Everything is disguised with Thiago, which makes him impossible to read. He makes his mind up early and can change his mind extremely late - such is his mastery of the ball and the space he's in. Like Alonso before him he also has 360 degree vision. He knows where the opportunities are, but he also knows where his predators are. That little shimmy he does on receiving the ball when he's between the lines works every time. He's saying to the opponent who is coming from behind, "Stay away from me, go over there." And they do. Exhibit A - the opening goal today.