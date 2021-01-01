I am properly buzzing for the game and believe number 7 will be ours come tomorrow night, but as opposed to league games, and given the injuries that we have had over the past few weeks, what would your starting team be if you knew you had to factor in 120 minutes and then penalties?Do we start those that have had injuries or niggles if they were shoe ins for penalties if it got to that stage?..my head hurts thinking about it.My heart says we win in 90 minutes but I cant seem to be able to pick who I would LIKE to be the starting 11 on the off-chance that they may not be able to last until penalties if it goes the distance..we still need our strongest penalty takers at the end in my opinion.The only ones I can name to start and last the full match are Ali, Trent, Robertson, Keita, Mane..you would also expect Virgil to start, the rest are up in the air when you take everything else into consideration but I understand if some of you think I am overthinking too much. Do you bring Diaz on from the start or on 60 minutes when we need that extra injection of pace and doggedness against a tiring midfield?Id like to be totally wrong and its been mind games all along..we are 100% fit and ready to show why we are absolutely the best team on the planet right now.Up the Reds..bring it home fellas.