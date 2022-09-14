« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

rhysd

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 12:20:24 am
 Brilliant player.

Just knows how to play football.

Please stay fit.
Magz50

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 12:30:38 am
Feck me, we missed him.
Garnier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 01:13:11 am
I think this was just before we won the corner for Matip's goal, there was this throw in on our defensive third.

Trent was struggling to pick out the right option as Ajax decided to press that specific moment quite high, but there was space out on the left flank. Obviously Trent isn't Rory Delap so to execute that long throw was too risky.

Thiago stepped up and came short for the throw, controlled the ball quickly and gave it back to Trent, who managed to find a player free on that left flank (from then on i think that led to the play that won the winning corner)

That was LEADERSHIP.

When everyone else was maybe a bit tired or maybe not confident to show for the inbound pass, Thiago stepped up and provided a solution.

Seems like a nothing moment but i felt like that made a huge difference. Had we dropped points we would've blamed "fine margins" and that's what that was. Thiago was our fine margin

Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 01:15:27 am
Loved how pumped he was after the winning goal and at the end. He's on it, he wants it and maybe he'll get it
Max_powers

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 01:21:18 am
Good player no?
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 01:24:48 am
Geodesic
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 01:26:40 am
He's a joy to watch.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 01:31:58 am
Other Worldly this fella.
Persephone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 07:25:27 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 14, 2022, 01:15:27 am
Loved how pumped he was after the winning goal and at the end. He's on it, he wants it and maybe he'll get it
Amir likes this.
carling

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 07:34:22 am
Hard to quantify just how brilliant he is.  He just slices through the opposing midfield, constantly opening up play and giving everyone else time on the ball in the right areas.

I thought Ajax were fantastic the way they moved the ball at times, very efficient.  But Thiago was just an absolute cut above, amazing how he even sees some of these ways through.  It must be demoralising to play against him at times - your midfield must feel like swiss cheese!
Vinay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 07:39:14 am
Majestic.
elbow

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 07:53:29 am
Quote from: wz4jc3 on September 13, 2022, 10:22:41 pm
Wow - he makes it look so easy...
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CidRQJ3DHEH/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Imagine having the confidence to do that while that shit Elton John songs playing on the tannoy.
Ycuzz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 08:04:15 am
Quote from: NativityinBlack on September 13, 2022, 10:02:42 pm
His feints leave me tingly.

Pure filth. And when Thiago is filthy, everybody is in for a treat. ;D
na fir dearg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 08:23:20 am
operating on another level to everyone else
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 09:52:13 am
At a time when there's so much about football to dislike, watching him reminds me of why I loved the game in the first place.

What a fucking player. As someone said to me, there's a reason Bayern put up with his injury record for 8 years.
Fordy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 09:55:55 am
Top draw player.

Please stay fit.
rojo para la vida

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 10:05:26 am
Quote from: elbow on September 14, 2022, 07:53:29 am
Imagine having the confidence to do that while that shit Elton John songs playing on the tannoy.
Thanks for posting.
He plays the game like you dreamt you'd play it when you was a boy. It's fantasy stuff
AndyMuller

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 10:15:23 am
Different team with him in it.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 10:42:39 am
He plays as if he's sat high up in the stands. His vision is incredible.
SMASHerano

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 10:50:40 am
We look a totally different team with him on the pitch. This is the expectation we should be setting for our midfield, we need to target signings of similar quality starting from January.
amir87

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 10:58:49 am
Caston

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 11:35:42 am
https://twitter.com/compsssssss/status/1569811520950878210

What a performance. If we can somehow keep him fit then we'll have a good season.

Oh and try and find a clone to play RCM.
clinical

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 11:36:23 am
It's been said we'll do well if he stays fit. We rely on him in midfield that's the worry. If he's out we're simply a level or two below.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 11:36:26 am
Our most important player.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 11:38:38 am
Quote from: Caston on September 14, 2022, 11:35:42 am
https://twitter.com/compsssssss/status/1569811520950878210

What a performance. If we can somehow keep him fit then we'll have a good season.

Oh and try and find a clone to play RCM.
I wonder how opponents always get done by his turn. Genius!
Dubred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 02:01:41 pm
Love this guy to bits.  He's an absolute footballing phenomenon.

The only problem having Thiago in your team is he is that good, he's a nightmare to replace when he's missing.  You never want to rely too much on any one player but you just can't replace what he does, and you do end up relying on him.

Don't even get me started on having to replace him when he retires  ;D
PhilV

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 02:14:37 pm
I fucking LOVE you, Thiago.


SOOOOOO SILKY!
stevieG786

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 14, 2022, 02:27:43 pm
such a joy to watch live

man oozes class
Caston

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 16, 2022, 11:33:30 am
Thiago not been called up to the Spain squad, good news.
anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 16, 2022, 12:07:46 pm
Quote from: Caston on September 16, 2022, 11:33:30 am
Thiago not been called up to the Spain squad, good news.

Hopefully he is also left out of the WC squad.
Simplexity

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 16, 2022, 12:13:55 pm
Quote from: Caston on September 16, 2022, 11:33:30 am
Thiago not been called up to the Spain squad, good news.

Absolutely crazy but good news for us.
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 16, 2022, 12:21:33 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 16, 2022, 12:07:46 pm
Hopefully he is also left out of the WC squad.

Hopefully. Coach clearly has a problem with him but he's one of the worlds best midfielders.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 16, 2022, 02:03:29 pm
Luis Enrique, fantastic player in his day but one dumb mofo if hes' not picking Thiago in the squad at least.

Good for us though.  ;D
JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
September 16, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Quote from: Caston on September 16, 2022, 11:33:30 am
Thiago not been called up to the Spain squad, good news.

This is good news and means he probably won't go to the world cup which is more good news for us

That said, and I rarely feel this way as I'm very LFC > internationals, it is a travesty if he doesn't go
The more I've watched him the more I'm convinced he's an all time great, I struggle to think of more than a handful of CMs I'd put in his class that I've watched... so for a player at that level to miss a world cup, not even to be in a squad does feel wrong and a huge shame for the player
kavah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 01:45:46 am
^ right, he would grace the tournament, I think all neutrals would love to see him there.
                       
