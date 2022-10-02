« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 610351 times)

Offline SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6000 on: October 2, 2022, 09:29:39 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on October  1, 2022, 11:49:58 pm
It's obvious he could and should be great, but he never quite gets there does he?

Watching him is reminiscent of Xabi Alonso in those seasons when he was supposed to have been 'underperforming' to the extent of justifying Rafa offloading him to buy Gareth Barry, he's constantly and frustratingly close to brilliant but also ultimately flatters to deceive. Would like to see him actually having an Alonso 08/09 type of performance sometime soon, there hasn't been too many of those.

I know that he's just back from injury and that he's not the problem with our team, but not sure he's the solution either.

:lmao
Logged

Offline Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6001 on: October 2, 2022, 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on October  1, 2022, 11:49:58 pm
It's obvious he could and should be great, but he never quite gets there does he?

Watching him is reminiscent of Xabi Alonso in those seasons when he was supposed to have been 'underperforming' to the extent of justifying Rafa offloading him to buy Gareth Barry, he's constantly and frustratingly close to brilliant but also ultimately flatters to deceive. Would like to see him actually having an Alonso 08/09 type of performance sometime soon, there hasn't been too many of those.

I know that he's just back from injury and that he's not the problem with our team, but not sure he's the solution either.

😂😂
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,617
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6002 on: October 7, 2022, 12:40:16 am »
 8) ;D

Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6003 on: October 7, 2022, 08:29:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on October  7, 2022, 12:40:16 am
8) ;D



Pep happy that all he taught him is pulling off.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6004 on: October 7, 2022, 10:20:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on October  7, 2022, 12:40:16 am
8) ;D



Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6005 on: October 7, 2022, 12:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on October  7, 2022, 10:20:19 am
Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)

"Our Focus is our Folly"
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,946
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6006 on: October 7, 2022, 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on October  7, 2022, 10:20:19 am
Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)

If It's In You, I'll Find It.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,641
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6007 on: October 7, 2022, 02:06:39 pm »
I shit myself everytime some twat bumps this thread!
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6008 on: October 7, 2022, 02:39:40 pm »
Same. We need to embargo posts in this thread apart from after our games. Where well most likely be able to talk about how boss he is.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,407
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6009 on: October 7, 2022, 02:46:48 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6010 on: October 7, 2022, 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on October  7, 2022, 02:06:39 pm
I shit myself everytime some twat bumps this thread!
weird title for a book by Pep.  :-\
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6011 on: October 7, 2022, 05:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  7, 2022, 02:39:40 pm
Same. We need to embargo posts in this thread apart from after our games. Where well most likely be able to talk about how boss he is.

He's our best midfielder and rude on the ball love him
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6012 on: October 7, 2022, 06:49:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  7, 2022, 05:49:25 pm
weird title for a book by Pep.  :-\

Incontinence by Pep Lijnders
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,407
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6013 on: October 7, 2022, 07:24:22 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on October  7, 2022, 06:49:19 pm
Incontinence by Pep Lijnders

Not a bestseller, that cologne
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6014 on: October 7, 2022, 08:16:39 pm »
Can see him missing out and big changes from the Rangers game this weekend.  Fab and Harvey could come in to replace Thiago and Nunez, might even see Jota get put on the bench for Bobby?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6015 on: October 8, 2022, 01:21:55 pm »
He was not training yesterday apparently. That doesn't sound good but hopefully not because of a new injury.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6016 on: October 9, 2022, 06:35:22 pm »
One of the really scary things about us is Thiago looks old at this point.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6017 on: October 9, 2022, 06:39:40 pm »
He was great for 60 minutes but clearly ran out of steam. Should have been subbed but Klopp decided to dismantle the side completely.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6018 on: October 9, 2022, 06:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  9, 2022, 06:35:22 pm
One of the really scary things about us is Thiago looks old at this point.

Almost all of our midfield look too old at this point. There is no fuel in this engine room at all, and it destroys the whole system. We just got outfought by Arsenal for most of the second half, and it was a physical mismatch.

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6019 on: October 9, 2022, 06:44:32 pm »
He looked his age playing in a 2 against an in-form team who are flying and have youth all over the pitch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6020 on: October 9, 2022, 06:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on October  9, 2022, 06:42:37 pm
Almost all of our midfield look too old at this point. There is no fuel in this engine room at all, and it destroys the whole system. We just got outfought by Arsenal for most of the second half, and it was a physical mismatch.

What we used to do to teams. The incompetence to spend the bare minimum because we have klopp has well and truly caught up with us.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6021 on: October 9, 2022, 06:45:21 pm »
Hes class but not his day today.
Logged

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6022 on: October 9, 2022, 06:48:22 pm »
He remains a decidedly odd signing.

No doubting his quality but his age, attributes, style and fitness alway made him a bit of a mis-fit.

At this point his biggest impact has been completely knackering the balance of our midfield, although the state of those around him hasn't helped it has to be acknowledged
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6023 on: October 9, 2022, 06:50:12 pm »
He did fine, I mean fuck me..no one else can run but at least this one can pass the fucking ball and control it.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,814
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6024 on: October 9, 2022, 06:51:28 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on October  9, 2022, 06:48:22 pm
He remains a decidedly odd signing.

No doubting his quality but his age, attributes, style and fitness alway made him a bit of a mis-fit.

At this point his biggest impact has been completely knackering the balance of our midfield, although the state of those around him hasn't helped it has to be acknowledged
Each paragraph worse than the last.

What a crock of shit.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6025 on: October 9, 2022, 06:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on October  9, 2022, 06:45:21 pm
Hes class but not his day today.

Best player on the park first half. Legs went 2nd half. It's almost like we should have invested in younger midfielders.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,274
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6026 on: October 9, 2022, 06:53:27 pm »
He was great until he started giving the ball away in the last 30min
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6027 on: October 9, 2022, 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on October  9, 2022, 06:48:22 pm
He remains a decidedly odd signing.

No doubting his quality but his age, attributes, style and fitness alway made him a bit of a mis-fit.

At this point his biggest impact has been completely knackering the balance of our midfield, although the state of those around him hasn't helped it has to be acknowledged

Hes our best midfielder lol but he cant run. If he cant run, you need at least one that can do the running for him. Not sure why the coaching team havent seen that.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6028 on: October 9, 2022, 07:01:47 pm »
Stick him in midfield with the Fabinho of previous seasons as well as 2018-2020 Gini Wijnaldum and you have (arguably) the best midfield in Europe.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6029 on: October 9, 2022, 08:46:11 pm »
Yeah when your other 2 midfielders are Thiago and Fabinho you desperately need athleticism from the 3rd. But if you have it youre incredible. Im so angry about this transfer window. It was one thing we could control and we decided we could wait a year to strengthen the midfield. Absolute madness.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,528
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6030 on: October 12, 2022, 10:46:08 pm »
Is there a clause in his contract that he has to make at least 10 slide tackles every game - so many unnecessary slide tackles when he came on :D :D
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6031 on: October 12, 2022, 10:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on October 12, 2022, 10:46:08 pm
Is there a clause in his contract that he has to make at least 10 slide tackles every game - so many unnecessary slide tackles when he came on :D :D

The lad is a brilliant footballer... but he can't defend and can't tackle. Every time he plays I think he's getting a yellow card for some foul or other.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6032 on: October 12, 2022, 10:56:17 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on October 12, 2022, 10:47:30 pm
The lad is a brilliant footballer... but he can't defend and can't tackle. Every time he plays I think he's getting a yellow card for some foul or other.

Extraordinarily wrong. Take a bow.
Logged

Offline lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6033 on: October 12, 2022, 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on October 12, 2022, 10:47:30 pm
The lad is a brilliant footballer... but he can't defend and can't tackle. Every time he plays I think he's getting a yellow card for some foul or other.

Oh Jesus. Dont say that. Didnt you know Thiago is seen as some sort of footballing god who cant do no wrong.

But yes his tackling can be a bit ropey at times.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,528
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6034 on: October 12, 2022, 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on October 12, 2022, 10:47:30 pm
The lad is a brilliant footballer... but he can't defend and can't tackle. Every time he plays I think he's getting a yellow card for some foul or other.

Disagree - I think he's actually very good and has improved loads with respect to defending in Klopp's system. He also gets these slide tackles right most of the time how. Today was just funny because some of them were just not needed, he could've just made a normal tackle. It just felt like he wanted to get his shorts dirty :D
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6035 on: October 12, 2022, 11:00:50 pm »
https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara

In a team that has loads of the ball he's in the 93rd percentile of midfielders for tackles per 90 and 94th of interceptions. But yeah. Can't defend. Can't tackle.

Total drivel.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6036 on: Yesterday at 12:13:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on October 12, 2022, 11:00:50 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara

In a team that has loads of the ball he's in the 93rd percentile of midfielders for tackles per 90 and 94th of interceptions. But yeah. Can't defend. Can't tackle.

Total drivel.

Calm down. It was an off the cuff remark after Thiago came out defending like a madman when we were well ahead. It wasn't an in depth tactical deconstruction of Thiago's weaknesses.

The context was also that Thiago comes on for a cameo to see out the game and makes some reckless challenge, which another poster alluded to a pattern of sometimes reckless and unnecessary challenges, albeit in a jovial sense. I attempted to continue this with a tongue-in-cheek comment about his can't defend and can't tackle observation - but It wasn't a in depth tactical analysis, just continuing some general chuckling and ribbing that we are up 4-1 or something but Thiago's sliding around like a desperate madman which seems hardly necessary - after all the last thing we need with our injuries and depleted midfield is for someone to be sent off or suspended for tackling in a game that we are already winning by a comfortable margin.

As for your statistics, well I won't dispute them, but I will point out that they are contingent on what role you play in the team, and what team you play for. For instance, Fabinho actually scores much lower in the metrics you have named, but I don't think anyone's calling him a worse defender than Thiago. Similarly, if you look at the full report that you attached, Thiago actually rates very mediocrely on being dribbled past and defending in our own defensive areas, but much better defending high up the pitch. There was also some statistics from previous seasons that Thiago actually averaged more fouls than completed tackles at one point. Thankfully that doesn't seem to have been replicated this season.

Anyway, good result for us and will be vary glad to see Thiago start the game against Man City.

Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6037 on: Yesterday at 12:18:39 am »
Was wound up on the sideline arguing with an official. Then came on and played like a madman. I was terrified he'd injure himself making unnecessary tackles.
Not criticisms though. I love the mad little bustard.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6038 on: Yesterday at 12:13:57 pm »
His perfect lob to Salah deserved a goal...
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6039 on: Today at 10:46:29 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on October  9, 2022, 06:53:29 pm
Hes our best midfielder lol but he cant run. If he cant run, you need at least one that can do the running for him. Not sure why the coaching team havent seen that.

Not only have they not seen that but they put Jordan Henderson in next to him. If we see that on Sunday afternoon, I'm climbing into a bin bag and taking a valium.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 