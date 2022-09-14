I think this was just before we won the corner for Matip's goal, there was this throw in on our defensive third.



Trent was struggling to pick out the right option as Ajax decided to press that specific moment quite high, but there was space out on the left flank. Obviously Trent isn't Rory Delap so to execute that long throw was too risky.



Thiago stepped up and came short for the throw, controlled the ball quickly and gave it back to Trent, who managed to find a player free on that left flank (from then on i think that led to the play that won the winning corner)



That was LEADERSHIP.



When everyone else was maybe a bit tired or maybe not confident to show for the inbound pass, Thiago stepped up and provided a solution.



Seems like a nothing moment but i felt like that made a huge difference. Had we dropped points we would've blamed "fine margins" and that's what that was. Thiago was our fine margin



