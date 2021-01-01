Just watched the game again. I know there's loads to choose from, but that is certainly one of the very finest midfield performances I've ever seen at Anfield.



Thiago is utterly ridiculous. He's probably composing Persian Ghazals in his head whilst solving Goldbach's theorem and wondering what to have for brunch the next day whilst he gently yet viciously dismantles the United team. His wife probably had to remind him what happened after the match, because he was so distracted by his considerations of some Zen paradox for the 80 minutes he was on the pitch. Some of his passes are the work of a man who just wants some time to himself: "here, take this round thing and do something with it so that I can have a little think about solving this fusion reactor issue."



What an absolute pleasure to see human beings so good at their thing!