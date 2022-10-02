« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Quote from: Bjornar on October  1, 2022, 11:49:58 pm
It's obvious he could and should be great, but he never quite gets there does he?

Watching him is reminiscent of Xabi Alonso in those seasons when he was supposed to have been 'underperforming' to the extent of justifying Rafa offloading him to buy Gareth Barry, he's constantly and frustratingly close to brilliant but also ultimately flatters to deceive. Would like to see him actually having an Alonso 08/09 type of performance sometime soon, there hasn't been too many of those.

I know that he's just back from injury and that he's not the problem with our team, but not sure he's the solution either.

:lmao
Quote from: Bjornar on October  1, 2022, 11:49:58 pm
It's obvious he could and should be great, but he never quite gets there does he?

Watching him is reminiscent of Xabi Alonso in those seasons when he was supposed to have been 'underperforming' to the extent of justifying Rafa offloading him to buy Gareth Barry, he's constantly and frustratingly close to brilliant but also ultimately flatters to deceive. Would like to see him actually having an Alonso 08/09 type of performance sometime soon, there hasn't been too many of those.

I know that he's just back from injury and that he's not the problem with our team, but not sure he's the solution either.

😂😂
 8) ;D

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:16 am
8) ;D



Pep happy that all he taught him is pulling off.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:16 am
8) ;D



Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 10:20:19 am
Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)

"Our Focus is our Folly"
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 10:20:19 am
Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)

If It's In You, I'll Find It.
I shit myself everytime some twat bumps this thread!
Same. We need to embargo posts in this thread apart from after our games. Where well most likely be able to talk about how boss he is.
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 02:06:39 pm
I shit myself everytime some twat bumps this thread!
weird title for a book by Pep.  :-\
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:39:40 pm
Same. We need to embargo posts in this thread apart from after our games. Where well most likely be able to talk about how boss he is.

He's our best midfielder and rude on the ball love him
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:49:25 pm
weird title for a book by Pep.  :-\

Incontinence by Pep Lijnders
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:49:19 pm
Incontinence by Pep Lijnders

Not a bestseller, that cologne
Can see him missing out and big changes from the Rangers game this weekend.  Fab and Harvey could come in to replace Thiago and Nunez, might even see Jota get put on the bench for Bobby?
