Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 539572 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5360 on: May 14, 2022, 10:03:37 pm »
Best penalty scored today.
So classy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5361 on: May 14, 2022, 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May 14, 2022, 10:03:37 pm
Best penalty scored today.
So classy.
He does the best everything, so so lucky to have him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5362 on: May 15, 2022, 12:32:23 am »
Drinks cans of Bud. Get rid.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5363 on: May 15, 2022, 12:59:03 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 15, 2022, 12:32:23 am
Drinks cans of Bud. Get rid.
Nobodys perfect. Even Thiago has his weak points
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5364 on: May 15, 2022, 01:00:49 am »
CLASS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5365 on: May 15, 2022, 03:13:42 am »
He was magnificent without the ball - relentless for 120 minutes, just a savage
Make no apology for repeating this one , hes Pirlo with the ball and Mascherano without it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5366 on: May 15, 2022, 04:21:02 am »


 ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5367 on: May 15, 2022, 09:38:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 15, 2022, 03:13:42 am
He was magnificent without the ball - relentless for 120 minutes, just a savage
Make no apology for repeating this one , hes Pirlo with the ball and Mascherano without it

Absolutely brutal tackle immediately after Robbo hit the post. Pretty lucky not to be booked to be honest but he's obviously taken it upon himself to extend the physical side of the game, and not at all shy to put a foot (or two) in. Funniest bit is when the referee calls a foul, he puts his hands on his head as if the referee has made a complete clanger, really comical  ;D

I thought he had a great game, really top top class player in form at exactly the right time. If he bosses the midfield against Real, then we'll defintely win.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5368 on: May 15, 2022, 10:19:19 am »
And how does someone so short win so many aerial challenges!!! Hes possessed at times.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5369 on: May 15, 2022, 10:23:41 am »
Brilliant player.

Top players are coming to Liverpool to win trophies, he's already got two and is going for his 3rd CL winners medal in 2 weeks.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5370 on: May 15, 2022, 10:29:45 am »
One of the purest strikers of a football on the planet and a trophy machine to boot!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5371 on: May 15, 2022, 11:40:04 am »
He is going to bully Kroos in the middle of the pitch in the CL final.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5372 on: May 15, 2022, 11:42:23 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 15, 2022, 10:19:19 am
And how does someone so short win so many aerial challenges!!! Hes possessed at times.
Deffo. You can see it in his eyes  :o


Klopp's never revealed it, but we bought him as a trophy magnet. Wherever he goes the trophies follow.
Clever thinking there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5373 on: May 15, 2022, 12:31:51 pm »
There's so much pleasure in watching this lad hit a football. From the way he addresses it to the final frame of his follow-through everything is perfect.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5374 on: May 15, 2022, 12:33:21 pm »
Never used to watch those player cam things on the red button back in the day, but if they still did them Id definitely watch one of Thiago
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5375 on: May 15, 2022, 12:38:34 pm »
I love it how most of his passes seem to be no-look passes. Even 'straightforward' ones.

So he's unusual in that his unusual passes are 'look' passes haha
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5376 on: May 15, 2022, 12:41:21 pm »
Clarence Seedorf, and, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the club .     .     . Thiago, Thiago Alcantara!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5377 on: May 15, 2022, 12:48:18 pm »
They never showed a replay of that pen.  ???
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5378 on: May 16, 2022, 01:56:29 am »
Quote from: BER on May 15, 2022, 12:48:18 pm
They never showed a replay of that pen.  ???
It was before the watershed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5379 on: May 17, 2022, 12:54:19 pm »
Article on BBC about him: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61282478

They let Hamann off lightly for his views that Thiago made our midfield worse but it's never-the-less an interesting article.  The more-passes-than-the-entire-Everton-team statistic will go down in folklore!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5380 on: May 17, 2022, 12:58:06 pm »
He's producing the exact kind of performances we all dreamt of when he signed, which is wild when you think how hyperbole comes from us fans.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 02:44:19 pm »
Saw a stat today, in all but one of the games we dropped points this season, Thiago didnt start

Curious where I can find what his record is in the premier league this season
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 02:49:20 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 02:44:19 pm
Saw a stat today, in all but one of the games we dropped points this season, Thiago didnt start

Curious where I can find what his record is in the premier league this season

Is that accurate - he started against man city and tottenham - both draws.
