He won it with Real, Barca and Inter.
The one Madrid won while he was out on loan doesn't count https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0271-143eb8578b52-ef62f1a96d02-1000--most-champions-league-titles/
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
4 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
4 Isco (Real Madrid)
4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan)
Six other players, including two likely to feature in the 2022 showpiece, have four UEFA Champions League titles to their name but took part in only three finals:
Casemiro: 2014*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)
Toni Kroos: 2013*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Bayern, Real Madrid)
Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)
Gerard Piqué: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Manchester United, Barcelona)
Raphaël Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)
Xavi Hernández: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)