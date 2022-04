Last few games against City, our midfield was completely dominated. Our goals came more from the brilliance of our strikers. Hopefully Thiago playing will let us have more control.



last season's game there was absolutely crying out for him. Our forwards were finding so much space and making so many good runs but nobody was finding them, we could've been out of sight by half time. I know he's not one for posting huge amounts of assists but I think games like these are when he can make the difference with his incisive passing. It's not often he has a chance to put players in behind because of how deep the opposition tend to play against us.The type of pass he made in the champions league final for Bayern is what we have screamed out for at the Etihad and there's nobody else in our team who can do it. Huge player for us next weekend IMO.