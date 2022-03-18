« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 18, 2022, 12:59:53 pm
Not been called up by Spain has he?

Good news if he hasn't, with the games we have coming up, we really need him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 18, 2022, 03:09:20 pm
just saw the pass for the jota goal again. He actually gave arsenal players the eyes as you call it. Keep looking at the direction of mane's run and just threaded the ball to jota who exploited the space when ben white actually vacated his position to follow mane.

little but brilliant things that just makes him such an artist. Something that takes multiple viewing to appreciate.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 18, 2022, 04:36:07 pm
A nice rest for our Maestro.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 18, 2022, 05:31:07 pm
Starting to really turn it on now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 12:22:05 am
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 12:46:55 am
Quote from: Coolie High on March 19, 2022, 12:22:05 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/louorns/status/1504646620864032771

Him and Keita are incredible.

Nice to see, but it looks a bit off. Fabino, McTominay and Allan are in the same area. Soucek and Gallager in the bottom left, but both good players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 09:38:20 am
Quote from: kasperoff on March 19, 2022, 12:46:55 am
Nice to see, but it looks a bit off. Fabino, McTominay and Allan are in the same area. Soucek and Gallager in the bottom left, but both good players.

This is a very funny take on a statistical graph, it doesnt fit my preconceived notions about how good a player is so it must be off. Or, just maybe, what makes Gallager good this season isnt progressing the ball or defensive actions but rather getting into goal scoring positions/ actions in the box.

Its nice to see Henderson doing ok on the progressive side of things. Bizarrely low on defensive actions though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 11:03:04 am
Quote from: Coolie High on March 19, 2022, 12:22:05 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/louorns/status/1504646620864032771

Him and Keita are incredible.

Still the best CM in the world?  hard to find a better one
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 11:10:55 am
Quote from: Knight on March 19, 2022, 09:38:20 am
This is a very funny take on a statistical graph, it doesnt fit my preconceived notions about how good a player is so it must be off.

I don't necessarily disagree with you, but the graph's usefulness is heavily dependent on what the creators define as a progressive or defensive action.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 12:35:55 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March 19, 2022, 11:10:55 am
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but the graph's usefulness is heavily dependent on what the creators define as a progressive or defensive action.

I think progressive action should be dribble and pass combined and those definitions are pretty agreed now I think
Defensive actions (tackle plus interception) should be possession adjusted and its not clear if they are on that graph or not
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 01:32:32 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March 19, 2022, 11:10:55 am
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but the graph's usefulness is heavily dependent on what the creators define as a progressive or defensive action.

Sure, but the poster just said in effect, 'these players are good so the graph is off', not, 'i'm not convinced this graph is accurately representing Gallagher's defensive/ progressive output, maybe there's something off about how the creator has defined actions'. The former is a little silly, the latter would be fair enough.

The defensive actions aren't possession adjusted jack, the creator says so in the subsequent conversation after posting it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 01:42:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on March 19, 2022, 01:32:32 pm
Sure, but the poster just said in effect, 'these players are good so the graph is off', not, 'i'm not convinced this graph is accurately representing Gallagher's defensive/ progressive output, maybe there's something off about how the creator has defined actions'. The former is a little silly, the latter would be fair enough.

The defensive actions aren't possession adjusted jack, the creator says so in the subsequent conversation after posting it.

Ah oaky thats a bit redundant then defensively   of course its means Thaigo would be even more off the charts the freak
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 03:09:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 19, 2022, 11:03:04 am
Still the best CM in the world?  hard to find a better one

I believe so, maybe Kimmich is in for a shout as well?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2022, 03:45:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 19, 2022, 03:09:26 pm
I believe so, maybe Kimmich is in for a shout as well?

Yeah hed be on the short list - dont know how hes been playing since his illness  as would Kante obviously  as would Verratti but only plays half a season
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 1, 2022, 10:21:35 pm
Can we get back to talking about how great Thiago is ? He is this teams version of super Gary mac. On steroids
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 1, 2022, 10:34:56 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on April  1, 2022, 10:21:35 pm
Can we get back to talking about how great Thiago is? He is this team's version of super Gary mac. On steroids
Thiago isn't that old. The fact that he had his heart set on joining us after winning the Champions League with Bayern says a lot about what Klopp has built here. Other top clubs would have been interested but he only wanted to come to Liverpool.

The guy is just a serial winner and has picked up silverware in virtually every season he has played. Unfortunately, we didn't win a trophy last season but we can make up for it by winning at least two this year ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 06:01:13 am
Because I was really thinking about an age comparison.  Bizarre
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 01:26:52 pm
I just love watching him do his thing. Hes immense
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 01:31:36 pm
This is Thiago's world, and we're just living in it. He's an unbelievably good player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:34:18 pm
Cheat code.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:35:28 pm
Footballing porn.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:40:30 pm
He can hit the flat passes with almost no backlift; they can't intercept the ball. Neat trick.  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:46:19 pm
Magic player but nearly had a Fellani moment sliding for his own poor ball ;D
I want to see him rested for Benfica and unleashed on city.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:50:56 pm
Everything is disguised with Thiago, which makes him impossible to read. He makes his mind up early and can change his mind extremely late - such is his mastery of the ball and the space he's in. Like Alonso before him he also has 360 degree vision. He knows where the opportunities are, but he also knows where his predators are. That little shimmy he does on receiving the ball when he's between the lines works every time. He's saying to the opponent who is coming from behind, "Stay away from me, go over there." And they do. Exhibit A - the opening goal today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:52:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  2, 2022, 02:50:56 pm
Everything is disguised with Thiago, which makes him impossible to read. He makes his mind up early and can change his mind extremely late - such is his mastery of the ball and the space he's in. Like Alonso before him he also has 360 degree vision. He knows where the opportunities are, but he also knows where his predators are. That little shimmy he does on receiving the ball when he's between the lines works every time. He's saying to the opponent who is coming from behind, "Stay away from me, go over there." And they do. Exhibit A - the opening goal today.

Worth re-watching a couple times just to see the move you referenced. It's as if he tosses the defenders away from the direction he intends to move/play.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
Yes. Impossible to know which way he will turn and impossible to know when he will release the ball.

He just needs a fez and an assistant in hot pink tights and feathers.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 05:36:42 pm
Thiago's passing gives us purpose. It's so beautiful to watch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 05:44:48 pm
That pass to Jones what so beautiful
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 06:15:33 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  2, 2022, 05:44:48 pm
That pass to Jones what so beautiful

Everything he did today was on a different level. The thing is he doesn't do the shimmeys.  Feigned passes. Step overs . No look passes now and again. They are part of his make up. Regular occurrences.  Doesn't have to think about doing it. Or only does it in the odd game. It's constantly done and achieved which makes him stand out head and shoulders above everybody else.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 09:06:27 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April  2, 2022, 05:36:42 pm
Thiago's passing gives us purpose. It's so beautiful to watch.

Isn't he the most progressive passer in Europe? What a player. An absolute pleasure to watch him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 09:15:08 pm
Hes amazing.

Still made a couple of bad errors recently tho.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 10:20:07 pm
He's alright. When I say alright he's as good as it gets passing wise. Well deserved man of the match today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 10:29:19 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on April  2, 2022, 09:15:08 pm
Hes amazing.

Still made a couple of bad errors recently tho.

That's the risk. However the reward outweighs it.

He was fist pumping a press today. Made the player play it out of touch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 10:31:15 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on April  2, 2022, 10:29:19 pm
That's the risk. However the reward outweighs it.

He was fist pumping a press today. Made the player play it out of touch.

Yea I spotted that aswell, not the first time either. For all his skill and grace on the ball, it's these moments that he seems to love the most.

He's incredible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 2, 2022, 10:36:27 pm
Definitely not just a show pony. He grafts as much as he loves having the ball. Quite a few times today. And many times in other games he is the one making the crucial interceptions. The teams a different animal with him in it. Irreplaceable.  Best footballer on the planet.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:47:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on April  2, 2022, 09:15:08 pm
Hes amazing.

Still made a couple of bad errors recently tho.

i love this to be honest. he plays on the absolute edge. sometimes it doesnt come off.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:51:44 am
PLAYER!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:56:27 am
Just. Stay. Fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:20:10 am
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 11:56:27 am
Just. Stay. Fit.

Id start this guy every week if he was fit and playing like he did Saturday. We dont really have anyone who can do what he does when hes in this form.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:40:53 am
His range with the ball is astonishing.  Proper footballer.
