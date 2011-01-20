« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 01:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:01:39 pm
Klopp doesn't like them not to have trained but can see him hectoring thiago into going for it on this occasion.

Don't think he will at all to be honest. The players health is more important than one game no matter how huge it is. If he's fit he'll play and if he's not he's not. The game itself could go to extra time and with Madrid having had ample rest the last few weeks the last thing we need is to start a player who might pull up after 10 minutes and we are down a sub already.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 01:22:38 pm »
If thiago ruptured his achilles he would have left on a stretcher.

It's likely tendonitis he has which is a bitch but he could definitely play in the final with that I would have thought
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 01:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:15:07 pm
Don't think he will at all to be honest. The players health is more important than one game no matter how huge it is. If he's fit he'll play and if he's not he's not. The game itself could go to extra time and with Madrid having had ample rest the last few weeks the last thing we need is to start a player who might pull up after 10 minutes and we are down a sub already.

it was a pun on the word 'hector'.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:15:07 pm
Don't think he will at all to be honest. The players health is more important than one game no matter how huge it is. If he's fit he'll play and if he's not he's not. The game itself could go to extra time and with Madrid having had ample rest the last few weeks the last thing we need is to start a player who might pull up after 10 minutes and we are down a sub already.

We are allowed 5 subs and extra one if it goes in to extra time.

I think he will be a part of the squad for the final as we are allowing about 12 subs on the bench but it all depends what he is like come Thursday if he starts or not. Hopefully, he recovers in time or we can inject him with pain killers.

I would rather him start then have to sub in off if needs be. He's vital to us at this moment.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:01:39 pm
Klopp doesn't like them not to have trained but can see him hectoring thiago into going for it on this occasion.

Quite appropriate that we're going to Paris for this.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 01:51:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:55:49 pm
I am surprised that there aren't more Achilles puns being made. Given the odyssey we are on, you would expect that Madrid will find a new heel to play the bad guy and try to injury Thiago if he plays.

After all, we are playing in Paris!
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:50:51 pm
Quite appropriate that we're going to Paris for this.

you have to read the thread!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 01:57:06 pm »
I reckon he'll feature
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:22:38 pm
If thiago ruptured his achilles he would have left on a stretcher.

It's likely tendonitis he has which is a bitch but he could definitely play in the final with that I would have thought

IF its tendonitis, few days with his legs up and some ice will hopefully sort it out, may need a few more days than we can spare though and doubt he will have much time to train. Definitely not too serious and can only hope for the best.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Whatever it takes. Thiago is of Priam importance for us
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:57:49 pm
Its hard to avoid the obvious ones though isnt it? Im all out of ideas here but my Brummie mate says hell give it a Troy.

An endless, Odyssean melange of poor punnery had Ajax qualified...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Today at 02:04:15 pm
Whatever it takes. Thiago is of Priam importance for us

With his achilles issue, the question is will he add enough to the team to be worth the risk. The game's being played in Paris, and Thiago has tended to be something of a homer as far as his performances go.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
So much hate for moi when evrey one of you think the same as me in reality.  :D

Milner's job is to come on, get a yellow and close out games for us. Not start the biggest game in club football. 


Good to see Thiago's not seriously hurt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 02:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:08:48 pm
With his achilles issue, the question is will he add enough to the team to be worth the risk. The game's being played in Paris, and Thiago has tended to be something of a homer as far as his performances go.


Epic tragedy if he cant play. Thats all Im saying
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 02:19:47 pm »
Haven't beaten Man City or Chelsea in the league with him in our lineup. Beating the big teams was our strength when we had Gini. Thiago offers plenty against weaker teams, he won't be missed against the elite.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:06:56 pm
An endless, Odyssean melange of poor punnery had Ajax qualified...

Or if Diomede and Agger-memnon still played for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 02:22:03 pm »
I'll be visiting every temple near me and praying for Thiago to start this weekend.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 02:19:47 pm
Haven't beaten Man City or Chelsea in the league with him in our lineup. Beating the big teams was our strength when we had Gini. Thiago offers plenty against weaker teams, he won't be missed against the elite.

 :o
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 02:19:47 pm
Haven't beaten Man City or Chelsea in the league with him in our lineup. Beating the big teams was our strength when we had Gini. Thiago offers plenty against weaker teams, he won't be missed against the elite.
He only started one of those games and came on against City with about fifteen to go.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:30:07 am
Im appalled. Its abhorrent. The sheer evil of making slightly unfairly negative comments on a forum. And utilising hyperbole, that really isnt on.
people who do that should be put to death.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 02:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:22:03 pm
I'll be visiting every temple near me and praying for Thiago to start this weekend.

Good. Just a few days until the final, so get your ares moving.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 02:19:47 pm
Haven't beaten Man City or Chelsea in the league with him in our lineup. Beating the big teams was our strength when we had Gini. Thiago offers plenty against weaker teams, he won't be missed against the elite.



There's definitely something to be said for having the confidence to emphatically double down on this :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 02:19:47 pm
Haven't beaten Man City or Chelsea in the league with him in our lineup. Beating the big teams was our strength when we had Gini. Thiago offers plenty against weaker teams, he won't be missed against the elite.

Bastion of Stupidity? absurdity? Ludicrosity?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 03:20:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:12:55 pm
Bastion of Stupidity? absurdity? Ludicrosity?
Reminds me of this guy reading that.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:15:07 pm
Don't think he will at all to be honest. The players health is more important than one game no matter how huge it is. If he's fit he'll play and if he's not he's not. The game itself could go to extra time and with Madrid having had ample rest the last few weeks the last thing we need is to start a player who might pull up after 10 minutes and we are down a sub already.

If he's in any way ready to play, he's gotta start. Better to have to sub him off and lose one sub, rather than to sub him on and then have to sub him off shortly after.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm »
Is there some sort of prize money for typing out the most ridiculously stupid, inaccurate post on here.

Been some crackers the last few days.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 03:40:48 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:27:37 pm
Is there some sort of prize money for typing out the most ridiculously stupid, inaccurate post on here.

Been some crackers the last few days.

Thank you for reading.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 04:27:01 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 01:57:06 pm
I reckon he'll feature

I'd be surprised as I'm Thiago has proven a slow healer in the past. A fully fit Keita will be better than a half fit Thiago that pulls up after 30 minutes. That said, the fact the injury is not serious is brillant news as gives the possibility he can play some part as a sub.
