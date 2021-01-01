Where do we get more of him?
Where is the next Thiago because I want one of him in my Liverpool teams for the rest of my life.
Of all the phenomenal players we have atm - VVD, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, TAA, Ali etc
this guys music is just that little bit more sweeter somehow. Just an absolute fucking joy. All of him.
I really, really hope he is enjoying himself here and I hope we bring home more trophies for him especially because he could have gone anywhere Id say. Gone to any big club in any League that collects trophies for fun. Id love him to get a taste of a big one here and see how it compares for him.