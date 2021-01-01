Losing your best midfielder in the first game of the season is terrible luck ffs.



Its a big blow. But is it really terrible luck when its a muscle injury for a player who rarely plays more than 2700 minutes across a season?Thiago is a quality player but hes not durable enough. Look at the best midfielders at the other big clubs and they regularly play +3500 minutes per season. Fabinho and Henderson do that for us as well.With Thiago we know we are getting a quality player but one we can only really rely on for 60% of the time (c.f. De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva for example). I dont think you can put yesterdays injury down to luck when we know that this will happen every season. I suppose to be fair the 1st came of the season and with other midfielders already being out, is bad luck. But not necessarily wholly unexpected.We have a lot of focus on our midfield at the moment. Particularly about the quality of our 5th to 8th choice options. Im surprised there hasnt been more focus and emphasis on why we continue to rely on Thiago and Keita so much given their poor fitness records. They only played 4500 minutes combined last season. Thats the equivalent of just over what youd expect from 1 of your primary midfielders. Weve paid over 70M in transfer fees and at a conservative estimate pay a combined 16-17M in wages per year for what amounts to 1 and a bit midfielders.Thats why for me the conversation about midfield should be more focused on why we continue to rely heavily on 2 midfielders whos availability is sub optimal. Why we invest significant funds each season in both when we dont get the same return in minutes as other top teams midfielders? Those funds also include the wages we need to pay to carry 8 senior midfielders rather than 6 or 7 (City have 6 or 7 at max in their squad).Focusing on how good your 7th or 8th midfielder is seems like a red herring to me. The focus should be on why your 7th or 8th choice (or even 6th choice) needs to be of such high quality when at most other top teams theyd hardly ever get a game.