Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:08:42 am
That sounds like hopefully a week or so type injury. Never know with muscle injuries but seems likely on minor side

Its always a week or so with Thiago. Sadly it always ends up being 2 months minimum.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 09:16:04 am
Its always a week or so with Thiago. Sadly it always ends up being 2 months minimum.

I'm pretty sure it wasn't always 'a week or so' when Richarlison tried to force his knee out of his skin
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
As I said it was clearly precaution to not risk losing him for the season. Id say he misses West Ham for sure and prolly left out of Inter since we should win that. So either back for Brighton or saved for Arsenal id gander.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:27:42 am
I'm pretty sure it wasn't always 'a week or so' when Richarlison tried to force his knee out of his skin

You get someone try to end your career and suddenly you're made of glass.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Hopefully precaution more than anything.

Be good to have him for West Ham / Inter.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:08:42 am
That sounds like hopefully a week or so type injury. Never know with muscle injuries but seems likely on minor side
Thankfully it's minor, but this is Thiago so I'd expect closer to a  couple of weeks. As long as he's back before the City game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I know its a long way down the line but if we are to go to the Stadium of Blue seats and get a win he needs to be fit
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Anyone who accuses Liverpool of not taking these competitions seriously should take a look at that footage of Thiago heartbroken after being ruled out of last night's game. It clearly meant a lot to him. But I don't think it was a major injury. Surely he would have been having treatment and not sitting in the stands with Ali et al if it were serious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 12:09:47 pm
I know its a long way down the line but if we are to go to the Stadium of Blue seats and get a win he needs to be fit

This, we can beat most teams with an injury here and there, but realistically to beat City in whichever competition we play them in, we need certain players to be fit. Thiago, Salah, Fabinho, Trent, Van Dijk probably the 5 we struggle to replace.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 02:13:17 pm
This, we can beat most teams with an injury here and there, but realistically to beat City in whichever competition we play them in, we need certain players to be fit. Thiago, Salah, Fabinho, Trent, Van Dijk probably the 5 we struggle to replace.

Absolutely bang on for me.
Against the fodder we can interchange most positions but with City being as good as they are, its almost a MUST to have Thiago back.
Best midfielder in the league for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:24 am
You get someone try to end your career and suddenly you're made of glass.

He was fairly injury prone before he came to Liverpool - for Bayern, combining the league and CL, he has only played 3000 mins once - in 2016/17; and only 2 times was fit enough to play 2500 mins.  And that's out of 7 seasons.  If you look at league only, he only made 1800ish mins (20 full games out of 34, so less than 2/3 availability) 2 times. 

A few of us pointed this out when we first signed him that his injury record was not good, and that with Keita and Henderson in the squad, who had at the time a couple of seasons of less than perfect availability as well, that could cause issues if the 3 of them continued with spotchy records.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 02:24:26 pm
Absolutely bang on for me.
Against the fodder we can interchange most positions but with City being as good as they are, its almost a MUST to have Thiago back.
Best midfielder in the league for me.

I agree with this totally, he is injury prone, and up with the best midfielders (kante, de bruyne)and its the one place I think we need to strenghten a little more
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 02:24:26 pm
Absolutely bang on for me.
Against the fodder we can interchange most positions but with City being as good as they are, its almost a MUST to have Thiago back.
Best midfielder in the league for me.

Hard disagree from me - I like him, but he is not the best (or most important) midfielder in our squad let alone the world (that would be Fabinho).  Also, our best performances of the season haven't always featured him - our single best game was the thrashing of Utd, where he didn't play (and Keita put in an all time great midfield performance), Atletico away was great (and again, Keita played instead), Atletico at home he didn't play.  Heck, even Man City at home didn't have him (but we only drew that day because Milner at RB was awful, and Jones was not great and had only just come back himself from an injury), and we still grabbed a draw against a fully fit and firing City.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Imagine trying to rewrite history  ;D

We've won every game he's started, he's come on in games where we've lost control and ran the game.

Him and Fabinho are absolutely critical to us winning the big and important games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm
Imagine trying to rewrite history  ;D

We've won every game he's started, he's come on in games where we've lost control and ran the game.

Him and Fabinho are absolutely critical to us winning the big and important games.

The squad is important to us winning the big and important games. Do we go home if Thiago or Fabinho miss a significant amount of games during the run-in?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm
The squad is important to us winning the big and important games. Do we go home if Thiago or Fabinho miss a significant amount of games during the run-in?

of course not, only speaking on my behalf here, but we have a much greater chance is all...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm
The squad is important to us winning the big and important games. Do we go home if Thiago or Fabinho miss a significant amount of games during the run-in?
Yeah sure, that's exactly what I said.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 04:07:42 pm
of course not, only speaking on my behalf here, but we have a much greater chance is all...

Fair enough.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I get the debates above, and obviously it's a squad game etc. etc. But yesterday I went from 'we'll win this comfortably' to 'could go either way' the second I read Thiago was injured. He plays with Fab an 9.5/10 we dominate midfield and win. He doesn't and it's more of a lottery. I think Keita did great yesterday and hope him and Thiago's fitness can at the very least dovetail or remain consistent till the end of the year. But Thiago is the one. He plays, we win.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:21:07 pm
Hard disagree from me - I like him, but he is not the best (or most important) midfielder in our squad let alone the world (that would be Fabinho).  Also, our best performances of the season haven't always featured him - our single best game was the thrashing of Utd, where he didn't play (and Keita put in an all time great midfield performance), Atletico away was great (and again, Keita played instead), Atletico at home he didn't play.  Heck, even Man City at home didn't have him (but we only drew that day because Milner at RB was awful, and Jones was not great and had only just come back himself from an injury), and we still grabbed a draw against a fully fit and firing City.

Some major scraping of the barrel there. Calling Atletico away a great performance was pretty funny, we were woeful for large spells in that game (and the manager changed the midfield at half time) and had Alisson to thank for not being about 4 down until they got a red card early in the second half, even then we were shit till that clown of a defender give us a penalty.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm
Him and Fabinho are absolutely critical to us winning the big and important games.
Yep. We had people saying that we'd be fine without Virge last season with the same reasoning but it's not a criticism of the other squad members to say that to compete at our best in the remaining 3 competitions, for the big and important games we need our two best midfielders who are imperious when paired together.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Fabinho and Thiago are our 2 best CMs by quite a distance
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 06:57:33 pm
Fabinho and Thiago are our 2 best CMs by quite a distance

They're the two best midfielders in the league. No doubt for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Henderson can do a good job at 6, no one else in the squad can really do what Thiago does.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I don't think anybody has ever disputed Thiago's quality, just his availability leaves something to be desired. Whoever you want to blame for that it is what it is. He's the 3rd(?) highest paid player and in a situation where we almost can't afford to drop any points then saying he just needs to be available for X game isn't realistic as in theory he needs to be available for them all and is being paid as such. I probably should just not post in this thread here anymore as it's really just the same old story. I enjoy watching Thiago play, think he's an amazing player and I wish he was out on the field every minute we play but his signing still makes no sense in a world where we are extending both Henderson and now Milner.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
The problem with his injuries are further that they are not short spells on the bench. I am not excited to find out how much time he will miss due to a "tight" hamstring.***


***holding out hope that it's just a week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
LIke I said I wouldnt expect to see him for West Ham. They will be slow and safe with him.

Wouldnt be shocked if you dont see him till Brighton or just a cameo vs Inter. Obviously no chance he plays vs Norwich and just highly doubt hes good to go for West Ham.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:07:25 am
LIke I said I wouldnt expect to see him for West Ham. They will be slow and safe with him.

Wouldnt be shocked if you dont see him till Brighton or just a cameo vs Inter. Obviously no chance he plays vs Norwich and just highly doubt hes good to go for West Ham.
If it is a Grade 1. Being on the bench for West Ham or Inter is a possible(just wait for updates though)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm
I don't think anybody has ever disputed Thiago's quality, just his availability leaves something to be desired. Whoever you want to blame for that it is what it is. He's the 3rd(?) highest paid player and in a situation where we almost can't afford to drop any points then saying he just needs to be available for X game isn't realistic as in theory he needs to be available for them all and is being paid as such. I probably should just not post in this thread here anymore as it's really just the same old story. I enjoy watching Thiago play, think he's an amazing player and I wish he was out on the field every minute we play but his signing still makes no sense in a world where we are extending both Henderson and now Milner.
I would be shocked if Milner stays beyond the season
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:07:55 pm
They're the two best midfielders in the league. No doubt for me.

I think Thiago is the best in the league at what he does.
I think Kante is the best in the league at what he does.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:04:48 am
I think Thiago is the best in the league at what he does.
I think Kante is the best in the league at what he does.

Thiago best tempo controller and ball player through the lines
Kante best box to box
Fabinho best pure DM
De Bruyne best Offensive Mid
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Weeb on Today at 07:48:25 am
Thiago best tempo controller and ball player through the lines
Kante best box to box
Fabinho best pure DM
De Bruyne best Offensive Mid

Thats a dream MF diamond.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yeah if anything was going to make you play a midfield diamond it'd be having those 4 in your squad!
