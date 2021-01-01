« previous next »
Online jepovic

« Reply #5120 on: Today at 09:42:25 pm »
Sensational performance
Online Circa1892

« Reply #5121 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm »
At his best hes probably the most talented midfielder weve ever had.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #5122 on: Today at 09:47:34 pm »
Am I seeing things or did he say to the Boss that he was faking it to get an extra yard ?
Online On Axis

« Reply #5123 on: Today at 09:56:51 pm »
He was like Gerrard, Alonso, and Souness all-in-one tonight. What a player.
Online Kopenhagen

« Reply #5124 on: Today at 10:00:38 pm »
Can I get an LFC-branded NFT of that performance? I'll hang it on the wall.
