I don't think anybody has ever disputed Thiago's quality, just his availability leaves something to be desired. Whoever you want to blame for that it is what it is. He's the 3rd(?) highest paid player and in a situation where we almost can't afford to drop any points then saying he just needs to be available for X game isn't realistic as in theory he needs to be available for them all and is being paid as such. I probably should just not post in this thread here anymore as it's really just the same old story. I enjoy watching Thiago play, think he's an amazing player and I wish he was out on the field every minute we play but his signing still makes no sense in a world where we are extending both Henderson and now Milner.