.



If not for Firmino and Matip, we've had shit luck with our Bundesliga signings.



Few of them seem to stand up to the rigors of the Prem.



Keita's one thing, but I don't know about Thiago. What can be disappointing about a guy with bags of skills who did not have a good injury record in the Bundesliga, and is coming to a more physical league? Was that not expected? If anything, I thing that we overused him and over relied on him because we refused to refresh our midfield. Was he not the only senior MF buy in four years? Had we invested back then, he could have played less and be fit more time. Conjecture, of course, but not unreasonable, is it?