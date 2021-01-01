Where do we get more of him?



Where is the next Thiago because I want one of him in my Liverpool teams for the rest of my life.



Of all the phenomenal players we have atm - VVD, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, TAA, Ali etc this guys music is just that little bit more sweeter somehow. Just an absolute fucking joy. All of him.



I really, really hope he is enjoying himself here and I hope we bring home more trophies for him especially because he could have gone anywhere Id say. Gone to any big club in any League that collects trophies for fun. Id love him to get a taste of a big one here and see how it compares for him.