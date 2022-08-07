« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 593469 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5880 on: August 7, 2022, 05:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August  7, 2022, 05:04:34 pm
Argh so because we had some injuries at centre back it prevents one of your senior central midfielders from performing? Just as well no-one else had that attitude hey, would have been a truly awful season.
 
You sound just like an Everton fan. I'd expect that from 'banter' fans, but did you seriously not see how UNPRECEDENTED injuries, PLUS COVID ISSUES, plus Klopp's bereavement, affected every single part of that team? Don't you remember the abject performances, the insane results (how many losses in a row? At Anfield?) and even our best remaining players wandering around looking lost or with thousand yard stares?

You've forgotten it all already because you want to trash a player.

Quote
I wish it was.
Don't worry, it was

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,619
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5881 on: August 7, 2022, 05:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  7, 2022, 05:13:17 pm
You sound just like an Everton fan. I'd expect that from 'banter' fans, but did you seriously not see how UNPRECEDENTED injuries, PLUS COVID ISSUES, plus Klopp's bereavement, affected every single part of that team? Don't you remember the abject performances, the insane results (how many losses in a row? At Anfield?) and even our best remaining players wandering around looking lost or with thousand yard stares?

You've forgotten it all already because you want to trash a player.
Don't worry, it was
Dont fucking dare put COVID or Klopps mother passing away on Wijnaldum performing like he had already left, you should be fucking ashamed to use that as an excuse.

He was outperformed in almost every department by every other midfielder in the squad, why didnt it affect them the same?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,995
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5882 on: August 7, 2022, 05:27:35 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on August  7, 2022, 02:55:28 pm
Klopp said that season that Gini was our best midfielder and was consistent as always.

He certainly was - at least until Thiago came back from injury and finally got up to speed for the run-in.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5883 on: August 7, 2022, 05:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August  7, 2022, 05:20:27 pm
Dont fucking dare put COVID or Klopps mother passing away on Wijnaldum performing like he had already left, you should be fucking ashamed to use that as an excuse.
I dare

Quote
He was outperformed in almost every department by every other midfielder in the squad, why didnt it affect them the same?
His was a thankless task in that team, that year.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,619
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5884 on: August 7, 2022, 05:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  7, 2022, 05:29:46 pm
I dare
His was a thankless task in that team, that year.
Im embarrassed for you for even bringing up Klopps mother passing away, let alone using it as an excuse for a player not performing.

Thankless task? We finished third that year and he was completing fewer passes than Alisson in some games.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,995
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5885 on: August 7, 2022, 05:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August  7, 2022, 05:55:44 pm

Thankless task? We finished third that year.

Both those things can be true Funky. I think they are. It's precisely why Gini Wijnaldum deserves some respect.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5886 on: August 7, 2022, 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August  7, 2022, 05:55:44 pm
Im embarrassed for you for even bringing up Klopps mother passing away, let alone using it as an excuse for a player not performing.
Thanks, very kind of you, but no need. Understanding what I meant would have been better

Quote
Thankless task? We finished third that year and he was completing fewer passes than Alisson in some games.
He performed the role he was asked to under testing, unprecendented conditions, so that others could perform theirs. His manager, and others, appreciated what was happening.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5887 on: August 16, 2022, 12:19:34 am »
We really miss him.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5888 on: August 16, 2022, 07:00:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 16, 2022, 12:19:34 am
We really miss him.
We do but Klopp knew what he was buying.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,904
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 05:50:01 pm »
Quote
Thiago Alcantara has returned to full training for Liverpool after missing almost a month out with a hamstring problem. [Liverpool Echo]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:01 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,043
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm »
Praise the lord.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 