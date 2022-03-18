Can we get back to talking about how great Thiago is? He is this team's version of super Gary mac. On steroids



Thiago isn't that old. The fact that he had his heart set on joining us after winning the Champions League with Bayern says a lot about what Klopp has built here. Other top clubs would have been interested but he only wanted to come to Liverpool.The guy is just a serial winner and has picked up silverware in virtually every season he has played. Unfortunately, we didn't win a trophy last season but we can make up for it by winning at least two this year