Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.



And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.







