Best penalty scored today.So classy.
Drinks cans of Bud. Get rid.
He was magnificent without the ball - relentless for 120 minutes, just a savage Make no apology for repeating this one , hes Pirlo with the ball and Mascherano without it
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
And how does someone so short win so many aerial challenges!!! Hes possessed at times.
They never showed a replay of that pen.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Saw a stat today, in all but one of the games we dropped points this season, Thiago didnt startCurious where I can find what his record is in the premier league this season
