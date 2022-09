What a player. A superb, superb, superb footballer.



But it's like something out of Greek mythology. "I'll we give you the best player in the world, but you'll only be able to field him once in every three matches."



I think he would be even better if he had a midfielder or two who actually ran past the front 3 every now and then. He looks up and his midfield is wating for a short pass and to try and outwit the opponents with on field rondos. Perhaps that's why we seem to be going for Bellingham?