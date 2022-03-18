« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 499889 times)

Not been called up by Spain has he?

Good news if he hasn't, with the games we have coming up, we really need him.
just saw the pass for the jota goal again. He actually gave arsenal players the eyes as you call it. Keep looking at the direction of mane's run and just threaded the ball to jota who exploited the space when ben white actually vacated his position to follow mane.

little but brilliant things that just makes him such an artist. Something that takes multiple viewing to appreciate.


A nice rest for our Maestro.
Starting to really turn it on now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/louorns/status/1504646620864032771

Him and Keita are incredible.

Nice to see, but it looks a bit off. Fabino, McTominay and Allan are in the same area. Soucek and Gallager in the bottom left, but both good players.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Nice to see, but it looks a bit off. Fabino, McTominay and Allan are in the same area. Soucek and Gallager in the bottom left, but both good players.

This is a very funny take on a statistical graph, it doesnt fit my preconceived notions about how good a player is so it must be off. Or, just maybe, what makes Gallager good this season isnt progressing the ball or defensive actions but rather getting into goal scoring positions/ actions in the box.

Its nice to see Henderson doing ok on the progressive side of things. Bizarrely low on defensive actions though.
https://mobile.twitter.com/louorns/status/1504646620864032771

Him and Keita are incredible.

Still the best CM in the world?  hard to find a better one
This is a very funny take on a statistical graph, it doesnt fit my preconceived notions about how good a player is so it must be off.

I don't necessarily disagree with you, but the graph's usefulness is heavily dependent on what the creators define as a progressive or defensive action.
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but the graph's usefulness is heavily dependent on what the creators define as a progressive or defensive action.

I think progressive action should be dribble and pass combined and those definitions are pretty agreed now I think
Defensive actions (tackle plus interception) should be possession adjusted and its not clear if they are on that graph or not
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but the graph's usefulness is heavily dependent on what the creators define as a progressive or defensive action.

Sure, but the poster just said in effect, 'these players are good so the graph is off', not, 'i'm not convinced this graph is accurately representing Gallagher's defensive/ progressive output, maybe there's something off about how the creator has defined actions'. The former is a little silly, the latter would be fair enough.

The defensive actions aren't possession adjusted jack, the creator says so in the subsequent conversation after posting it.
Sure, but the poster just said in effect, 'these players are good so the graph is off', not, 'i'm not convinced this graph is accurately representing Gallagher's defensive/ progressive output, maybe there's something off about how the creator has defined actions'. The former is a little silly, the latter would be fair enough.

The defensive actions aren't possession adjusted jack, the creator says so in the subsequent conversation after posting it.

Ah oaky thats a bit redundant then defensively   of course its means Thaigo would be even more off the charts the freak
Still the best CM in the world?  hard to find a better one

I believe so, maybe Kimmich is in for a shout as well?
I believe so, maybe Kimmich is in for a shout as well?

Yeah hed be on the short list - dont know how hes been playing since his illness  as would Kante obviously  as would Verratti but only plays half a season
Can we get back to talking about how great Thiago is ? He is this teams version of super Gary mac. On steroids
Can we get back to talking about how great Thiago is? He is this team's version of super Gary mac. On steroids
Thiago isn't that old. The fact that he had his heart set on joining us after winning the Champions League with Bayern says a lot about what Klopp has built here. Other top clubs would have been interested but he only wanted to come to Liverpool.

The guy is just a serial winner and has picked up silverware in virtually every season he has played. Unfortunately, we didn't win a trophy last season but we can make up for it by winning at least two this year ;)
Because I was really thinking about an age comparison.  Bizarre
