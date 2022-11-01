« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 618126 times)

Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 08:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
FILTH!

Xavi was the master at that, the little look over the shoulder seeing where the opposing player is and just doing that ball on the turn, Must be La Masia thing with their little midfield maestros.

I chuckled when i saw that yesterday.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  2, 2022, 08:39:58 pm
No mention of the nice gesture from Thiago to give his jacket to the shivering little girl

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/11/thiagos-gesture-nunez-laps-it-up-4-things-fans-are-talking-about-after-liverpool-2-0-napoli/

Beautiful gesture.
Is he a father too?
Thanks for sharing.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm »
How the fuck do Spain not have a spot for him :lmao

Unlucky for him but good for us cause hed have likely came back injured
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.

Jamie Carragher.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.
They keep falling for it because he glances to see if it's on before trying it. His speed of execution and spatial awareness are incredible.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 12:25:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
They keep falling for it because he glances to see if it's on before trying it. His speed of execution and spatial awareness are incredible.
after getting outclassed by Bayern one of the Chelsea midfielders - can't remember who - said something like "I couldn't get anywhere near Thiago".  :)
