You get someone try to end your career and suddenly you're made of glass.
He was fairly injury prone before he came to Liverpool - for Bayern, combining the league and CL, he has only played 3000 mins once - in 2016/17; and only 2 times was fit enough to play 2500 mins. And that's out of 7 seasons. If you look at league only, he only made 1800ish mins (20 full games out of 34, so less than 2/3 availability) 2 times.
A few of us pointed this out when we first signed him that his injury record was not good, and that with Keita and Henderson in the squad, who had at the time a couple of seasons of less than perfect availability as well, that could cause issues if the 3 of them continued with spotchy records.