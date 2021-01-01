« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Realgman - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5240 on: Today at 02:59:43 pm
HeartAndSoul - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5241 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:24:23 pm
An absolute joy to watch last night, that really is why I watch football-to bask the skills of the best, knowing its something I could never do & appreciating it. I wish wed got him at 25.

You look at the likes of Alonso, Pirlo, Xavi even Modric. All similar sort of playstyle to Thiago played well into their late 30s. As long as we've got legs around him to cover the ground then he should still be able to play at an elite level for the next 3-4 seasons minimum. His only issue is his injury problems but think even klopp said yesterday in his post match, it's just how to manage it to get him on the pitch as much as possible.
Yorkykopite - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5242 on: Today at 03:07:08 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:09:09 pm
I was so sad after Alonso left, i never felt we had a midfielder like him... until now. Absolutely metronomic, players like him are gold dust.

The good news is, eventhough he is 31, he is the type of player that can easily keep playing until his late 30s (think Modric). He is not dependent on speed, not with his anticpation and ball control. He will be orchestrating the Liverpool midfield for years yet.

This is how I felt - and feel - too. These players are rarities. It's why losing Alonso prematurely was such a predictable catastrophe for Liverpool. At any time in the world game there may be a couple of players who can do what Alonso-Thiago do. If you lose one, whether by transfer or retirement, your team is going to be instantly weakened. The replacement will always look rubbish, no matter how decent and creditable they actually are.

But you've spelt out the good news too. Thiago is not yet in the twilight of his career. With proper care he can probably go on for four or five more seasons.
Max_powers - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5243 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm
A compilation from his second best performance of the week

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr1hlxrM_PY
amir87 - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5244 on: Today at 03:32:47 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:07:12 am
Hahaha fuck off mate. Just fuck off :lmao

;D Apologies
William Regal - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5245 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm
Truly outstanding performance last night, a privilege to watch him fully fit.
Capon Debaser - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5246 on: Today at 04:09:16 pm
Quote from: Bembo10 on Today at 09:00:07 am
Think he needs a verse to his song.

He moves through the midfield like nobody does,
the first time I saw him I knew it was love.
Youre the one, youre the one, youre the one
Yes you are

Thiago Thiago alcantara
Fits perfect

Madness - Driving In My Car
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rV1_7R_3cXA&amp;ab_channel=Madness" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rV1_7R_3cXA&amp;ab_channel=Madness</a>

THI - A - GO AL - CAN - TA - RA

HUR HUR HAR HAR,HUR HUR HARHY HARRRR

 HES FROM SPAIN...NEAR THE LA SAGRADA FAMILI - AAAA

HUR HUR HAR HAR,HUR HUR HARHY HARRRR

SPAINS MAJOR EXPORT INDUSTRIES ARE PIG MEATS AND VEHICLE PARTS FOR YOUR CAR

HUR HUR HAR HAR,HUR HUR HARHY HARRRR

WHICH CAN BE USED IN SAUSAGES OR ON BACON BARMS

HUR HUR HAR HAR,HUR HUR HARHY HARRRR

DER DER DERDA DER DER DERDA DER DERRRRRRRR
DER DER DERDA DER DER DERDA DER DERRRRRRRR
DER DER DERDA DER DER DERDA DER DERRRRRRRR
(Repeat)
FlashingBlade - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5247 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm
A show off and a fancy Dan!!

Wish he was five years younger.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5248 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm
If only he joined us earlier in his career, would've gone down as a club legend.
Hazell - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5249 on: Today at 07:10:14 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:07:32 pm
If only he joined us earlier in his career, would've gone down as a club legend.

Thankfully Moyes rejected him for Fellaini.
Gerry Attrick - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5250 on: Today at 07:20:17 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:07:32 pm
If only he joined us earlier in his career, would've gone down as a club legend.

He still will. Hell be here for at least 5 years I suspect and thats plenty of time:
worthers - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5251 on: Today at 07:25:01 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:02:23 pm
You look at the likes of Alonso, Pirlo, Xavi even Modric. All similar sort of playstyle to Thiago played well into their late 30s. As long as we've got legs around him to cover the ground then he should still be able to play at an elite level for the next 3-4 seasons minimum. His only issue is his injury problems but think even klopp said yesterday in his post match, it's just how to manage it to get him on the pitch as much as possible.
"Next 3-4 seasons" comment excites me. Planet Alcantara is my happy place
Samie - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5252 on: Today at 09:05:51 pm
Max_powers - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5253 on: Today at 09:54:19 pm
RedForeverTT - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5254 on: Today at 10:22:33 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:02:23 pm
You look at the likes of Alonso, Pirlo, Xavi even Modric. All similar sort of playstyle to Thiago played well into their late 30s. As long as we've got legs around him to cover the ground then he should still be able to play at an elite level for the next 3-4 seasons minimum. His only issue is his injury problems but think even klopp said yesterday in his post match, it's just how to manage it to get him on the pitch as much as possible.

I know it is pointless crying over spilled milk but I still could not get over Rafa's sale of Alonso. One of the strangest and stupidest decision ever made by a man that I so respected.

Luckily Thiago will go some way to repairing my hurt.
Ma Vie en Rouge - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5255 on: Today at 10:41:23 pm
Just watched the game again. I know there's loads to choose from, but that is certainly one of the very finest midfield performances I've ever seen at Anfield.

Thiago is utterly ridiculous. He's probably composing Persian Ghazals in his head whilst solving Goldbach's theorem and wondering what to have for brunch the next day whilst he gently yet viciously dismantles the United team. His wife probably had to remind him what happened after the match, because he was so distracted by his considerations of some Zen paradox for the 80 minutes he was on the pitch. Some of his passes are the work of a man who just wants some time to himself: "here, take this round thing and do something with it so that I can have a little think about solving this fusion reactor issue."

What an absolute pleasure to see human beings so good at their thing!
Simplexity - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5256 on: Today at 11:03:13 pm
Just get the feeling this man was born to kick a ball.
Angelius - Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5257 on: Today at 11:39:53 pm
Enjoy folks!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcWqR12lnIQ&amp;t=202s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcWqR12lnIQ&amp;t=202s</a>
