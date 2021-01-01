« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm
Id rest him.
Yeah, lot of games to play after this.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm
I am properly buzzing for the game and believe number 7 will be ours come tomorrow night, but as opposed to league games, and given the injuries that we have had over the past few weeks, what would your starting team be if you knew you had to factor in 120 minutes and then penalties?

Do we start those that have had injuries or niggles if they were shoe ins for penalties if it got to that stage?..my head hurts thinking about it.

My heart says we win in 90 minutes but I cant seem to be able to pick who I would LIKE to be the starting 11 on the off-chance that they may not be able to last until penalties if it goes the distance..we still need our strongest penalty takers at the end in my opinion.

The only ones I can name to start and last the full match are Ali, Trent, Robertson, Keita, Mane..you would also expect Virgil to start, the rest are up in the air when you take everything else into consideration but I understand if some of you think I am overthinking too much. Do you bring Diaz on from the start or on 60 minutes when we need that extra injection of pace and doggedness against a tiring midfield?

Id like to be totally wrong and its been mind games all along..we are 100% fit and ready to show why we are absolutely the best team on the planet right now.

Up the Reds..bring it home fellas. 8)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm
Personally I think you have to go with your strongest line up and for me that is Fabinho as the six and Thiago and Keita as the 8's.
Our strongest midfield is Fab,Thiago and Hendo and if all are fit that is what Klopp will pick.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm
I am properly buzzing for the game and believe number 7 will be ours come tomorrow night, but as opposed to league games, and given the injuries that we have had over the past few weeks, what would your starting team be if you knew you had to factor in 120 minutes and then penalties?

Do we start those that have had injuries or niggles if they were shoe ins for penalties if it got to that stage?..my head hurts thinking about it.

My heart says we win in 90 minutes but I cant seem to be able to pick who I would LIKE to be the starting 11 on the off-chance that they may not be able to last until penalties if it goes the distance..we still need our strongest penalty takers at the end in my opinion.

The only ones I can name to start and last the full match are Ali, Trent, Robertson, Keita, Mane..you would also expect Virgil to start, the rest are up in the air when you take everything else into consideration but I understand if some of you think I am overthinking too much. Do you bring Diaz on from the start or on 60 minutes when we need that extra injection of pace and doggedness against a tiring midfield?

Id like to be totally wrong and its been mind games all along..we are 100% fit and ready to show why we are absolutely the best team on the planet right now.

Up the Reds..bring it home fellas. 8)

Theres a lot of things to factor in but you cant start thinking about penalties when picking your starting 11.
Pick the strongest 11 to get it done in 90 minutes.
Diaz has to start based on his recent performances.
The whole squad will have practiced penalties . We proved that against Chelsea in the finals this year - Courtois is a giant though so penalties isnt something anyone would relish
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5764 on: Today at 12:34:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm
Personally I think you have to go with your strongest line up and for me that is Fabinho as the six and Thiago and Keita as the 8's.

Yup that is our strongest midfield  however my guess is Henderson will start over Thiago .. Thiago came off with a muscle injury 5 days ago - its great he can play a part but its probably going to be limited and Henderson and Keita pressing them high to start with Thaigo to come on when the game is stretched

If we think Thaigo is fully fit then yeah Keita > Henderson vs this Madrid side
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5765 on: Today at 12:42:49 am
as others have pointed out, we need Hendo to support the right side against Vini when Trent moves forward.  Keita is not as good as this,

and, again as others have pointed out, if Thiago breaks down or gets tired, we need Keita off the bench,

for me, Hendo - Fab - Thaigo start.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5766 on: Today at 12:59:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:34:02 am
Yup that is our strongest midfield  however my guess is Henderson will start over Thiago .. Thiago came off with a muscle injury 5 days ago - its great he can play a part but its going to be limited and Henderson and Keita pressing them high to start with Thaigo to come on when the game is stretched

If we think Thaigo is fully fit then yeah Keita > Henderson vs this Madrid side
I agree on the MF. Club has more info on fitness then anybody so I trust Klopp with however it done.
I'm sure The staff plan for the game to be 90 and 120 Minutes and If Henderson starts I would expect him subbed off at some point, Henderson Irc is not the best PK taker(Pretty sure he was next after tsimikas for the FA Cup final). As long as Henderson doing the Hendo shuffle at the end of the game I think we will all be happy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5767 on: Today at 01:00:51 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:42:49 am
as others have pointed out, we need Hendo to support the right side against Vini when Trent moves forward.  Keita is not as good as this,

and, again as others have pointed out, if Thiago breaks down or gets tired, we need Keita off the bench,

for me, Hendo - Fab - Thaigo start.
Keita shut down Kante in the League Cup final and Silva in the FA cup semi final him on the right side would likely be able to take Modric out of the game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5768 on: Today at 01:10:13 am
So i watched this dazn recap that showed the highlights of every game for both sides, which was pretty good actually.

so for Madrid for me its Vincious and Benzema with Modric support. Imperative shut downs. Junior is just stupid fast its a fact. Benzema gets in the exact right position and finishes, repeatedly. Modric can spray it about to this day.

If we can prevent the chaos that lot can cause from taking over i fancy our chances in a big way.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5769 on: Today at 01:46:30 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:00:51 am
Keita shut down Kante in the League Cup final and Silva in the FA cup semi final him on the right side would likely be able to take Modric out of the game.
My concern is Vini not Modric. He's an attacker who will be running like the wind to get to long balls pinged behind Trent - not at all like Kante, Silva or Modric.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5770 on: Today at 01:51:25 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:46:30 am
My concern is Vini not Modric. He's an attacker who will be running like the wind to get to long balls pinged behind Trent - not at all like Kante, Silva or Modric.

I think the best hope on that front is Trent occupying Vinicius the other way. That is the best way of nullifying his threat.
