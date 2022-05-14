He was magnificent without the ball - relentless for 120 minutes, just a savage

Make no apology for repeating this one , hes Pirlo with the ball and Mascherano without it



Absolutely brutal tackle immediately after Robbo hit the post. Pretty lucky not to be booked to be honest but he's obviously taken it upon himself to extend the physical side of the game, and not at all shy to put a foot (or two) in. Funniest bit is when the referee calls a foul, he puts his hands on his head as if the referee has made a complete clanger, really comicalI thought he had a great game, really top top class player in form at exactly the right time. If he bosses the midfield against Real, then we'll defintely win.