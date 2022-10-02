https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara



In a team that has loads of the ball he's in the 93rd percentile of midfielders for tackles per 90 and 94th of interceptions. But yeah. Can't defend. Can't tackle.



Total drivel.



Calm down. It was an off the cuff remark after Thiago came out defending like a madman when we were well ahead. It wasn't an in depth tactical deconstruction of Thiago's weaknesses.The context was also that Thiago comes on for a cameo to see out the game and makes some reckless challenge, which another poster alluded to a pattern of sometimes reckless and unnecessary challenges, albeit in a jovial sense. I attempted to continue this with a tongue-in-cheek comment about his can't defend and can't tackle observation - but It wasn't a in depth tactical analysis, just continuing some general chuckling and ribbing that we are up 4-1 or something but Thiago's sliding around like a desperate madman which seems hardly necessary - after all the last thing we need with our injuries and depleted midfield is for someone to be sent off or suspended for tackling in a game that we are already winning by a comfortable margin.As for your statistics, well I won't dispute them, but I will point out that they are contingent on what role you play in the team, and what team you play for. For instance, Fabinho actually scores much lower in the metrics you have named, but I don't think anyone's calling him a worse defender than Thiago. Similarly, if you look at the full report that you attached, Thiago actually rates very mediocrely on being dribbled past and defending in our own defensive areas, but much better defending high up the pitch. There was also some statistics from previous seasons that Thiago actually averaged more fouls than completed tackles at one point. Thankfully that doesn't seem to have been replicated this season.Anyway, good result for us and will be vary glad to see Thiago start the game against Man City.